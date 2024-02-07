New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Best Valentine’s Day Treats for Families 2024

Getty Images

Love is in the air and in the food! Valentine’s Day is almost here and this year on February 14, the family can enjoy specialty, tasty treats designed with the day of love in mind. Everyone wants to feel the love and families are sure to enjoy these most innovative and delicious sweet treats. 

Credit: Glace

Valentine’s Day Hot Chocolate at Glace by Noglu

Glace’s hot cocoa has become a viral sensation and is about to debut their next big thing just in time for Valentine’s Day. Welcome the Le Saint Valentin.

This limited edition, specialty cocoa has Glace’s signature flame toasted marshmallow fluff, a strawberry macaroon cookie ring, strawberry whipped cream and a stamped strawberry chocolate disc. It’s sure to be a sweet sensation! 

Available soon

Idylle at Angelina Paris 

Angelina Paris has a very special Valentine’s Day pastry everyone is sure to love this Valentine’s Day. Meet the Idylle.

It is a cheesecake mousse with grapefruit cream, grapefruit and cranberry jelly, hazelnut biscuit, lime and white chocolate crunchy. Families will dance in delight as they taste the love in every bite! 

Available from February 8th at both locations

Credit: Baked by Melissa

Baked by Melissa’s Limited Edition Valentine’s Day cupcake assortment with special gift boxes

Everyone’s favorite little cupcakes got a Valentine’s Day makeover with flavors like Strawberry, Dark Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, Red Velvet and more.

There are also a number of promotions right now like the best-selling Valentine’s Day Gift Box 25pack with its seasonal cupcakes and box is buy one get one 50% off.  The Share Love Bundle is in the seasonal Valentine’s Day Gift Box and has 4 x 6 packs.

This is especially great for families because you can give a gift box to mom, and the little 6 packs to the kiddos.

Those with food allergies and intolerances will also be head over heels for the Gluten Free and Vegan Valentine’s Day gift boxes (which are also 15% off) which will make them feel extra happy to have a safe treat while feeling super loved. 

Available now

Credit: Ladurée

Ladurée’s Vanilla-Strawberry Heart-Shaped Macarons and Gift Sets

Ladurée’s individual vanilla-strawberry heart-shaped macarons and traditional Vanilla-strawberry macaron are available in time for Valentine’s Day. There are also customized macarons available to create your own love note.

Be sure to preorder these custom ones at least 24 hours in advance. Treat the family to the Valentine’s Day Macaron Box complete with the signature macarons tucked inside the iconic Ladurée macaron box that was struck by Cupid’s arrow.

Available now in-store and online at laduree.us   

Credit: Bear Donut

Bear Donut’s Valentine’s Day Special Donuts and Strawberry Milk with Milk Soft Serve Float 

Bear Donut’s has a lovely assortment of special Valentine’s Day Special Donuts this love day. There’s the fan fav Strawberry Milk Brionut, a brioche donut filled with fluffy strawberry whipped cream and topped with fresh strawberries.

There’s also Raspberry Mochi Donut, Rose Mochi Donut, Chocolate Swirl Mochi Donut, Passion Fruit Mochi Donut, and Pink Chocolate Mochi Donut.

They pair perfectly with the sweet and refreshing Valentine’s Day special drink of Strawberry Milk with Milk Soft Serve Float. It is sure to float the Valentine’s Day boat!

Available now – February 18th

Credit: Mister Dips / Briana Balducci

Mister Dips Love Dove

Mister’s Dips sweet dips feature Love Dove as the cone of the month. It is red velvet Oreo, choco-cherry dip, and hearts of gold. It is sure to melt your heart and delight your taste buds!

Available now – February 29th

Lafayette / Briana Balducci
Lafayette / Briana Balducci

Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery’s Oui Love Oishii Suprême 

Lafayette’s February Suprême flavor is the Oui Love Oishii Suprême. It has yuzu crème and Koyo Berry compote. This limited-time offering is an exciting collaboration with their friends at Oishii and is sure to fill your heart with joy. 

Available now – February 29th with daily drops at 8am, 12pm & 4pm 

Credit: Dominique Ansel

Dominique Ansel’s All Pink Pastry Case and Raspberry Rhubarb Rose Cronut

The All-Pink Pastry Case at Dominique Ansel Bakery Soho is a beloved, annual Valentine’s Day tradition. They transform the entire pastry case and turn their classic cakes into all pink versions especially for the holiday and it’s pretty in pink!

Think fresh strawberries, crystallized rose petals, pink Himalayan sea salt, raspberry Chambord, pink guava, fresh rhubarb and more. Of course, the signature Cronut will be calling “be mine” while visiting.

The February 2024 Raspberry Rhubarb & Rose Cronut is filled with homemade raspberry rhubarb jam and creamy rose ganache. It will make your heart smile.

Pink Pastries available Feb 10th-14th and the Cronut is available all of February.

New York Family February 2024

