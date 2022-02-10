This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Kings Theatre. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Blippi The Musical at Kings Theatre!

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement, and amazing music. Across the world, children ages 2 to 7 have quickly taken a liking to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative lessons! Coming to Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on March 5, Blippi The Musical continues the educational fun live and in-person as children explore the world around them through song and dance. Tickets are on sale now!

Blippi The Musical

March 5 @ 2pm

Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

All patrons 12 and older are required to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Children ages 5-11 are required to provide proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Children under the age of 5 are permitted to attend events at Kings Theatre with a vaccinated adult. Face masks are required for all patrons ages 2-4, except while actively eating and drinking.