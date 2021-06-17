Looking for gifts for teachers that totally make the grade? We have some A+ gift picks for all the superhero teachers who saved the day again and again, teaching our kids in-person, remotely, or both throughout this extraordinary school year. Here are our some of our favorite gifts for your favorite teachers:

DivvyUp Socks has the cutest #1 Teacher custom photo socks that are sure to knock your teacher’s socks off. Choose from multiple sizes and color options for an added personal touch. Teachers will love that DivvyUp gives back and was founded with the goal to sustainably provide socks to those in need. Their mission coupled with their fun photo socks is the perfect combo to make teachers smile from head to toe. $24

Minted has thoughtful teacher gifts that make the grade with their personal touch. Treat your teacher to personalized stationery, making any note a little more special! Teachers will love the unique designs printed on luxe paper in a complimentary gift box. Teachers will also love getting organized in style with a customizable notebook like the It Takes a Big Heart to Shape Little Minds notebook, planner, or address book, or thank your teacher for all they do with a greeting card, featuring unique designs and fresh greetings from independent artists and writers. Starting at $6.98

The National Museum of Mathematics, fondly known as MoMath, is adding up some great teacher gifts! Gift your favorite teacher the Pizza Pi Cutter! What happens when the circumference of a pizza is divided by its diameter? Cut your pie with pi! Teachers will love this pi symbol-shaped pizza cutter to slice pizza pieces with two stainless steel blades for cutting power. Teachers will also love the MoMath Water Resistant Tote Bag and MoMath Fanny Pack to keep all essentials close in mathematical style, and our personal favorite, the Martin’s Menace Puzzle, perfect for the teacher who loves a challenge from the greatest puzzle mind of the 20th century. Starting at $15

Why You’re the Best Teacher Fill in the Love Gift Book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your teacher is tops! Simply fill in the blanks of this little book and voilà: it becomes a personalized gift your #1 teacher will read again and again. Make it as educated, eloquent, or elementary as you please! $10

Uncommon Goods has the most unique and fun gifts created by independent makers for every type of teacher. Teachers will love the Fell Asleep Here Magnetic Bookmark, with the magnetic closure that ensures it will stay put, and its soft faux-leather shell that means it won’t damage the paper. As for the inscription, well, let’s just say it’s a testament to the relaxing powers of reading. Teachers will also love the Library Card Tote Bag printed to resemble a fresh library card, as well as the I Should Have Known That! Party Game and Thoughtful Terracotta Grow Kits: Thank You Daisies: Starting at $12

Dylan’s Candy Bar has the sweetest gift for teachers. Teachers will love The Whirly Pop Mug and sipping their morning coffee in sweet style with this colorful mug that reads May each sip you take be sweet! Fill it with their favorite hot beverage, or their favorite candy. There are so many sweet and cute gifts for teachers and we also love the Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans and the Chocolate Bar Molded Journal. Starting at $8

Teachers should be ready for some beauty, indulgence, and self-care after this school year and teachers will love Aloisia Beauty Deep Hydration Aloe Gel Mist. For a burst of hydration, to soothe irritation from dryness, blemishes, or environmental stresses, as a refreshing pick-me-up or cool-down, or for a mattified surface to prime and set makeup, Deep Hydration Aloe Gel Mist does it all with just a spritz! Teachers will also love the rose quartz stone for gua sha massage and the Aloisia Beauty Aqua Collagen Mask (3 Pack) and the Aloisia Beauty Honey Glow Mask (3 Pack) to promote a radiant glow.

Li-Lac Chocolates Chocolate Thank You Bar is the perfect sentiment to give teachers the special recognition they deserve. This oversize bar contains 7 oz. of chocolate and is packed in a gold box with a ribbon tie. It is available in their finest milk, dark, or white chocolate. Plus, teachers will love that it is gluten free, kosher certified, and handmade in Brooklyn. Teachers will also swoon for Li-Lac’s Cap and Diploma, Chocolate Letters and Numbers, and the ever-popular 9 piece truffle gift box for a decadent indulgence. Starting at $5.95

Create a gift from the heart with art from The Craft Studio! Teachers will love a homemade gift from their students with help from these cool Teacher Appreciation craft kits. Teachers will love being gifted a masterpiece like a special picture frame, Calming Glitter Jar, Giant Tissue Paper Flowers (flowers that last forever!) or a Design Your Own Sleep Mask so teachers can finally get some much needed R&R this summer. Starting at $20 per kit.

Personalization Mall has terrific teachers’ gifts all with an extra personal touch. Keep safe and sanitized wherever you go with the Inspiring Teacher Personalized Hand Sanitizer Holder Keychain. This keychain clips perfectly onto purses, backpacks and bags to keep your sanitizer conveniently nearby. Teachers will also love the Teacher’s Pencil Personalized Mini Notepad Set and the Apple Scroll Personalized Teacher Mug — perfect gifts for those A+ teachers.

Gift cards are something all teachers will universally love. Treat your teacher to something to eat with gift cards like Seamless, Caviar, or GrubHub. Let them get anything they could need with a gift card from Amazon or Target. Fuel their summers with a gift card to Dunkin or Starbucks!