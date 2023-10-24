Big Apple Circus: “Journey to the Rainbow”

Daring acrobats, soaring aerialists, and clownish clowns astonish and entertain spectators at The Big Apple Circus featuring the U.S. Premiere of Europe’s Circus-Theater Roncalli.

The Big Apple Circus is excited to announce a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Europe’s beloved Andy Warhol-approved Circus-Theater Roncalli for its upcoming 2023 season. This all-new show, “Journey to the Rainbow,” will transport the audience to a dreamlike wonderland as it blends the best of New York City’s hometown circus with the romance and magic of today’s European circus tradition. It marks the long-awaited U.S. premiere of Circus-Theater Roncalli, which is revered as one of the most beautiful circuses in the world. The company has amazed more than 45 million spectators since its inception in the mid-1970s with its contemporary but nostalgic take on the one-ring circus experience.

Bernhard Paul, the founder and owner of Circus-Theater Roncalli, and Patrick Philadelphia, a long-time executive at Circus-Theater Roncalli, helm this dazzling and dream-like production created specifically for the Big Apple Circus. 34 talented artists worldwide will present their spectacular circus performances in costumes specially designed for the show. It will also feature a live orchestra of eight musicians and six dancers who will interact with the audience throughout the show and play an original score composed by Georg Pommer, Circus-Theater Roncalli’s longtime Music Director. Beyond the circus ring, audiences will enjoy an immersive feast for the senses that includes ambient circus acts, mouth-watering midway culinary classics, and a menagerie of confections topped off with a dollop of the Big Top’s signature delights.

Coming up!

Check out our full schedule of performances from November 8th through January 1st at www.bigapplecircus.com.



Save 20% off on these special family value performances:

Fri. Nov 10 at 12:00 & 4:00 pm

Sat. Nov 11 at 12:00 pm

Wed. Nov 15 at 2:00 & 6:00 pm

