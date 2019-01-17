Brighten Up Winter Days With Pantone’s Color of the Year: Living Coral
Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2019 is called Living Coral–and it’s sure to brighten up the chilly days of winter
Every year, we can count on our pals at Pantone to make cold January days brighter with a pop of color–specifically, their annual Color of the Year. This year, the shade in question is called Living Coral. It’s as bright and lively as it sounds. Living Coral is a bold orangey pink that is sure to have you thinking tropical thoughts to hold you over until spring. Here are some great picks in the color of the year!
10 Living Coral Hued Gifts We Love:
Butter London Pantone Color of the Year 2019 Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer
Butter London Pantone Color of the Year 2019 Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer, $12, ulta.com
Pantone Color of the Year 2019 Mug
Pantone Color of the Year 2019 Mug, $25, pantone.com
Kip & Co Waffle Beach Towel, Lobster
Kip & Co Waffle Beach Towel, Lobster, from Maisonette, maisonette.com
Oeuf Reversible Hoodie-Pink Panther
Oeuf Reversible Hoodie-Pink Panther, $160, oeufnyc.com
Masala Baby Girls Funfair Dress Metallic Stripe Peach
Masala Baby Girls Funfair Dress Metallic Stripe Peach, $56, masalababy.com
Loulou Lollipop Trinity Silicone and Wood Teether - Rose Gold
Loulou Lollipop Trinity Silicone and Wood Teether – Rose Gold, $30, louloulollipop.com
Ju-Ju-Be Ballad Backpack - Midnight Posy
Ju-Ju-Be Ballad Backpack – Midnight Posy, $60, ju-ju-be.com
STATE Bags Ryder Snack Pack
STATE Bags Ryder Snack Pack, Pink/Mint, $35, statebags.com
Paper Source Spring Creativity Box
Paper Source Spring Creativity Box, $49.95, papersource.com
"You Are Loved" Circle Sticker Pack
“You Are Loved” Circle Sticker Pack, from the Pink Olive, $6, pinkolive.com