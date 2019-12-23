The Best Queens Private Schools in New York: 2019-20

When it comes to choosing a private school for your kids, the options are limitless in New York City. There is much to consider when making sure that you have found the right fit. That is why we have done the research and put together a guide for parents who are looking to enroll their children within the borough of Queens. Scroll through our guide of Queens private schools in New York that will ease the process when selecting the perfect school.

Looking for more New York City private school options? Check out A Guide to Manhattan’s Private Schools

Kew-Forest School – Forest Hills

Grades Pre-K-12

119-17 Union Turnpike, Queens

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Lessons and coursework are designed to be developmentally appropriate and inspire a love of learning. In addition, students are led to develop public speaking skills as they share their knowledge with others.”

Noteworthy: “Mini Courses for Grades K-6 offer children various opportunities to grow and learn beyond the classroom. Courses run the gamut from academics to physical fitness, art and music.”

Garden School – Jackson Heights

Grades Pre-K-12

33-16 79th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We empower every student in our educationally diverse community to meet responsibly the challenges of everyday life by promoting academic achievement, personal development and social involvement. We further believe that by recognizing each student’s individual identity, Garden School fosters the self-worth necessary to succeed.

Noteworthy: We believe that all children are uniquely talented and have their own learning styles and we combine time-tested teaching methods with creative approaches to reach and teach all of our learners. This flexible teaching philosophy is only possible in an independent school with small class sizes, and this approach allows our students.”



Photo via The National Herald

Saint Demetrios High School – Astoria

Grades K-12

30-03 30th Dr., Astoria, NY

718-728-1754

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Christian

In Their Own Words: “The Saint Demetrios Preparatory School mission is to provide students equal access to a high quality K-12 whole child education that maximizes academic excellence and strength of character in a student-centered learning environment created by a faculty of lifelong learners.”

Noteworthy: “Saint Demetrios Preparatory, a NYSED accredited private school, provides a rigorous college preparatory program through a well-balanced curriculum that also is based on the tenets of the Christian faith- charity, service and empowerment of the human spirit.”



St. John’s Preparatory School – Astoria

College preparatory co-educational high school

21-21 Crescent St., Astoria, NY

718-721-7200

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “St. John’s Preparatory School, a college preparatory co-educational high school, is dedicated to promoting academic excellence and to instilling the principles and values of the Catholic Faith in a positive, nurturing environment.”

Noteworthy: “Inspired by its Vincentian tradition, St. John’s Prep is built upon the profound respect for every individual. Students’ character formation is nurtured through a rigorous academic curriculum, an engaging religious program, enriching service experiences, and extensive extracurricular opportunities. St. John’s Prep prepares students to be successful in meeting the challenges of the 21st century and in creating a world in which all ‘have life more abundantly’.”

The Windsor School – Flushing

Grades 7-12

37-02 Main Street, Flushing, New York 11354

718-359-8300

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We nurture individual talents and interests to the fullest extent within our comprehensive and carefully planned curriculum. We strive to provide our graduates with an academic foundation that will enable them to gain admission to the colleges or universities of their choice as well as to succeed in those institutions.”

Noteworthy: “We have a rigorous academic program and expect our students to take four years of mathematics and science in addition to social studies and English. Programs must be rounded out with electives, art or AP classes. Courses of study are updated and revised to meet the Learning Standards of New York State and the National Common Core. Our modern facility is comfortable, quiet and conducive to learning. Small classes enhance the effectiveness of an experienced and dedicated staff. On site physical education consists of yoga, aerobics and table tennis. Our soccer team plays and practices at nearby Flushing Meadow Park. The Flushing YMCA is used as our practice facility and home court for our basketball team. We also use the National Tennis Center.”