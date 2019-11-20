The Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas: For Everyone in the Family

Stocking Stuffer Ideas!
Stocking stuffers are sometimes the best gifts to look forward to. They are typically fun knick-knacks that make a great addition to your main presents on Christmas day. Although stocking stuffers are probably not first on your list of gifts to buy, you’ll definitely want to add these to the top. So take a look at our faves and get some of the best stocking stuffer ideas that you can add to your holiday shopping list.
WowWee Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets
If you have young girls, these Lucky Fortune bracelets are perfect to put in the stocking. Kids can crack these fortune cookies open to find paper fortunes, along with two surprise bracelets that they can give to their bestie! Not for children under 3 years. target.com
Price: $6.99
Jonathan Adler Apollo Salt & Pepper Set
Accent your dinner table with this space-themed salt and pepper set designed by Jonathan Adler. If you are planning on having guests over, this makes a perfect addition to your tabletop! jonathanadler.com
Price: $58
Stride Rite Connor Cars (3-Pack)
Vroom, vroom! Stuff the stockings with these car-themed socks for the little ones. Ditch the plain white ones and bundle their feet up in these super fun socks that they will be excited to wear. striderite.com
Price: $14.50
HATCH Belly Masks
Think again because sheet masks are not just for your face! Take care of your belly during pregnancy with these hydrating and biodegradable masks that help minimize stretch marks and scars. They even have a cute winky eye on them just for fun! hatchcollection.com
Price: $12.00
Bravery Welly Bandages
This stocking stuffer is for both mom and kids. Moms can easily carry this small tin of bandages in their purse and kids will find these bravery badges fun to wear when they get hurt and need a little extra strength. getwelly.com
Price: $6.99
Turmeric Tea Tales - 6 Turmeric Teas Gift Set
This tea is not only one of our favorites but Oprah’s as well. This set of fresh turmeric teas make a great stocking stuffer that you can divide between your family members with 6 tubes included. Boost your immune system and feel rejuvenated. vahdamteas.com
Price: $39.99
Jack Black Beard Oil
Tame the beard with Jack Black Beard Oil that is certified organic and super nourishing. It has a blend of natural oils, potent antioxidants, and vitamins to prevent dry and itchy skin. getjackblack.com
Price: $26.00
Ebi Silicone Teether - Single
Teething relief is a great gift to give to our little teethers. They might not be ready for sushi but they will be soothed by the rubbery texture on both sides of this teething toy made from food-grade silicone. louloulollipop.com
Price: $14.00
L.L. Bean: Turtle Fur Stratus Beanie
If the fam doesn’t have a beanie to keep their heads warm this chilly season, the wool and fleece definitely will. Not only is it warm but it also is made to be breathable, water-repellent, anti-bacterial, and even keeps you warm when wet. llbean.com
Price: $58.00
Lanolips Rose Gold 101 Ointment
You get the best of both worlds with this beauty ointment for cheeks and lips that is ultra-nourishing without the stickiness. This balm and tint ointment has a rose gold pigment that creates a natural flushed look — perfect for a simple look with a bit of pop. lanolips.com
Price: $17.00