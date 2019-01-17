Brighten Up Winter Days With Pantone’s Color of the Year: Living Coral

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2019 is called Living Coral–and it’s sure to brighten up the chilly days of winter

     By Mia Weber

    Every year, we can count on our pals at Pantone to make cold January days brighter with a pop of color–specifically, their annual Color of the Year. This year, the shade in question is called Living Coral. It’s as bright and lively as it sounds. Living Coral is a bold orangey pink that is sure to have you thinking tropical thoughts to hold you over until spring. Here are some great picks in the color of the year!

    10 Living Coral Hued Gifts We Love:

