10 Best Teething Toys for Kids

Best Teething Toys for Infants and Toddlers!

As their first teeth make an appearance, little ones will try to find anything to chew on, and I mean anything. But no need to worry because there are many teething toys that you can get. Not only do teething toys help your kiddos aching gums, but they are also fun and colorful toys that they will love to bite on even after teething! Read to learn about ten phenomenal teething toys for both infants and toddlers!

Need tips on keeping your toddler’s new teeth clean? Check out Printable Teething Timeline and Toothbrushing Chart for Kids.

A top-rated choice at Target, the Fisher Price Pizza Slice Teether will provide your infant with an enjoyable chewing experience. The “pizza” slice consists of a plethora of textures, ranging from soft to crinkly. It is small and easy to hold, and your infant is guaranteed to love this teether. $4.99.

Resembling an adorable elephant, this teether is guaranteed to become your infant’s favorite! It is made fully of silicone and will safely soothe gum pain. This affordable teether is ideal for kids ages 3 months and older. Looking for another upside? This teether is also dishwasher-safe. $5.99.

Made for toddlers ages 12 months and up, this teether is loved for its contribution to healthy oral development. It is hypoallergenic, dishwasher-safe, and PVC-free. Its soft silicone material makes it easy to grip and soothing to chew. $6.39.

Both an inexpensive and top-rated product, the Comotomo Silicone Baby Teether is recommended for infants 3 months and up. It has a silicone ring that is easy to grab and hold onto, and multiple parts that can be chewed on. The material is soft and flexible, which makes the teether the perfect choice for the younger ones. $6.99.

A new product on the Teething Egg, the Molar Grippie Stick is a great pick for toddlers whose molars are beginning to grow. The product is durable and carefully-crafted, boasting its easy-to-grip and soft bite features. $6.99.

Ideal for toddlers, this teether boasts its easy-to-grip handles and mild vibrations. It is shaped like corn on the cob, which adds more cuteness to its whimsical display! The teether also has sensors embedded in it, which react to bites with soft vibrations meant to soothe gum pain. $9.99.

Available at Walmart, the Green Toys Twist Teether is environmentally-friendly. It is made in the U.S. from 100% recycled plastic, due to the brand’s mission to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The teether is strongly recommended for both infants and toddlers, as its sturdy material will definitely go a long way. $12.45.

Manhattan Toy’s teether comes in bright colors, offering your infant a playful biting experience. Its whimsical shape and rattle feature is guaranteed to put a smile on your infant’s face. BPA-free and washable with soap and water, this teether is useful to all infants–even newborns. $15.20.

Hoping your infant will grow up to be a healthy fruit-and-veggie eater? You can get them started with this teether. Sold by organic clothing brand Monica & Andy, the teether is soothing to both infants and the planet. Made in playful shapes such as watermelon, banana, broccoli, and lettuce, the product will offer your infant a great time chewing. $18.99.

Although on the pricier side, the Hape Teether Toy is one of the most durable and long-lasting in the market. With colorful pieces and a fun rattle, it will easily become your infant’s go-to toy. Not only does this teether help soothe infant gum pain, it expands visual awareness, spatial perception, and auditory skills. $24.