Boarding Schools: A Unique Experience for Your Kids

Have you ever considered boarding school for your kids? While it’s not always the right fit for every family, boarding school can be a great opportunity for kids to gain a sense of independence and thrive in an individualized, yet collaborative and communicative environment. Your kids are not just taking classes at a boarding school, they are exploring their passions outside the classroom, getting involved in student life, making friends across the hall and so much more. When they attend a boarding school, they join a family. As you continue your school search, check out these boarding schools and see what they have to offer.

Ross School’s mission is to change the way education meets the future; to foster interdisciplinary, integrated thinking and innovative leadership; to engage fully in the global community, and to facilitate lifelong learning. Ross School is a co-educational boarding (Grades 6–12, PG) and day school (N-Grade 12, PG) located on a beautiful campus in East Hampton, about two hours east of New York City. Serving approximately 400 students and attracting a world-class faculty, the School offers a global, integrated curriculum with engaging courses in science, math, arts, humanities, and wellness, with opportunities for independent study, competitive athletics, extracurricular activities, and travel. The Ross educational experience aims to impart to young people a 21st-century skill set and the inspiration that will motivate them to keep their minds actively engaged in learning. The School stresses direct personal experiences, inquiry through primary sources, and hands-on interpretation and analysis of information. Ross School has a successful college placement program, with 100% of applicants receiving acceptances at competitive colleges and universities.

Known for its unique opportunities and emphasis on diverse interests, WMA is a special place. It’s an independent, college-preparatory, coeducational middle and upper school for boarding and day students, located in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. It’s amazing that the school has a Trading Center where your kids can learn real trading experience and better understand the global market. They also have a robust traveling program called Traveling Titans, where students can visit other states and countries to extend their learning beyond the classroom. At WMA, your kids will be exposed to new interests and passions, and they’ll certainly be encouraged to pursue them!

The Knox School is Long Island’s oldest established, co-educational boarding and day school. Their inclusive environment serves grades 6-12 and Post-Graduate, providing students with a broad world perspective and a wide range of skills to prepare them for the next phase of their journeys. At Knox, everyone knows your name and each student’s potential is unlocked and maximized because of the boundless experiences a Knox education provides. Knox School is proud of its 100% graduate acceptance rate to top four-year universities. Whether you are an aspiring engineer or equestrian, artist or actor, designer or performer, mathematician or writer, a Knox education prepares you for unlimited success after high school.

Located on 140 acres in beautiful Bucks County, PA, only 75 minutes from New York City, Solebury School is an all-gender, college preparatory boarding and day school for grades 9-12. There is no single way to experience Solebury, but there is a core approach. They start with helping students plant the seeds of their own education, then nurture and cultivate that until it grows into something strong and life-lasting. With 235 students and a student-to-teacher ratio of 6 to 1, everyone at Solebury is known and valued. They offer an environment of educational excellence that prioritizes the individual and prepares students for success in college and beyond. Solebury is what school should be.

On the lookout for a well-established, well-known and highly respected school? Linden Hall is the oldest independent boarding and day school for girls in the US, celebrating its 275th anniversary this year! With a nationally recognized equestrian program and other specialty programs like aviation, engineering, fine arts and more, Linden Hall has earned a stellar reputation in the academic community. Your kids will be welcomed into a diverse and inclusive environment with students representing 37 countries and 12 states. They’ll be encouraged to get involved at school, choosing from over 30 student-led clubs, including an award-winning Key Club and internationally recognized DECA Club.

For more than 200 years, Emma Willard School has instilled in students a love of learning, the habits of an intellectual life, and the character, moral strength, and qualities of leadership to serve and shape their world. Emma is a thriving, diverse college-preparatory boarding and day school in Troy, New York. The school’s academic pillars of intellectual flexibility, community, equity, and justice ensure that students walk away with a life-long sense of purpose. With a balance of academic rigor, personalized opportunities to grow and create, and a focus on individual wellness, Emma Willard School prepares students to go out and impact their world.

A unique boarding school for boys in grades 3 through 8, Saint Thomas Choir School is known for its demanding musical program, robust academic curriculum, interscholastic sports, and fine arts education. The tuition is affordable, with a 100% need-blind admissions process. All musical levels are considered and any boy who likes music is encouraged to apply! The school cultivates excellence, true confidence in students via real-world musical performance at a professional level. And with an average class size of 6 and a student-faculty ratio of 2:1, your kids will certainly be heard both in and out of class and get the personal attention every child needs to succeed.

