The Best Rainy Day Essentials for Rainy Spring Months

Rainy Day Essentials for Kids

It’s the season for rainy spring days! Kids are sure to be singing in the rain with fun, rainy day essentials like color changing rain coats, alien rain boots, and pop up, 3D umbrellas. Check out our favorites to make rainy, windy days a breeze!

Make rainy days out of this world with Target’s Cat and Jack Alien Windbreaker jacket. Kids will love the jacket’s alien face design, its shiny silver finish with a neon grip zipper, and antennae on the hood for fun flair. Parents will love that the jacket is made from a water-resistant fabric, and designed with 100% cotton and taffeta lining for comfy wear.

Holly & Beau Unicorn Color Changing Raincoat is pure rainy day magic! Kids will love that this raincoat changes color when rain drops fall and that it returns back to the original color once dry. And that it happens again and again. Parents will love that their products have been tested to meet strict standards and do not contain any Azo colorants, Phthalates or formaldehyde and are made from recycled polyester.

LL Bean Kid’s Discovery Rain Jacket is the perfect, classic yellow rain coat for kids! LL Bean’s Discovery Rainwear for kids is a must-have for rainy day adventures and you can pair them with matching Puddle Stompers Rain Boots for a full head-to-toe rain day ensemble. Parents will love the Discovery collection essentials are at a terrific price and with rugged, waterproof nylon fabric, and a breathable mesh lining, your kiddo will be dry and comfy, no matter how wet the weather. Kids will love that the kid-friendly design packs easily in its own pocket, making it easy for them to take wherever they go.

MIA New York has the most stylish and chic hooded raincoats like the Zebra and Holographic Clear Rain Jackets. Parents will love that kids actually want to wear this rain coat! Kids will love that the holographic rain coat shines bright and sparkles on its own but they can show off their stylish outfits with its transparency.

Get outside and play all day with Puddlegear! It is just what it sounds like! Kids will love that they can stay dry while they sail, hike, beachcomb, and of course, puddle jump to their heart’s content. Parents will love that Puddlegear was designed by a mom for her children and is PVC and Phthalate free; wind and waterproof; soft and flexible; and strong and durable.

Hatley Deep Sea Sharks Color Changing Splash Jacket and Color Changing Umbrella are sure to make rainy adventures even more fun! Kids will love that whether it be for puddle jumping or races down the street, the dinos change colors before their very own eyes. Parents will love that the PVC-free, fully-lined rainwear has got them covered (and dry)! Everyone will love the matching boots and umbrella to complete the ensemble!

Stephen Joseph Pop Up Umbrellas add a pop of fun to a rainy day. Kids will love the cute and cool characters that protect them from the elements. Adorned with characters like llamas, leopards, and sharks popping up with fun 3D details, kids will want it to rain all the time! Parents will love the easy push/pull opening that keeps little fingers safe from harm.

Splash in puddles in true monster fashion wearing Target’s Cat and Jack Bruce Boots. The boots have a blue hue with a cartoon character face print that kids will love. Parents will love that the boots are designed with 100% rubber uppers and grip on slippery surfaces, have a fabric insole offering a comfy wear, and feature pull-on loops to facilitate easy dressing.

Totes Kid’s Clear Bubble Umbrella with easy grip handle offers fun and colorful protection from the elements. Kids will love the clear canopy that they can see through while walking and that it also keeps them dry with maximum coverage. Parents will love that the large, dome-shaped canopy keeps kiddos dry and the easy-grip curved plastic handle is a perfect fit for small hands.

Muddy Buddy Waterproof Coveralls make rainy days and splashing in puddles extra fun! Kids will love wearing Muddy Buddy outdoors in the rain and dirt and indoors for messy arts and crafts. Parents will love that they keep kids dry, clean and comfortable, and are lightweight, waterproof and durable. It also includes a handy waterproof bag for travel.