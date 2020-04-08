The Best Virtual Birthday Party Ideas for New York Kids

How to Have a Virtual Birthday Party for New York Kids?

These are extraordinary times. In the current climate, traditional parties and celebrations as we know them are on hold. However, you can still throw a memorable virtual birthday party celebration that kids are sure to remember for oh so many reasons. Not sure where to begin? We checked out the first local, NYC venues hosting virtual birthday parties and share their outstanding offerings.

Setting Up a Virtual Birthday Party for Kids

Want to keep it low key at home with your favorite friends? There are a few simple steps to get started, and then the rest is cake! First and foremost, choose your preferred platform, whether it’s Google Meet, Netflix Party, Skype, Uber Conference, Zoom, or your other favorites. Where applicable, make sure to add a password to avoid party crashers. Create an online invitation or simply send an email to your guests. Let them know if it’s a surprise and provide any special instructions like BYOC (bring your cake!).

Include anyone and everyone you would like to celebrate with (and it won’t cost a small fortune!). Online rooms can get crowded so stagger entry times, consider smaller groups, or even multiple, mini parties with different sets of friends to maximize (screen) time together and not to overwhelm the party kid and partygoers. Plus, it keeps the celebration going. Choose a theme, add décor, and do as much or as little as feels right for your family. In place of gifts, consider having everyone contribute an item for a birthday time capsule.

If you want to throw a virtual party along the lines of a more traditional NYC birthday party for kids, support your favorite, local party place, then pamper your birthday boy or girl with one of these perfect virtual parties! It’s (virtual) party time!

Here Are Some Local NYC Venues Hosting Virtual Birthday Parties:

CAMP

CAMP is making sure no kid’s birthday goes uncelebrated during this time by hosting free virtual birthday parties to celebrate kids’ birthdays and make them feel special. CAMP has hosted 20 parties with thousands of participants in the last two weeks. Every day at 5 pm, CAMP has been hosting free virtual birthday parties for kids of all ages across the country who together can celebrate their special day. During this 30-40 minute “event,” friends and families gather online and are entertained by magicians, musicians, and storytellers, ending with shared birthday wishes from guests and a dance party. Interested families with upcoming kid birthdays can pick a date and share more details on their child (age, birth date, fun facts, a favorite song, etc.) so that every child feels special during their virtual party, which is joined by other kids. CAMP also hosts private parties for those who wish to have more customizable experiences only for the birthday kid and their family. Families who are interested in a private party can email: birthdays@camp.com

Chris Palmieri Puppeteer

Chris Palmieri Puppeteer is currently offering half-hour virtual puppet shows via Zoom and other similar platforms for children’s birthday parties, as well as for schools and daycares. The shows feature many different original puppet characters led by Lucky Duck — the curious, kind duckling who leads each show. The stories are both originals and based on classic literature and fairy tales, as well as sing-a-longs, puppeteer training, and follow along craft segments. A $50-100 donation is recommended for a private show.

Clowns.com

Clowns.com has done a good number of Virtual Parties. Parents like the idea because they can still provide some fun and excitement in these trying times. They have done superheroes, princesses, mascots, and full-on magic shows. For example, they did a Belle Party, where the Princess, who is a singer by trade, sang and serenaded the birthday girl with many songs from the Beauty and Beast soundtrack. They also send the child a digital picture of their character as a nice photo-op they can share on Facebook or Instagram. Parties range between 30 – 40 minutes and range in price from $175 – $199.

The Craft Studio

The Craft Studio is offering virtual birthday parties through Zoom. The parties are one hour and include making a craft and playing games. They have two different options for this: making a basic craft using materials most people already have at home or doing a bigger craft and shipping craft kits to all of your guests. The packages range in pricing between $25-$50 depending on the craft, plus the shipping. The Zoom sessions are one hour and are $100 for less than ten kids and $150 for 10-15 kids (sessions are capped at 15 kids).

Galli Theater New York

Galli Theater New York is offering virtual Birthday Fun through Zoom. The party includes a Galli Theater Story acting performance with one Galli actor interpreting your favorite fairytale from their repertoire with the option of integrating children in the show. It’s a truly interactive experience for children! Includes dancing and singing Happy Birthday to the birthday child! 40 minutes, $200

HiArt!

HiArt! Never give up hope! Who says you can’t have a virtual birthday party for kids? Of course, you can! A little additional planning will be needed since all supplies will have to be ordered and delivered to every friend’s door. As long as each friend has a computer or TV screen and Zoom, believe it or not, you can even have something as cool as a virtual candy sculpture party — which is great for kids from 3 or 4! And if it’s just bigger kids — you can easily do a manga party and pull together a packet of supplies for every friend to have it delivered to their door. Then, they’ll take everyone through the paces, demonstrating and guiding kids as they work on their projects. Prices for the parties will vary depending upon the number of supplies, shipping, and amount of kids.

Karma Kids Yoga

Karma Kids Yoga is making the best out of our social distancing situation, offering Yoga Parties on Zoom! Invite 99 friends from school, camp, the neighborhood, cousins, family members, teachers…anyone you can think of to join online for a super fun yoga class to celebrate your special day! Their Yoga Parties are unique, age-appropriate, and include basic and challenging yoga poses, creative breathing techniques, fun yoga games, mindfulness activities, great music, and relaxation time. 30 minutes: $100; 45 minutes: $150; 60 minutes: $200

Kids at Work

Kids at Work are offering Zoom birthdays with their staff musicians. Hire a Kids at Work musician for a secure, intimate Zoom session for children age 1-5 with a max of 8 children. You’ll receive information on objects to gather in preparation, as well as private meeting codes for attendees. Separate admin staff at the meeting will make sure everyone’s tech works well, and the meeting is kept private! Kids at Work was established in 2007, and musicians have years of experience working with young children. Interested parents can email info@kidsatworknyc.com for pricing and availability.

KiKi’s Faces and Balloons

KiKi’s Faces and Balloons is offering a remote “Magical Princess” Interactive Show for Birthdays via Zoom, starring a Princess of your choice played by one of their Broadway-caliber actress/teachers) with engaging magical, interactive musical play. The birthday child gets a special role, plus all children participate as various characters. It’s a bit of “real princess magic.” There’s even an adorable “Virtual Fairy Dust” ceremony. There’s also Create Your Own Fairytale Show or Broadway Show options. $175 for 50 minutes (includes warm-up/meet and greet, show, musical games and cake time) $125/for 30 minutes (includes warm-up and show)

Little Maestros

Little Maestros’ favorite Nick is performing uptempo, interactive half-hour virtual parties. If anyone wants to watch him in action, they can check out their daily stories and IGTV @littlemaestrosofficial. Little Maestros is the winner of Nickelodeon’s Parents Picks Best Music Class in NYC and named Best Music Class in New York City by New York Magazine. Little Maestros is an early childhood, educator-approved infant and toddler music program. Dedicated to providing an unparalleled experience, it continues to raise the bar in its specialty: children’s music classes and parties. $175

Mystery & Mayhem

Mystery & Mayhem is offering a Fortune Telling Party. Seated amid plush pillows, Madame Judith gazes into her crystal ball and sees into the lives, personalities, hopes, and dreams of the birthday child and his/her guests. The cards will also reveal a private “secret” message which will be sent to each child via email after the party is over. Madam Judith will then take the group on a “Magical Journey of Discovery” where they will identify and create their own “Special Inner Space,” bringing into it everything they know and love, as well as the “Wise Person” who resides within them. They will then have five minutes to sketch out a drawing of their Inner Space and share it with their friends if they choose. The party culminates in a “wishing ceremony,” and then the group sings Happy Birthday to the birthday child. (Ages 8- 11; maximum 8 children); Fee: $500 – $650, party length: 1-1 1/2 hours.

The PIT

The PIT is offering digitized versions of their Broadway Birthday Bashes. Your child (virtually) takes center stage as professional actors improvise a never-before-seen musical masterpiece all about the birthday girl/boy and his/her interests. A Broadway Birthday Bash is a unique party experience that’s fun for both children and adults. They customize a participatory performance so that it reflects your child’s personality! These digital performances engage the kids from their home devices, are superbly entertaining, and, best of all, worry-free for NYC parents and families. With an arsenal of talented performers, piano players, and an engaging show host, your child’s Broadway Birthday Bashes party will be the most talked-about birthday party of the year. They can accommodate special needs. Recommended for ages 5 and up. The fee is $500 for a 45-minute musical improv experience featuring four performers and a music director (pianist)

Red Carpet Kids

Red Carpet Kids lets you step inside your favorite Broadway Show for your virtual Birthday Bash! Meet a star from one of your favorite Broadway Shows for a VIP virtual Meet and Greet, and have a personal performance right in front of your eyes! Red Carpet Kids has teamed up with one of the most exciting companies on Broadway to provide birthday packages that will leave you smiling, singing, and celebrating in a very special way. Each package includes a custom birthday cake delivered to your home, a 1:1 performance with your choice of Broadway star, and a microphone karaoke machine platform (to keep) with Broadway Sheet Music to sing and perform your favorite tunes. Packages starting at $1200.00, Stars from shows like Hamilton, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, Aladdin, Harry Potter, Beautiful, Dear Evan Hansen, Lion King, and more! Please contact Craig@redcarpetkidsnyc.com or call us at 310-666-2734 for availability and a list of stars available.

Robert The Guitar Guy

Robert, The Guitar Guy, is offering a 30 minute musical Zoom birthday party for kids. Robert says his Zoom parties work because the children are moving to his songs, and he personalizes parties, telling participants, by name, that he sees what they are doing. Robert creates an interactive experience in which the kids are getting constant feedback. In one song, they go to sleep, then wake up and jump. In another, they hide, then march to the spider, then disappear again. He tells them where they are hiding, and he sees and reports who is jumping, marching, etc. Limit: 20 children. $200

Sammie and Tudie Imagination Playhouse is offering a Virtual Birthday Party Show and Birthday Gram. The Party Show is what Sammie & Tudie have created a virtual show using the Zoom platform for your kid’s birthday party. Invite friends, and you can all celebrate together with a fun and interactive show. Great for ages 3-8 years. Virtual Birthday Gram is a fun and playful birthday gram for your loved one! It has everything you need for a good birthday party. Silly nonsense and playful fun — suitable for all ages!



Sky Zone

Sky Zone is offering free virtual birthday parties to help kids celebrate birthdays while at home. They guide kids through 15-20 minutes of games, active play, and singing happy birthday. Plus, they’ll even make the invites and send out a link. Kids can take part in their virtual birthday parties from Tuesday to Saturday from 3-9 pm and celebrate with a maximum of ten friends. To request a virtual party, parents can fill out their Virtual Party Form, and a Sky Zone representative will follow up with confirmation details and next steps.

Super Soccer Stars

Super Soccer Stars Virtual Birthday Parties are high energy, 30-minute virtual birthday parties led by a Soccer Stars Coach. It’s perfect for bringing friends closer together during a time of celebration! Incorporating singing, dancing, stretches, soccer activities, and skills! Additionally, they partnered up with Baked by Melissa so that party hosts can order cupcakes and have them delivered right to your house! A standard party is 30 minutes for $50 per 15 kids. If you would like to invite more kids, it will be an additional $10 for every five kids. For virtual birthday party inquiries, please reach out to party@soccerstars.com

Virtual Creatives Collective

Virtual Creatives Collective lets you step right into your favorite animated movie! Imagine your child’s favorite animated film coming to life as a gift for their birthday! The adventure starts with creative ways to become their favorite character, then they will jump into games, song, dance, and a special personalized performance that will make their animated dreams come true! Virtual Creatives features a collective of professional singers, dancers, and artists that have performed on Broadway, Disney, and Professional Ice Skating shows. For more details, contact VirtualCreativesCollec tive@gmail.com $150-$450 depending on customization

Yogi Beans

Yogi Beans found an organized and fun way to celebrate your Bean’s special day! Yogi Beans Virtual Parties were created as a way for your child to celebrate his or her birthday together with friends and family while apart! The party is a 45-minute yoga birthday party for kids. You all sing “Happy Birthday” and give wishes to the birthday child during the last 15 minutes of the party. The birthday child chooses from a selection of themes (Safari, Outerspace, Unicorn Island, Birds, Under the Sea, etc.). The birthday child is the instructor’s helper (and during the party, everyone except the Birthday Bean and Instructor will be on mute). The instructor will call the child prior to his or her party for an introduction and to personalize the experience. A recording of the virtual party can be provided after class. You can also include a birthday announcement on Yogi Beans’ social media (optional). $135 for 1 hour (up to 25 kids)