Shopping and Style

Breathable and Lightweight Face Masks for New York City Parents

maskclub wonder mom

Summers in New York are hot and humid which is why finding a breathable face mask is crucial. Whether you are looking for a fun pattern or need something simple, we have you covered with our assortment of breathable face masks for parents.

Breathable and Lightweight Face Masks for Parents

  • MaskClub Wonder Woman Wonder Mom

    MaskClub Wonder Woman Wonder Mom

    Made with exclusive, double ply, pleated construction that fits most adults male and female. The mask is made with two layers of 100% polyester. The front layer is printed with an awesome design and the inside is a white soft polyester layer for extra comfort.

    Price: $13.99

  • The Anitbacterial Cooling Face Mask

    The Anitbacterial Cooling Face Mask

    This mask provides airborne germ-protection and includes extended wear to keep the skin cool and dry. Breathable fabric is used to line the mask allowing moisture to escape rather than trapping it, and adjustable elastic ear loops ensure a comfortable and secure fit.

    Price: $19.95

  • Freezer Zero™ Bandana

    Freezer Zero™ Bandana

    This Omni-Freeze® ZERO-armed bandana uses sweat-activated cooling technology, which reacts with sweat, to lower the temperature of the material. This mask also provides premium sun-protection. 

    Price: $15.90

    Photo via REI

  • Athleta Everyday Non-Medical Masks 5 Pack

    Athleta Everyday Non-Medical Masks 5 Pack

    This is a soft, breathable mask with a cotton liner, along with a nose bridge wire built in for a tailored fit. This mask is machine washable and each pack comes with an assortment of five colors.

    Price: $30

    Photo via ShopStyle

  • Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack

    Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack

    This mask is made with breathable, comfortable fabric and is washable and reusable. The flexible material and stretch bands around the ears provide coverage, comfort and ease of use.

    Price: $16

  • Clare V. Bisous Face Mask

    Clare V. Bisous Face Mask

    Each four pack is made from remnant and deadstock fabric, produced locally in LA, and embroidered with the signature CV lips patch for a whole lotta love. These masks come in packs of four in which color and design vary.

    Price: $35 (assorted pack of four)

    Photo via Popsugar

  • Carbon38 The Mask Kit

    Carbon38 The Mask Kit

    Carbon38 masks are offered as a set of two with a small laundry bag for easy machine-washing. A multi-layered filtration system and a fast-drying antibacterial fabric to ensure you stay cool (and safe!) during your next outing. An adjustable nose piece and toggles at the straps deliver a secure fit. All proceeds will be given to the Frontline Foods charity.

    Price: $29

  • Top Trenz Carbon Fiber Face Masks

    Top Trenz Carbon Fiber Face Masks

    This mask can be worn during the summer months thanks to a breathable premium poly-blend fabric. Whatever you are doing this summer, this is an easy mask to manage as you can adjust it up or down with ease.

    Price: $12

     

About the Author

Avatar

Jenna Fanelli

Jenna is a senior at Marymount Manhattan College studying Communications and Media Arts. Her greatest passions include the performing arts, writing, content creation and volunteering. She contributes to two publications at Marymount: The Monitor, which is the student-run newspaper, and the online publication HerCampus, for which she is also the Community Service Chair. Jenna is also a proud member of Lambda Pi Eta, which is the National Communications Honor Society. In her free time she loves to write, perform, and watch movies and shows of all kinds. Jenna hopes to one day be a part of an editorial or social media content team, or to work in broadcast journalism!

Marta Rybczynski

Marta Rybczynski

Marta is a Summer Intern at New York Family. She recently completed her English degree at The University of Baltimore, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She had her first taste of magazine writing/editing at her University’s literary magazine, “Skelter.” She hasn’t looked back since! She’s been published many times in the news website, "The Pop Topic." She’s currently working with Baltimore’s upcoming “Mortified” show, where she’ll be sharing some of her most embarrassing short stories written in her youth. She’s been a writer since the beginning. Born and raised in Baltimore City, Marta is active in keeping up with the politics of the City and she is interested in the narrative theories surrounding cities and communities. She writes about culture and relationships, and is excited to write about these overlaps within New York City communities!

