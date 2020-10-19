Sponsored: Unique Boarding School Experience for Boys Grades 3-8 in the Heart of NYC!

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This is a sponsored post carefully chosen from New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

With the oh-so-many options for school in NYC, you may not have considered a boarding school education. We’ve got the scoop on an exceptional boarding school, for boys grades 3-8, in Midtown Manhattan that is nothing like you’d expect. When music meets academics, the result is a small, attentive, and passionate community at Saint Thomas Choir School, where a new Head of School was just announced: Christopher Seeley! He comes to Saint Thomas Choir School with an impressive record at other top tier schools, so we’re super excited about this big news.

What we love about Saint Thomas Choir School is the warm and welcoming environment. “My classmates are brothers, not just fellow students. The Choir School is a special place to grow up,” says Dr. Sean McFate ‘84. In this encouraging and close-knit atmosphere with an average class size of 5, your little scholar will be immersed into engaging and active classes where they’ll get the attention they need to succeed. “Our son joined Saint Thomas as a 5th grader, we feel he found his space – intellectually, musically, and emotionally,” says MH, a Saint Thomas Choir School parent.

With an unparalleled music program that is well known in the classical music world, this boarding school is truly a hidden gem in NYC education. We couldn’t believe this: the entire school was temporarily relocated for 6 weeks to a campus in the woods of Connecticut so the boys could have a semi-normal life during the times of COVID-19. Saint Thomas Choir School is incredibly dedicated to their students’ well-being, musical talents, and academic achievements, even amidst a global pandemic!

Students receive private voice and instrumental lessons, sing five services per week, and sing in a highly-regarded, annual concert series with repertoire ranging from Mozart to Nico Muhly. By the end of 8th grade, they are equal to music students entering college. The school also has stellar academics, with students taking English, math, history, science, languages, and more. They even all earned honors on the National Latin Exam last year! 70% of graduates go on to competitive boarding schools for high school, often with good scholarships.

We should clarify: no prior musical experience is required! Yes, there is an audition for admission, but the school is looking for potential, interest, and motivation. Whether your little one is a singing-protege or simply enjoys singing their little heart out at home, Saint Thomas Choir School wants to hear from you. And NYC parents, you’ll love this — the school meets 100% of financial aid. Thanks to generous donors, the tuition is already modest at $16,500 per year.

Want to learn more about Saint Thomas Choir School? Visit choirschool.org, check out their Facebook page, or send an email to admissions@choirschool.org. And mark your calendars for the New York Parents League Boarding School Fair on October 30, 10:16am. Heads up: FaceTime tours will kick off in November!