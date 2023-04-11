Earth Day Events and Activities 2023

There’s no better time to teach your kid a little bit more about preserving the Earth than on Earth Day!

As New Yorkers, we might feel like we can’t contribute as much as others because of the city life, but there are actually more opportunities than you think. So get the family together and spend some time making this world a better and healthier place for all of us!

Click on your region to jump to events near you:

Manhattan

Union Square, Park Avenue South and East 17th St.

Sunday, April 16, 12 to 6 pm

All ages

Free

Show up for the environment this spring, learn what you can do in your own life, and check out our amazing line-up of virtual speakers and partners.

The event includes dozens of environmental organizations and climate campaigns like March for Science and Fridays for Future, kids’ activities, and food and drinks.

The GIANT Room, 26 W 23rd St., 4th Floor

Saturday, April 22, 10 am to 12 pm

All ages

Free

Digital artist, painter, muralist, and gallerist, Shawn Bullen from IDC will be leading young creators through an exciting mural centered around a magical community garden.

In addition, young creators will have the opportunity to make her very own AI generated avatar by imagining the traits of their dreams! Their avatars will come to life in printed form at The Giant Room in the magical community garden.

Rockefeller Center

Saturday, April 22, 10 am to 1 pm

All ages

Free

Rockefeller Center invites families and friends of all ages to join in on the full slate of fun planned to celebrate Earth Day on Center Plaza.

The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place

Saturday, April 22, 10:30 to 11:30 am

Ages 6 and up

Free

Learn about environmentally-conscious green buildings in New York and around the world! After discussing green building guidelines in the U.S., you’ll look at architecture abroad that takes being “green” to a whole new level!

Then use what you’ve learned to create a green neighborhood together!

Rockefeller Park Basketball Court, River Terrace and Murray Street

Saturday, April 22, 11 am to 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Kids are invited to pick up S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) at this special Earth Day themed open air fair featuring engaging activities and a live performance from Mad Science.

Randall’s Island Urban Farm, Wards Meadow Loop

Saturday, April 22, 12 to 3 pm

All ages

Free

RIPA’s Earth Day Festival ushers in the warmer months, celebrates care for the earth we all share, and gives visitors the opportunity to appreciate the park’s spring beauty.

Activities will include face painting, community science projects, crafts, photobooths, lawn games, performances and more.

Carnegie Hall, 881 7th Avenue

Sunday, April 30, 12 to 4 pm

Ages 3-10

Free

Enjoy free, interactive, and fun musical activities and performances in Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing. Family Day is an anticipated musical adventure that returns each season with brand-new themes and activities.

This April, journey through a celebration of the earth, nature, and all things spring!

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave

April 8 to 16, 10 am to 5 pm

Ages 2 to 8

Celebrate our amazing planet Earth and explore the mysteries of the sky, sea, and soil through art-making, natural science exploration, STEM workshops, and interactive performances all week long.

Wyckoff House Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road

Saturday, April 15, 11 am to 3 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Earth Day by learning all about trees this Family Day! Explore characteristics of wood while creating your own personalized wooden coasters. Investigate the many wooden tools in the historic house and stick around for spring activities on the farm.

There will be coloring, toys and games, a reading nook, and composting, so bring your food scraps along!

Jalopy Theatre, 315 Columbia St.

Saturday, April 22, 11 am to 12 pm

All ages

Little Miss Ann and Suzi Shelton celebrate Earth Day by singing songs together about friendship, community and social justice.

Gates Avenue Plaza, Gates Ave. at Vanderbilt Ave.

Saturday, April 22, 11 am to 4 pm

All ages

Free

Come to the official opening of the new Gates Avenue Plaza (Gates and Vanderbilt Avenues) with a soiree packed with music, food, and fun!

Industry City Courtyard 1/2, 220 36th St.

Saturday, April 22, 11 am to 6 pm

All ages

Free

If you love thrifty finds and vintage items, you’ll love this market. From old to new items from our unique vendors for your shopping experience. Jewelry , clothing , accessories , artwork , and more.

Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave.

Saturday, April 22, 8 pm

All ages

Free

The landmark eight-part Our Planet documentary series has been reimagined as a breathtaking two-hour live show filled with beautiful visuals and sound effects, all accompanied by an orchestra.

OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT brings the incredible cinematography of OUR PLANET to the big screen, encouraging audiences of all ages to explore the wonders of earth’s wildlife and their habitats.

Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave.

Sunday, April 23, 12 to 1 pm

All ages

Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children age ten and under games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in an effort to educate children and explore their creativity.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse is an early and often first introduction to a child’s lifelong journey with live music and rock and roll.

The Invisible Dog Art Center, 51 Bergen St.

April 22 to 23, 11 am to 6 pm

All ages

Free

FAD Market celebrates Earth Day with a pop-up market featuring over 50 sustainable and local makers, designers, and small businesses at The Invisible Dog Art Center in Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill.

Come for a curated selection of sustainable goods including handmade jewelry, apparel, body and skincare, tableware, and artisanal packaged food, and stay to explore the best of BoCoCa (Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, and Carroll Gardens neighborhoods).

Queens

The Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38th Ave.

Tuesday, April 11, 1 to 3:30 pm

All ages

Drop into the museum’s Earth Day program! Activities for this family friendly afternoon include window-sill plantings, a scavenger-hunt, eco-collages, and other activities.

There’s a picture-book/young readers book swap corner, some fun & informative comics from our friends at Con Edison, & light refreshments.

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St.

Saturday, April 22, 11 am to 4 pm

All ages

Come out for a day aimed to empower the community to collectively acknowledge, reflect on, and face our international climate crisis. Immerse yourself in creative workshops, art exhibits, interactive performances, and compost and farm tours and demonstrations.

Socrates Sculpture Park, 35-01 Vernon Blvd.

Saturday, April 22, 11 am to 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Earth Day at Socrates with hands-on activities. The Field Guide series kicks off with free workshops for all ages.

Plant the vegetables, herbs, and flowers that will be harvested over the course of this season. Dig deeper and make soil in a composting workshop hosted by BIG Reuse. Take home complimentary bags of black gold to nurture your own seeds.

Queens County Farm Museum, 75-50 Little Neck Parkway

Saturday, April 22, 12 to 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Earth Day is every day at Queens Farm! Join them outdoors for a volunteer service day marking the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day. Volunteers will assist with sifting compost, spring clean-up in the Children’s Garden, mulching, weeding, and more.

Add to the fun with tractor-drawn hayrides ($6/person), a self-guided scavenger hunt, and free giveaways. It’s a day of service, learning and fun!

The Shops at Skyview, 40-24 College Point Blvd.

Saturday, April 22, 2 to 4 pm

All ages

Free

BEE kind to the planet and enjoy a meet & greet with a local beekeeper and an eco-friendly crafts class by Queens Botanical Garden. Sample honeybee-inspired craft drinks, desserts, ice cream, honey-infused beauty products.

Bronx

Bronx River Alliance, 1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Saturday, April 22, 12 to 4 pm

All ages

Free

Bring the family out to the Bronx River Open House to celebrate Earth Day! This fun, free event will include a walking tour, canoe paddling on the Bronx River, kid-friendly educational activities and workshops, pop-up bike repair station and workshop, tree giveaway and more!

VCPA Garden & Compost Site, Broadway and Mosholu Ave.

Saturday, April 22, 2 to 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate our planet with garden activities, nature crafts, music & dancing with Edwin Ferreras & Company, NYC Parks’ Urban Park Rangers-meet the horses!

Long Island

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike

Saturday, April 22, 10 am to 9 pm

All Ages

Free

Meet Dogs and Cats from the Southampton Animal Shelter (10AM-12PM), Meet the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons! Learn about their mission and programs, and the grand re-opening of their renovated East Hampton Adoption Center later this spring.

LongHouse Reserve, 133 Hands Creek Rd.

Saturday, April 22, 12 to 1 pm

Ages 5 and up

In celebration of Earth Day, join LongHouse Reserve and artist, weaver, creative director of Luum Textiles Suzanne Tick and her studio designers in a weaving workshop using recycled materials.

Participants are encouraged to bring their discarded belongings to weave into their looms to give these materials a new life.

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Dr.

Sunday, April 23, 1 to 3 pm

Ages 4 and up

Celebrate the wonders of the natural world and living things that share the planet with us. Children will meet resident animals, enjoy the natural world through their senses, and go on a scavenger hunt to find out some of the things they can do to help the natural world.

Come away with a craft to help reduce your impact on the Earth.

Harriman State Park, Seven Lakes Dr./Bear Mountain Circle

Saturday, April 22, 10 am to 2 pm

All ages

Hit the trails and meet other outdoor-loving families, learn about local plants and animals, get in some good exercise in the fresh air, and enjoy your packed lunch with a beautiful view. Registration is required in advance.

Rockland Farm Alliance, 220 S Little Tor Rd.

Saturday, April 22, 10 am to 2 pm

All ages

The mission of the Rockland Farm Alliance is to conserve farmland and bring the community together through local, sustainable farming projects and agricultural education programs.

They support local farming in Rockland County, and aim to reconnect everyone to real, organic food, from the soil up. This Earth Day, volunteer to help with flower garden setup, fence-building, mulching, planting perennials, and more!

Trailside Museum and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park, 3006 Seven Lakes Dr.

Saturday, April 22, 10:30 to 3 pm

All ages

Visit the bear den at 10:30 to make treats for the Black Bears. At 11:00 am, the bears will come out of their night dens to gobble up treats. Family-friendly fun with an Earth-friendly focus! Nature-related displays & activities! See spring-themed animal enrichment!

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, 120 Muser Dr.

Saturday, April 22, 11 am to 3 pm

All ages

Join in for lots of family fun with Nature Museum Educators who will lead interactive activities. Meet live animals and enjoy Nature Play in Grasshopper Grove, hay rides (fee), Storytelling by Jonathan Kruk, and live music by Jackie & John Gioia.

There will also be vendors selling wonderful hand crafted and locally made items and snacks, and MORE!

The Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington St.

Saturday, April 22, 12 to 5 pm

All ages

Free

Earth is home to a fantastic assortment of animal life. This year, the museum is honoring our great planet with a day full of artmaking, education, and performances that center around endangered animals, climate change, and farming.

Hear music by interactive kid’s podcast, Noodle Loaf, traditional Lenape performances and demonstrations, planetarium shows and much more!

Bergen County Zoo, 216 Forest Ave.

April 22 and 23, 10 am to 4 pm

All ages

Join the Bergen County Zoo for their 15th Annual Party for the Planet! On Saturday, learn about local conservation facilities and how they work to protect the planet and on Sunday, participate in a variety of activities with the Bergen County Zoo staff.

The Hoboken Business Alliance, 770 Jackson St.

Saturday, April 23, 11 am to 4 pm

All ages

Free

The Hoboken Business Alliance invites you to this FREE, family friendly, outdoor event with fun nature-inspired art activities for all ages, a green artisan market, fitness class demos, face painting, animal encounters with The NJ Snake Man and much more!