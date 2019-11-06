

Finding a private school in Manhattan that is best for your child and family can be a daunting task. New York City is home to countless private schools, all with different philosophies, religious affiliations, curriculum and extra-curriculars. On top of that, there is tuition, student demographics, athletics, college preparation and application requirements and deadlines. Having to consider all of this while narrowing down a school may be overwhelming, but luckily we’ve composed a comprehensive guide to Manhattan’s private schools, complete with everything you need to know, including location, grade levels, religious affiliations and descriptions directly from the schools.

Upper West Side

Alexander Roberston School

Grades Pre-K-5

3 West 95th Street

Philosophy: Individualized

Religious Affiliation: Second Presbyterian

In Their Own Words: “The Alexander Robertson School is a small school by design. Each student is respected as an individual and as a member of our community. Tailoring our program to each child’s needs ensures success for all. Our ability to swiftly adopt new and exciting programming ensures a cutting edge curriculum.”

Noteworthy: “We offer the Smithsonian Science Education Center’s ‘Science and Technology’ curriculum, which connects through all subject areas. It allows the children to be engaged in layers of joyful discovery. As educators, we delight to see how their confidence grows while they build the necessary skills to carry out experiments and express their findings, as this is vital to a deep understanding of how all things work. Also, located just steps from Central Park at West 95th Street, we take every advantage of being surrounded by some of the world’s most important cultural institutions and opportunities for play that the park affords.”

Bank Street School For Children

Grades Nursery-8

610 West 112th Street (Main Campus)

475 Riverside Drive, Suite 1400(North Campus)

Philosophy: Bank Street

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Education at the School is experience-based, interdisciplinary, and collaborative. The emphasis is on educating the whole child—the entire emotional, social, physical, and intellectual being—while at the same time, the child’s integrity as learner, teacher, and classmate is valued and reinforced.”

Noteworthy: “Bank Street’s two main programmatic divisions are the School for Children, which educates children nursery through grade 8, and the Graduate School, which prepares adults to teach and work in education. The combination of the two in the same setting creates amazing and wonderful synergies between children and the experts who prepare teachers to teach them.”

Dwight School

Grades Pre-K -12

144 Riverside Boulevard (Pre-K and Kindergarten)

18 West 89th Street (Grades 1-12)

Philosophy: Personalized Learning

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “As no two children are alike, Dwight School crafts a personalized journey for every student based on individual interests and passions, called igniting the spark of genius in every child. Personalized learning, along with community and global vision, are three pillars upon which a world-class Dwight IB education rests.”

Noteworthy: “Within divisions, grades 1-12 are further separated into houses. Each house is a small group within the larger School community that fosters pride, responsibility, and respect for the contribution of others… A dean oversees each house and helps foster a community identity through weekly meetings, class trips, and a guidance system, which allows each dean to closely know every parent and student. The House Dean is the first person to consult about personal or academic issues.”

Calhoun School

Grades Nursery-12

160 West 74th Street (Nursery-2nd Grade)

433 West End Avenue (3rd-12th Grades)

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Calhoun values intellectual pursuit, creativity, diversity and social justice. Teachers and students work together to create a dynamic environment that focuses on both the process and product of research, interdisciplinary projects, writing, debate and experiment. Students are encouraged to discover their own voice, become independent learners, and connect to the wider word as active citizens.”

Noteworthy: “Site-based, experiential learning is an essential part of Calhoun’s curriculum. Students make overnight trips to Black Rock Forest (NY) for environmental studies; Upper Schoolers travel to the Badlands National Park (SD) for interdisciplinary explorations in paleontology, art, and Native American culture; seniors engage in a 5-week internship program before graduation.”

301 Freedom Place South

Grades K-12 (All boys)

260 West 78th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Power of intellect is important at Collegiate, but equally so are liveliness of person and generosity of spirit. Success consists not only in training young minds, but also in fostering all the personal qualities that make admirable young people grow into capable and caring adults.”

Noteworthy: “The center of what we do, daily, is the classroom. From Kindergarten to grade 12, the curiosity, energy, and passion of our boys radiate throughout the school. We expect our students to take their academic responsibilities seriously, but to possess sufficient humility so that they can laugh and not take themselves too seriously.”

Ethical Culture-Fieldston School

Grades Pre-K-12

33 Central Park West

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “With an enduring commitment to excellence in progressive education, we inspire a diverse and joyful community of passionate learners, critical thinkers, and ethical individuals who aim to make the world more humane and just.”

Noteworthy: “Ethics class is an integrated part of classroom life, and the ethics teacher works closely with classroom teachers to make ethical thinking and discussions a part of children’s daily routines and everyday life.”

Gateway School

Grades K-8

211 West 61st Street, 6th Floor

Philosophy: Accommodating

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Emphasis is placed on the development of each child’s strengths and talents as well as the foundational instruction necessary to address his or her specific learning challenges. Gateway is committed to helping each child develop a strong sense of self-worth and independence, a concomitant respect for others and an ability to function well as a member of a group.”

Noteworthy: “We have a strong sense of partnership between educators and parents because it was a parent and an educator who teamed up to begin the school. The parent, Claire Flom, disagreed with many professionals’ assessments of her son’s ability, so she sought out a visionary educator, Elizabeth Freidus, in order to begin a school for her child and others who struggled with aspects of learning.”

Professional Children’s School

Grades 6-12

132 West 60th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Mission of Professional Children’s School is to provide a challenging academic education for young people working in or studying for careers in the performing and visual arts, competitive sports and other endeavors; to meet the diverse needs of our students; provide mastery of fundamental skills and prepare them for college or other post-secondary education.”

Noteworthy: “While the mission of the school remains the same, the academic program at PCS has grown ever more rigorous since its founding in 1914. Today, the overwhelming majority of PCS graduates attend college or conservatory immediately upon graduation; the remainder choose to continue their pre-professional training or professional careers.”

Trinity School

Grades K-12

139 West 91st Street

Philosophy: Traditional

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words: “The conversation between student and teacher is the heart of our school; all that we do must be born of and nourish that relationship. We are called to challenge the minds, fire the imaginations, and train the bodies of the young people who have been entrusted to us; to enlarge their spiritual lives; and to increase their capacity for mutual and self-respect.”

Noteworthy: “Conversations about and explorations of spirituality, religion, and ethics at Trinity are woven naturally into the fabric of school life. They occur in classrooms, among faculty and students in the hallways, and every week in Chapel.”

Stephen Gaynor School

Ungraded; ages 3-14 years

148 West 90th Street

Philosophy: Individualized

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “A non-profit, independent school for bright children with learning differences. A pioneer in special education, Gaynor provides a highly individualized educational program in a rich, rigorous, nurturing environment where students gain the skills and confidence necessary to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.”

Noteworthy: “With more than 50 years of experience and a dedication to continuous improvement, Gaynor has the expertise to help children break down barriers to learning, build self-esteem, and realize academic success. Our expert staff provides an unparalleled level of personal attention in a nurturing environment allowing students to be academically challenged, yet supported every step of the way.”

Studio School

Grades Nursery-8

117 West 95th Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our students learn to value intellectual and creative ideas, and to take pleasure in the process of discovery. We seek a deep and lasting academic excellence, one that is achieved when children are motivated to embrace for themselves the journey of learning.”

Noteworthy: “Once our students enter the Middle School, we begin to think about what lies ahead for each of them. Head of School, Janet C. Rotter, the teachers, and staff, work very closely with each student and their family to help them define what they are looking for in a high school program, decide which schools to apply to, and to guide them through the application and selection process.”

Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center

All grades

129 West 67th Street

Philosophy: Progressive,

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The benefits of music education for kids are well-established. Lucy Moses School personalizes the experience for each child, carefully finding just the right class or private lesson teacher.”

Noteworthy: “Our students frequently call Lucy Moses School their second home because of its warm and supportive atmosphere. Private lesson students are carefully matched with teachers based on the child or teen’s musical goals and interests, personality, schedule and learning style. Parents who are interested in starting their children with music classes or private instrument lessons but may not be sure exactly how to get started are invited to schedule a free consultation with LMS’s Young People’s Division Manager, Scott Taylor.”

Robert Louis Stevenson School

Grades 8-12

24 West 74th Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We emphasize respect for others and personal responsibility as goals for all students. These principles are communicated to students through community standards of behavior, modeling by faculty, group discussions, and activities. These values may not always be reflected in societal mores and, as many schools do, we often feel that we are struggling to gain acceptance of these goals by parents as well as students.”

Noteworthy: “The school has consistently provided an alternative for students who might not have succeeded otherwise. Its longevity bespeaks an ability to adapt to changing times, and more importantly, the resourcefulness of all those, faculty and students, who worked so hard to make it happen.”

Rodeph Sholom School

Grades Nursery-8

10 West 84th Street (Twos through Kindergarten)

168 West 79th Street (1st – 8th Grades)

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “From the early grades, students learn the importance of critical thinking and textual analysis. Students build strong foundations in math and science, the humanities, foreign language, and the arts. The program encourages students to master not only academic disciplines, but also to discover their own potential and to become resourceful problem solvers.”

Noteworthy: “From required public speaking to student council, choir, band, and drama productions, students have a wide assortment of opportunities for leadership, risk-taking, and experimentation. Moreover, students learn how to become valued members of an extended school and congregation community and how to serve that community in a variety of leadership and supporting roles.”

Manhattan Country School

Grades Pre-K-8

150 West 85th Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The school has a main campus in Manhattan and a farm campus 150 miles from NYC in Roxbury, NY. New York City is treated as a learning laboratory. Central Park, farmers’ markets, cultural institutions, and neighborhoods across the city enrich the program and motivate personal connections to human communities and to nature.”

Noteworthy: “The MCS Farm is a unique learning lab. Seventeen week-long trips begin when students are eight, and continue through 8th grade. The immersion experience at the Farm teaches the value of mental and physical work, knowledge about natural systems of food, water, and energy. Sustainability and interdependence become a way of life. An introduction to environmental, social, and cultural changes in the Catskills prepares MCS students to be more mindful and informed in the world.”

Manhattan Day School

Grades Nursery-8

310 West 75th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Education consists of developing intelligence, acquiring knowledge, mastering skills, and forming character. It is the role of both the teacher and parent to cooperate, to guide, and to assist in the development of the whole child, academically, intellectually, emotionally, spiritually, and socially. “

Noteworthy: “Our philosophy and approach are to treat your children as if they were our children and to extend our embrace to your entire family. We believe our responsibility begins with the beautiful dreams you have for your daughters and sons, and we are committed to passing on to them the spiritual underpinnings that bring the full spectrum of Torah values to life.”

Metropolitan Montessori School

Grades K-6

325 West 85th Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “MMS is dedicated to providing an enriching and challenging educational environment in which each child is encouraged to grow to his or her fullest potential–academically, emotionally, and socially. Through the partnership of child, parent, and teacher, a consistent Montessori framework for learning is developed, offering an education for life.”

Noteworthy: “At MMS, children have the opportunity to discover their personal strengths in a child-centered environment. They develop on their own timetable, and each child is known and appreciated for his or her individuality. As the children progress through the elementary years, the work becomes more complex and abstract with opportunities for self-directed study, in-depth analysis, small group collaborations, peer teaching, and individual goal-setting with teachers.”

Montclare Children’s School

Ages 2-5

747 Amsterdam Avenue

Philosophy: Balanced Approach

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Montclare Children’s School is an enriched preschool, engaging children in a joyful and dynamic environment. We inspire lifelong learners by cultivating collaboration, creativity, and independent thinking. Our balanced pedagogical approach establishes a durable educational foundation, bolstering the skills children need for Kindergarten and future learning. Montclare’s teachers scaffold certain activities to stimulate deeper learning, encouraging students to ask questions, problem-solve, and work collaboratively. By engaging in both teacher-guided and unstructured play, children build confidence and independence, becoming more willing to take appropriate risks while creating meaningful interactions and friendships. Furthermore, both in and out of the classroom, fine and gross-motor physical development are an integral part of each day. Specialist-led activities include movement, yoga, physical education, as well as art, library and music. Our facility includes a library, music room, art studio, rooftop play-space, two gyms, climbing wall and 13 classrooms. Financial aid is available.

Noteworthy: “Exciting field trips are planned throughout the year to reinforce and bring to life what our children are learning in the classroom. Trips and workshops have included apple-picking, Victorian Gardens, Farm Trip, walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, NY Botanical Gardens, visiting the local Public Library and Firehouse, Central Park Zoo, Farmers Market, Nature Walks in Central Park, Writopia, Community Helper Visits, and ABT. Beyond being well-stocked with all the essential components and manipulatives of an early childhood classroom, Montclare’s 3s and 4s classrooms are equipped with interactive whiteboards and/or smart boards as tools to support our creative, multifaceted curriculum.”

Morningside Montessori School

Pre-K (ages 2-5)

251 W 100th Street, 6th Floor

Philosophy: Montessori/ Child Development

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We began as a parent co-operative, which meant that the members directly owned and operated the school. In 1970, Morningside was legally incorporated, allowing parents to elect a board of trustees to take responsibility for the school’s business decisions, and the board in turn hires a director who is in charge of day-to-day educational matters.

Morningside Montessori is still a neighborhood school, but it isn’t as small anymore. In 48 years of operation, our registration has more than quadrupled, and we have added extended-day, summer, and before- and after-school programs. Nonetheless, Morningside retains the culture of a parent cooperative in important ways. The school values a dynamic and flexible partnership between home and school, parent and teacher. Close parent-staff communication is welcome, as is the active participation of parents in the school community through fundraising events, social events, and other opportunities to connect and “give back.”

Noteworthy: “Today, Morningside Montessori School continues to thrive in our cozy space on the 6th Floor of Temple Ansche Chesed in our lovely Upper West Side community. We continually search for new ways to recognize and celebrate our diversity, and to continue providing an engaging and thoughtfully developed Montessori education.”

Parkside School

Grades K-5

48 West 74th Street

Philosophy: Accommodating

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We serve the whole child by offering a thoughtfully designed, comprehensive array of academic and support services. Our goal is to enable our students to pursue learning in their areas of strength, to acquire tools and strategies to progress in their areas of challenge, and to develop respect and understanding for themselves and others.”

Noteworthy: “A great emphasis of our classroom teachers is on delivering instruction in various modalities. Visual, tactile, and kinesthetic tools are commonplace at Parkside as ways to support teacher presentations and facilitate student exploration. Another emphasis of our program is to integrate, as much as possible, across subject areas.”

Park West Montessori School

Grades Infant-Pre-K

435 Central Park West

1 West 91st Street

202 Riverside Drive

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Park West Montessori School, part of Twin Parks Montessori Schools, is accredited by the American Montessori Society and the Middle States Commission on Elementary Education, is a member of NYSAIS, the Parents League and ISAAGNY, and is an affiliate school of Columbia University. Park West Montessori School, with the glorious backyard of Central Park, provides a nurturing, child-centered setting for children ages 3 months-6 years. The school is committed to building and fostering a community of lifelong learners using proven Montessori methodology, which has been successful for the past 100 years.”

Noteworthy: “Our proximity to Central Park allows students to spend time daily in the park and at local playgrounds!”

School at Columbia University

Grades K-8

556 West 110th Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our pedagogical and curricular philosophies embrace multicultural perspectives, which challenge educators and learners to examine their preconceived notions of race, gender, ethnicity, class, ability, religion, and sexual orientation. We adhere to a common code of civility among all constituents. We tailor our instruction so that the needs of the individual students are met.”

Noteworthy: “One of the primary considerations of The School’s educational program is that in the lower grades students first learn integrative habits of mind, which when they enter the upper grades of The School they naturally apply to more rigorously attended disciplines.”

Smith School

Grades 6-12

131 West 86th Street

Philosophy: Accommodating

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The great majority of schools fail to serve the needs of these students who challenge their set policies, procedures, and culture. …The Smith School is very different and has earned a reputation as a place where fragile students are treated with the respect they deserve, and the support they need. All students, regardless of their individual challenges, are helped to achieve their fullest potential.”

Noteworthy: “Traditional teaching methods are aimed at the average student. Exceptional or fragile students often slip through the cracks. The Smith School teachers are trained to closely monitor progress (or lack of it). Failures to complete assignments or do well on tests are addressed immediately. Individualized instruction is often the key to a student’s success.”

Speyer Legacy School

Grades K-8

925 Ninth Avenue

Philosophy: Academic gifted

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Mission to provide an optimal environment where advanced learners may realize their full potential in the company of like-minded classmates and teachers who share and will foster the students’ passion for knowledge and inquiry. Pedagogy designed to meet the needs of advanced learners through accelerated and enriched curriculum addressing the mind, body, and heart of each child.”

Noteworthy: “The only independent co-ed K-8 school in Manhattan established to meet the needs of advanced (gifted) learners.”

Upper East Side

Convent Of The Sacred Heart

Grades Pre-K-12 (All girls)

1 East 91st Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “The school’s mission is to develop in each student a personal and active religious faith in God, a deep respect for intellectual values, a social awareness which impels action, community building as a Christian value, and personal growth in an atmosphere of wise freedom.”

Noteworthy: “Environmentalism is inherent in the school’s mission, and the administration leads by example, making decisions that demonstrate respect for the planet. All students are engaged in environmental education, and the school has joined with more than 100 other schools in New York State to be a part of the Green Schools Alliance, developing action plans for environmental sustainability and community-wide initiatives.”

Brearley School

Grades K-12 (All girls)

610 East 83rd Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Brearley School’s mission challenges girls of adventurous intellect to think critically and creatively and prepares them for active, responsible citizenship in a democratic society. Within a diverse community and in partnership with dedicated faculty who teaches across three divisions, students develop a command of many disciplines and a love of learning through the passionate exchange of ideas. Encouraging girls to balance individuality and collaboration further promotes the integrity essential to principles engagement in the world.”

Noteworthy: “Drawing from all five boroughs of New York City and beyond, Brearley is the center of extraordinary intellectual energy and exuberance. Under the close guidance of devoted faculty, girls develop the habits of mind and the courage and character to determine who they will be and what they will accomplish.”

Allen-Stevenson School

Grades K-9 (All boys)

132 East 78th Street

Philosophy: Enlightened traditional

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Allen-Stevenson’s distinctive “enlightened traditional” approach educates boys to become scholars and gentlemen. In the belief that there are many ways to be a boy, the School offers an ongoing commitment to each student and uses the best insights and tools available to understand him as a whole person.”

Noteworthy: “Allen-Stevenson is rich with traditions. Some of these are cherished experiences that take the form of events that are held every year and have become ingrained in many aspects of the school. Other traditions include the school’s symbols, songs and codes. Alumni often mention that these traditions are what they remember about the school and come back to visit to share in these special events.”

Caedmon School

Grades Pre-K-5

416 East 80th Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We honor the individual and foster each child’s natural curiosity—these are the foundation of academic achievement. We nurture empathy in our students, and help them to value perspectives wider than their own. Our graduates are creative, capable, courageous, and ready to make their place in the world.”

Noteworthy: “We like to quote a Cherokee proverb that says: ‘Children are our hearts on the outside of our body.’ Our highest priority is to adhere to the highest academic standards and to make each child and family feel safe, nurtured, confident, successful, and happy.”

Dalton School

Grades K-12

53 East 91st Street (Grades K-3)

108 East 89th Street (Grades 4-12)

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Mission committed to providing an education of excellence that meets each student’s interests, abilities and needs within a common curricular framework and reflects and promotes an understanding of, and appreciation for, diversity in our community as an integral part of school life. Dalton challenges each student to develop intellectual independence, creativity and curiosity and a sense of responsibility toward others both within the school and in the community at large.”

Noteworthy: “A progressive school guided by the Dalton Plan, we are an intentionally diverse community committed to a tradition of life-long learning and educational innovation. Major principles that inform the daily learning environment: valuing all dimensions of each child; cultivating values of respect, integrity, compassion, and justice; developing intellectual independence and risk-taking; valuing all disciplines, including arts, sciences, humanities, and physical development in an interdisciplinary curriculum.”

Birch Wathen Lenox School

Grades K-12

210 East 77th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The School is committed to a traditionally rigorous academic program while placing an uncommon emphasis on nurturing the individual in the community. The School strives to develop the unique potential of each student by cultivating intellectual, aesthetic and ethical excellence.”

Noteworthy: “A backbone of the School’s interdisciplinary approach to academics is the ‘Year of’ program, initiated in 1993 by the Headmaster. This program highlights the common threads among subjects with respect to particular themes. Frequent trips that students take, not just around New York City but around the world, reinforce and maximize the academic principles they learn in the classroom.”

Browning School

Grades K-12 (All boys)

52 East 62nd Street

Philosophy: Traditional

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Browning alumnus is a good citizen, sensitive to the needs of others, and respectful of divergent yet informed opinions. He is, in the best sense of the word, a gentleman . . . A traditional curriculum helps support boys intellectually, physically, and emotionally from Pre-Primary through Form VI.”

Noteworthy: “The Browning School is a member of Interschool, a consortium of eight private NYC schools: Brearley, Browning, Chapin, Collegiate, Dalton, Nightingale-Bamford, Spence, and Trinity. Interschool offers opportunities for academic sharing, extracurricular participation in the arts, and social activities for boys and girls.”

Buckley School

Grades K-9 (All boys)

113 East 73rd Street

Philosophy: Traditional

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The bonding among boys, the collegiality among faculty and the respect between student and teacher combine to create an atmosphere at Buckley where learning and growth occur both in and beyond the classroom. The School strives to educate the whole boy, foster a lifelong love of learning and develop personal integrity and respect for the beliefs and cultures of others.”

Noteworthy: “One of [our] curriculum components is Project CHARLIE, which focuses on self-awareness, relationships, decision-making, and chemical use in society. Project CHARLIE is taught from Beginners through Class IV. In Classes V–IX, a series of annual workshops is presented by a representative of Freedom from Chemical Dependency.”

Chapin School

Grades K-12 (All girls)

100 East End Avenue

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Chapin School’s mission is to prepare a diverse and talented community of young women to thrive and lead in a global society through its dedication to academic excellence, personal integrity and community responsibility. Chapin cultivates in each student a love of learning, independent thinking, emotional resilience and a dedication to serving others.”

Noteworthy: “Faculty regularly collaborates to design and implement lesson plans and teaching strategies for courses. Through the cluster system, different faculty members teach various sections of a single course, and they meet to develop a similar syllabus, discuss successful assignments, and propose new approaches. This method results in classroom-tested, innovative teaching, which challenges students to expand their intellects and understand the value of shared ideas.”

The Cathedral School

Grades Nursery-8

319 East 74th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Greek Orthodox

In Their Own Words: “The Cathedral School has an academically rigorous program, within a nurturing setting. The exceptional student-teacher ratio of 10 to 1 makes it possible to pursue high academic standards in a small, neighborhood-school format.”

Noteworthy: “Excellence through the classics has become a central part of the curriculum, as all of the students are encouraged and given the tools with which to integrate the classics into their education. The school has become a charter member of the National Junior Classical League and our students routinely win highest honors in the League’s annual Excellence Through Classics examination.”

Town School

Grades Nursery-8

540 East 76th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We are committed to elementary co-education. As we embrace high academic and ethical standards for each student, we are guided by our school motto, let there be joy in learning. The program balances the traditional and the innovative, emphasizing excellence in academics and a thorough exposure to the arts and physical education. Students leave Town as well-rounded, articulate, resilient and morally responsible individuals.”

Noteworthy: “Educational philosophy believes that the process of learning is as important as the result. Town students develop social awareness through age-appropriate service within the school and the community. Students exercise responsibility and assume leadership roles as they become involved citizens of the world.”

St. Bernard’s School

Grades K-9 (All boys)

4 East 98th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “St. Bernard’s offers able young boys of diverse backgrounds an exceptionally thorough, rigorous, and enjoyable introduction to learning and community life. We wish to inspire boys to value hard work and fair play, to develop confidence, consideration for others, and a sense of citizenship, and to have fun while doing these things.”

Noteworthy: “Every year St. Bernard’s brings in speakers from a variety of cultural backgrounds and interests to enrich its boys’ education. For the 2012 fall term, guests have included Mr. Peter Westbrook of the Peter Westbrook Foundation; Mr. Ansef Kareen of Interfaith Youth Core; and Mr. Joseph Herscher, a kinetic artist. The entire school gathered together to listen and learn from these individuals.”

Saint David’s School

Grades Pre-K-8 (All boys)

12 East 89th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Mission to educate boys to fulfill their potential through rigorous academic pursuit, deliberate moral introspection, and critical analysis of ideas and issues. The classical tradition of balance has guided the school since its beginning. The school seeks to engender intellectual curiosity, appreciation for the arts, skill and sportsmanship in athletics, and an enduring love of learning.”

Noteworthy: “The school partners with a number of cultural, historical, and educational institutions to expand and enhance boys’ learning in a variety of disciplines. Educators from these institutions work with SD teachers to engage boys in active inquiry-based learning experiences, both in and outside the classroom. Educational partners and student trips include the Apollo Theater, Colonial Dames Museum House, Ellis Island, New-York Historical Society, Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Prepare Inc., The Seeing Eye, and most of NYC’s major museums.”

Hewitt School

Grades K-12 (All girls)

45 East 75th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Hewitt empowers girls to discover their full intellectual and creative abilities, to pursue their passions and personal best, and to lead lives of consequence with character, compassion, and conviction.”

Noteworthy: “Service learning is an integral part of Hewitt’s academic curriculum. Community service is incorporated into school days and throughout the calendar year. The entire school participates in several events during the year, including charity walk/runs and Project Cicero.”

La Scuola D’Italia

Grades Pre-K-12

12 East 96th Street (Lower School)

406 East 67th Street (Upper School)

Philosophy: Bi-lingual academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Rooted in Italian and European traditions, La Scuola D’Italia classically educates children, preschool through high school, through a bilingual teaching process.”

Noteworthy: “Both Italian and American culture are emphasized to prepare students to be worldly citizens.”

Loyola School

Grades 9-12

980 Park Avenue

Philosophy: Individualized

Religious Affiliation: Jesuit Catholic

In Their Own Words: “As a Catholic, independent, coed, college prep, day school (rooted in the Jesuit tradition), Loyola School challenges its young men and women to become intellectually fulfilled, open to growth, religious, loving, and committed to doing justice. Loyola School is dedicated to challenging its students—religiously, intellectually, aesthetically, physically, and socially.”

Noteworthy: “At the heart of the Jesuit approach to education is the principle of cura personalis—care for the whole person. At Loyola, we try to cultivate a student’s gifts and talents, inspiring their use, and encouraging interaction with peers and teachers. Our graduates become people who can question, reason, and articulate their knowledge and understanding of the world.”

Rabbi Arthur Schneier Park East Day School

Grades Nursery-8

164 East 68th Street

Philosophy: Traditional

Religious Affiliation: Judaism

In Their Own Words: “Rabbi Arthur Schneier Park East Day School stands poised as an educational institution where a rigorous academic curriculum seamlessly integrates with Judaic studies. Its philosophy of building proud Jewish leaders with a strong sense of identity and tradition is taught through the lens of a global society.”

Noteworthy: “Our Jewish education emphasizes the study of Torah, prayer, Prophets, Talmud, Jewish heritage and holiday celebrations. The goal of the Judaic Studies program is to teach children to love and be proud of their Jewish identity, be proficient in prayer and understand Jewish texts.”

Ramaz School

Grades Pre-K-12

125 East 85th Street (Lower School)

114 East 85th Street (Middle School)

60 East 78th Street (Upper School)

Philosophy: Traditional

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Ramaz School is committed to the pursuit of knowledge, intellectual rigor, scholarship, and a life-long love of learning. The school is also dedicated to promoting a sense of responsibility for the Jewish people and all humankind.”

Noteworthy: “The school has a deeply-rooted history, dating back almost a century. Torah, derech eretz (modern orthodoxy), and menschlichkeit (humanity) are the ideals set forth by its founders, establishing the foundation that continues to support the school’s philosophy.”

Reece School

Grades K-6

25 East 104th Street

Philosophy: Accommodating

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Reece School has a highly academic elementary special education program for 90 students, ages 5 to 13, who are psychologically fragile and may have learning or emotional disabilities or speech and language impairments. The school’s program is full-day and is offered within a nurturing environment designed to provide high levels of academic and emotional support.”

Noteworthy: “As a non-graded school for students with special needs, the Reece School employs individualized programs designed around the strengths, needs, developmental levels and unique learning style of each student. It aims to provide an atmosphere, of positive behavioral support and educational support in a setting that fosters a love of learning.”

Regis High School

Grades 9-12 (All boys)

55 East 84th Street

Philosophy: Traditional

Religious Affiliation: Jesuit Catholic

In Their Own Words: “A Jesuit school, Regis is committed to both academic excellence and to fostering a spirit of generosity and service to those in need. With an emphasis on academic rigor and Catholic formation, the school’s program is designed to promote each student’s intellectual and spiritual growth, grounded in a deepening relationship with Christ. Regis seeks to inspire and train ethnically diverse young men to become imaginative leaders, committed to promoting justice and exerting leadership in the Church, in the civic community, and in their chosen profession.”

Noteworthy: “Founded in 1914 by an anonymous benefactor and supported by the generosity of her family, its alumni and friends, Regis High School offers a tuition-free Jesuit college prep education to Roman Catholic young men who demonstrate superior intellectual and leadership potential. In the admissions process, special consideration is given to those who cannot otherwise afford a Catholic education.”

Lycée Francais de New York

Grades Pre-K-12

505 East 75th Street

Philosophy: Bilingual academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: Committed to bilingual French and American education of the highest standard, our mission is to prepare students of many origins to be thinkers, innovators and leaders, at home in the world. We inspire and encourage each student to excel and to seek academic and personal challenge, to discover interests and fulfill talents, to embrace diversity and build community, to uphold integrity and contribute to making a difference.

Noteworthy: “A diverse, vibrant, and committed school community. Student body made up of over 1,350 students from all over the world. Parents, faculty, and staff are drawn from over 50 nationalities and a wide variety of ethnic, cultural, and socio-economic backgrounds.”

St. Ann, The Personal School

Grades Pre-K- 8

314 East 110th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Our community prepares students to take their place in the world, because every child has a special purpose in the eyes of God. Our mission is to help them find it. To do so, we emphasize four pillars: Academic instruction personalized to each child; Enrichment options that are diverse and global; Independence and character formation; and Openness to God. Our motto is, “The A, E, I, O leads to YOU”.”

Noteworthy: “Founded in 1926, St. Ann, The Personal School is recognized as an award-winning pioneer in personalized learning. Using data to pinpoint whether additional guidance or advanced lessons are required, every student receives individualized instruction and a customized academic plan that is updated weekly. This year we will also open our state-of-the-art STEAM lab, where we hope to ignite students’ curiosity and inspire their love of science, technology, and design.”

Spence School

Grades K-12 (All girls)

56 East 93rd Street (Lower School)

22 East 91st Street (Middle & Upper School)

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “From Kindergarten through senior year, our students are immersed in a dynamic, inquiry-based approach that promotes self-confidence and instills a love of learning. Our exceptional faculty are learners themselves, deepening their content knowledge, and seeking new means of inviting students into joyful discovery and the shared creation of a vibrant community of learners.”

Noteworthy: “The Spence community has access to some of the world’s most influential thinkers and leaders. Throughout the year, students, faculty, parents and alumnae are invited to academic lectures and other special events that help foster an intellectual and vibrant community of all ages.”

Nightingale-Bamford School

Grades K-12 (All girls)

20 East 92nd Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Providing structure and a strong foundation from the start, the curriculum allows for increasing independence as students move through the Lower, Middle, and Upper Schools. In each division, small classes permit teachers to find their students’ strengths and insist on their best efforts. Our commitment to the success of every girl is absolute.”

Noteworthy: “We believe that success comes in many forms. Through the arts and athletics, ample leadership opportunities, extracurricular activities, and community service, Nightingale students are encouraged to discover and to demonstrate that the mind and heart are equally important, and that one is empty without the other.”

Marymount School

Grades Nursery-12 (All girls)

1026 Fifth Avenue

2 East 82nd Street

116 East 97th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Independent Catholic day school that seeks to educate young women to continue to question, risk, grow, care, serve, lead, challenge, shape, and change the world. The mission states to educate heart and mind, and to provide for each student’s total growth, intellectually, spiritually, socially, and physically.”

Noteworthy: “School participates in Online School for Girls, an all-girls educational experience by connecting girls worldwide through relevant and engaging coursework in a dynamic online learning community. OSG is guided by current research on how girls learn best, through the academic principles of connection, collaboration, creativity, and application.”

Rudolf Steiner School

Grades Pre-K-12

15 East 79th Street (Lower School)

15 East 78th Street (Upper School)

Philosophy: Waldorf

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We strive to develop the mind, body, and spirit of the child, encouraging the child’s spiritual freedom and growth. As in all Waldorf Schools, our teaching draws on the insight into human development pioneered by Rudolf Steiner. The school’s motto is ‘head, heart, and hand.’ The lessons balance cognitive and emotional intelligence, and physical activity. Lessons and assignments integrate academic work with the fine arts and practical arts.”

Noteworthy: “The Rudolf Steiner High School offers the possibility of a foreign language exchange to another Waldorf School in the tenth grade. The program allows mature and motivated students to learn and live in a foreign country for up to four months. Foreign exchanges foster competence and fluency in a foreign language, and immersion in a different cultural environment.”

East Side

Beekman School

Grades 9-12

220 East 50th Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Beekman School is a supportive college-prep program that blends personalized learning with customized flexibility. Our challenging curriculum, visionary faculty, small classes, one-on-one courses, and welcoming community have been empowering students for 90 years. Discover the progressive educational solution we can provide for you.”

Noteworthy: “The Beekman School Merit Award (50% tuition remission) is an award available to incoming 9th and 10th graders who earn a minimum 3.0 GPA during the current school year and who demonstrate good citizenship.”

Gillen Brewer School

Ungraded; ages 3-10 years

410 East 92nd Street

Philosophy: Inclusive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We opened Gillen Brewer in a rented church space in 1992 with one boy enrolled. Now we are a community of 86 children and an exceptionally talented staff of more than 50 professionals. From the start, our mission has been steadfast — making a difference, one child at a time.”

Noteworthy: “The Gillen Brewer School was founded in 1992 by Laura Bilicic and Laurie DuBos as a school for children with significant learning challenges. As special education teachers, they saw the overwhelming need for a school in NYC where families with children who have significant special needs would be welcomed, educated, and supported. The founders believed that a knowledgeable and informed family was invaluable to each child’s overall education.”

West Side

Abraham Joshua Heschel School

Grades Nursery-12

30 West End Avenue (Early Childhood, Lower School, Middle School)

20 West End Avenue (High School)

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “The school’s approach to education is governed by profound respect for students. It nurtures their curiosity, cultivates their imagination, encourages creative expression, values their initiative and engenders critical thinking skills. The school is committed to development of the whole child and supports each student’s intellectual, emotional, social, physical and spiritual growth.”

Noteworthy: “The Heschel School regards the texts of the Jewish tradition and the history of the Jewish people as fundamental resources for developing ideas, beliefs, behaviors and values to shape and inspire the lives of individuals in our time. In an open and engaging academic setting, the school’s curriculum interweaves the best of both Jewish and general knowledge and culture throughout the school day.”

Columbia Grammar And Preparatory School

Grades Pre-K-12

5 West 93rd Street

Philosophy: College Prep

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School has a responsibility to our students, to their parents, and society at large to help each child become a well-educated, responsible, caring, and productive person. Cultivating our students’ minds, supplying them with a substantial fund of knowledge, and providing them with the basis for making sound ethical judgments remain the foundations of the school’s mission and philosophy.”

Noteworthy: “We use chess tradition and culture to encourage good sportsmanship, politeness, and inspire gracefulness in victory as well as defeat. Chess playing develops students’ patience, focus, and ability to concentrate for longer periods of time.”

Chelsea

Corlears School

Grades Nursery-5

324 West 15th Street

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We believe that children learn best when teachers take into consideration their experiences and interests, their prior knowledge, and their particular cognitive strengths. As a school steeped in progressive philosophy we recognize the need to give students a ‘voice’ in their education by allowing their questions and investigations to shape the emphasis of our core curricular areas.”

Noteworthy: “In addition to their classroom teachers, students work with specialists in Spanish, art, music, library, technology and physical education and movement. Teachers and specialists collaborate to design curricula and set goals and objectives based on developmental stages of children as well as the particular needs of the children in their classes and provide an integrated curriculum.”

Avenues: The World School

Grades Nursery-12

259 10th Avenue

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our mission is to graduate students who are accomplished in the academic skills one would expect; at ease beyond their borders; truly fluent in a second language; good writers and speakers one and all; confident because they excel in a particular passion; artists no matter their field; practical in the ways of the world; emotionally unafraid and physically fit; humble about their gifts and generous of spirit; trustworthy; aware that their behavior makes a difference in our ecosystem; great leaders when they can be, good followers when they should be; on their way to well-chosen higher education; and, most importantly, architects of lives that transcend the ordinary.”

Noteworthy: “Avenues New York is the first of multiple campuses planned to open worldwide. With dual language immersion (Spanish or Chinese) in nursery through grade 4 and intensive language classes in older grades, Avenues is a highly integrated learning community connected and supported by a common vision, a shared curriculum, collective professional development of its faculty, and modern technology.”

Winston Preparatory School

Grades 9-12

126 West 17th Street

Philosophy: Accommodating

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “A highly individualized and responsive setting for high potential middle and high school students with learning differences (language-based and nonverbal learning difficulties, attention deficit disorders). The program is designed to challenge each student’s strengths while developing the essentials of reading, writing, mathematics, organization and study skills. Individualized educational program based on a continuously modified understanding of each student’s dynamic learning profile that evolves as the student progresses and matures. Ninety-percent of graduates in the last five years have been accepted to college.”

Noteworthy: “Through the Focus Program, each student receives a daily period of one-to-one instruction concentrating on his or her greatest area of need, allowing us to further personalize instruction and strategies so that our students can better understand themselves, as well as verbalize their need to become independent learners. Focus teachers provide individualized remediation for students struggling with a wide-range of learning differences, while coordinating and facilitating consistent communication between classroom teachers and families.”

Financial District

Blue School

Grades Pre-K-8

241 Water Street (Pre-primary & Primary school)

156 William Street (Upper-primary & Middle School)

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our curricular studies are driven by students’ own questions and allow full engagement with the world through the activation of heart and brain (or specifically, the right and left side of the brain). That ultimately leads to deeper understanding and connections. In our pre-primary program, these inquiries often begin with materials and the questions they present.”

Noteworthy: “The concept of a LabSchool is embedded in the progressive education work of philosophers John Dewey and Francis Parker. The original LabSchool strove to bring together experiential and research-based learning, integrating academics with creative problem solving. Today, BlueSchool serves as New York City’s only stated ‘lab school.’”

Léman Manhattan Preparatory School

Grades Pre-K-12

41 Broad Street (Lower School)

1 Morris Street (Upper School)

Philosophy: Traditional

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Offers rigorous academics delivered by outstanding faculty. Teaches critical thinking skills that are key to preparing graduates to succeed at top colleges.”

Noteworthy: “Personal learning plans challenge and excite students to reach full potential. State-of-the-art facilities, including two competition-size swimming pools. In consortium with sister schools in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and throughout the U.S. The international boarding program offers opportunity for global experience.”

Pine Street School

Grades Nursery-8

25 Pine Street, New York, NY 10005

Philosophy: Inquiry-Based, Dual Language Immersion (Mandarin/Spanish)

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We believe that every child is born a perfect learner. With enthusiastic curiosity, a tireless desire to problem solve, and a fearless interest in new experiences. Our job as a school is to nourish those innate qualities and keep stride with resources, opportunities, models and challenges while looking ahead and forecasting the future. We also believe that learners should have a voice in their own learning and be invited and expected to reflect on their growth and increasingly make thoughtful decisions about their direction and priorities. We call this Student Agency, and it is fundamental to our school culture.”

Noteworthy: “We are NYC’s first and only International Baccalaureate offering both Mandarin and Spanish immersion starting at age 2 and continuing through Middle School. We are a warm, diverse and vibrant community of families dedicated to engaged global learning with a bold and responsible future orientation. We stand out among peer schools in our focus on digital citizenship, sustainability, community engagement and, most of all, student voice and agency.”

Kips Bay

British International School Of New York

Grades Nursery-8

20 Waterside Plaza

Philosophy: Collaborative

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The mission of BIS-NY is to provide an inclusive, collaborative learning community, merging the academic rigor of the British national curriculum with the inquiry-based approach of teaching and learning as set forth by the International Baccalaureate. This combined approach develops life-long learners who demonstrate respect, understanding, and a commitment to an improved world.”

Noteworthy: “The international focus prepares children for the challenges of the modern world, to compete on a global scale, and empowers a breadth of critical thinking and an approach to learning that sets our students apart. We explore what it is to be a global citizen and how we can best achieve that status.”

United Nations International School (UNIS)

Grades Pre-K-12

24-50 FDR Drive

Philosophy: International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The United Nations International School provides an international education that emphasizes academic excellence within a caring community…The School promotes the appreciation of the diversity of persons and cultures, provides an optimal environment for learning and teaching, and offers a global curriculum that inspires in its students the spirit and ideals of the United Nations Charter.”

Noteworthy: “[Students] have the opportunity to work and learn with peers from different countries, cultures and backgrounds. UNIS teachers, with their equally diverse origins, understand and respect these differences and respond to the needs of a vibrant international community of learners by designing a curriculum that meets the needs of individual students.”

Roosevelt Island

Child School/Legacy High School

Grades K-12

587 Main Street

Philosophy: Individualized

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “An NYC approved non-public day school for grade K-12 students with learning challenges. Students are given appropriate accommodations to ensure they receive full access to a general education curriculum. We are a learning community that focuses on the total child. Teachers, administrators, and staff collaborate with parents to accommodate each student’s learning style ensuring all students can experience success.”

Noteworthy: “Our facility on Roosevelt Island is a state-of-the-art campus with four buildings that offer the best of both worlds. We are located in an idyllic environment reminiscent of a small town with panoramic views of Manhattan’s skyline, which attributes to our students’ overall academic and social success. Our location is perfect for day trips to the world’s finest museums and all the city has to offer. We have co-curricular, not extracurricular, activities at our school. Co-curricular activities are extensions of the classroom; they reinforce academics and provide unique ways to educate each child. (Activities include equestrian, clay sculpting, band, crocheting, fencing, gardening, keyboard, lacrosse, piano, Photoshop, skiing, flash animation, culinary arts, yoga, opera, sewing, and mural design).”

Greenwich Village

City And Country School

Grades Nursery-8

146 West 13th Street

Philosophy: Inquiry-based, Personalized

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At the core of our curriculum, one which uniquely and successfully integrates the arts, academics and ethics, is a belief in the fundamental importance of direct experiences, many of which bring children outside the classroom to serve the larger school community or visit the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Noteworthy: “With social studies as the core of the curriculum, enriched through science, mathematics, literature and the arts, students are offered varied opportunities to explore and question the human story, both past and present. Academic and practical skills are embedded in contexts meaningful to children, within larger, in-depth investigations.”

Grace Church School

Grades Pre-K-12

86 Fourth Avenue (Grades Pre-K-8)

46 Cooper Square (Grades 9-12)

Philosophy: Traditional, creative

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “GCS aims to establish in our students a firmly-rooted confidence in themselves and their abilities. We believe that the early school experience sets the foundation for life-long intellectual and social growth, and we strive to develop mental keenness, physical confidence, pleasure in learning, and the skills basic to understanding one’s self and the world.”

Noteworthy: “Starting in junior kindergarten, students take part in a full range of programs including music, art, computer, laboratory science, instruction in French, Spanish and Latin, physical education, dance, and drama, in addition to the traditional curriculum. Older students have a wider choice of languages, athletics and team sports, as well as opportunities for international exchange, in-depth independent study projects, and the option to delve deeply into their intellectual passions by taking courses at nearby NYU and Cooper Union. At every age, community values, service, and ethics are part of the course of study, and they are woven into the daily school experience.”

Village Community School

Grades K-8

272-278 West 10th Street

Philosophy: Hands-on

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At VCS, children are immersed in their education. Students experience hands-on, project-based learning as well as direct instruction, repetition, review, and reinforcement. We teach subject matter in depth with a strong interdisciplinary focus; children gain a substantial body of knowledge along with the ability to make connections between various areas of learning.”

Noteworthy: “We are forward-thinking educators who incorporate the latest discoveries in cognitive science and personal well being in our practice—including inter-aged Lower School classrooms—and in our social studies-centered, integrated curriculum that prepares students for a complex, interconnected world. Our Upper School program offers a challenging blend of required and elective courses that broaden students’ knowledge while honing their abilities for complex, abstract thinking.”

Nord Anglia International School New York

Grades Nursery-8

44 East 2nd Street

Philosophy: Student-centered International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “ We are part of Nord Anglia Education, a global family of 42 premium international schools located in 14 countries across China, Europe, the Middle East, North America and Southeast Asia. We draw on this 40-year history of providing excellence in education and global learning…We focus on teaching languages from an early age, which prepares your child to become a member of the global community later in life.”

Noteworthy: “All students are taught by British-trained lead teachers.”

St. Luke’s School

Grades Pre-K-8

487 Hudson Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words: “St. Luke’s is a small school, deliberately. Its size enables us to focus on each child as an individual. Its size also allows everyone to know everyone else. It fosters a feeling of family—a supportive climate of trust and understanding, communicating values and building community. In this environment, children form positive relationships with classmates and teachers, with older children and with younger ones.”

Noteworthy: “It is important that children learn how to use their gifts in ways that help others. Service beyond self is an integral part of daily life at St. Luke’s. It begins with simple classroom jobs or being an older Partner to a younger child. It continues with grade-level, schoolwide, and individual opportunities and requirements for community service.”

Little Red School House & Elisabeth Irwin High School

Grades Pre-K-12

272 Sixth Avenue (Lower & Middle School)

40 Charlton Street (High School)

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Simply put, progressive education works with a child’s natural inquisitiveness and desire to do, to experiment and to be involved. Progressive education asks students to truly understand a topic and to demonstrate and to defend their understanding. It asks them to think beyond the page, beyond the ‘right answer.’

Noteworthy: Walk into LREI, and … You see sixth graders on the playground testing Medieval catapults they designed. At the High School, you hear students debating a bill that just passed through Congress…Our students aren’t cramming facts and forgetting them by fourth period. They’re engaging with each other and the world, making connections they’ll remember years down the road.”

Gramercy

Friends Seminary

Grades K-12

222 East 16th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Quaker

In Their Own Words: “The disciplines of silence, study and service provide the matrix for growth: silence opens us to change; study helps us to know the world; service challenges us to put our values into practice. At Friends Seminary, education occurs within the context of the Quaker belief in the Inner Light – that of God in every person.”

Noteworthy: “Open to all students in Grades 7-12, the Chapman Academic Center, funded in part by a gift from the Class of 2008, supports the Friends academic program in a variety of ways: faculty ‘coaches’ assist students with assignments, either by appointment or on an informal ‘drop-in’ basis; peer tutors work with students in the Center under the supervision of the staff; and students choose to study by themselves in the quiet rooms dedicated to this purpose.”

Churchill School And Center

Grades K-12

301 East 29th Street

Philosophy: Accommodating

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our mission is to educate children with learning disabilities in a comprehensive full-day program that, with appropriate accommodations, gives students full access to a general education curriculum. Through a program designed to stimulate intellectual curiosity, identify and use students’ strengths and expand their knowledge, our students strive to acquire the essential academic and social skills expected of all elementary, middle and high school students in New York State.”

Noteworthy: “Student learning is supported by the use of smartboards in every classroom, a 1:1 laptop program in the high school, 1:1 iPad program in grades 7-8, laptop and iPad carts in the elementary and middle schools, computer labs, a variety of digital cameras, and an array of software. Individual accounts for all students and faculty allow them to access their personal files on any computer in the building.”

Tribeca

Portfolio School

Grades K-12

90 Hudson Street

Philosophy: Project-Based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Come see how students at Portfolio School are empowered to discover and explore their own passions!”

Noteworthy: “Portfolio School is deliberately small with several mixed-age groupings so that students thrive academically, as well as socially and emotionally.”

Harlem

St. Hilda’s & St. Hugh’s School

Grades Pre-K-8

619 West 114th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words: “Our philosophy of education is rooted in the values of the Judeo-Christian humanist tradition. We believe that all creation is sacred; each member of the school community is respected as a unique individual. We recognize the different ways in which students learn and acknowledge their developmental differences.”

Noteworthy: “Our school was named for St. Hilda and St. Hugh to give both girls and boys a model to emulate. In writing, we link these two great saints with an ampersand. The “&” is more than a graphic element. It signifies all that we are able to offer our children — a structured learning environment and child-centered teaching.”

Cathedral School Of St. John The Divine

Grades K-8

1047 Amsterdam Avenue

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words: “Cathedral students have a strong sense of self, but also of loyalty and tradition—a sense of belonging to a school that inspires them academically, encourages them morally, and rewards them with a rich educational experience to serve as a foundation for a lifetime of learning.”

Noteworthy: “Cathedral empowers students to become responsible citizens in a diverse world. Our exploration of race and racism, gender identity, and all aspects of personal and group identity helps us to know ourselves, recognize stereotypes, and develop the courage to challenge bias and discrimination.”

Midtown

Saint Thomas Choir School

Grades 3-8 (All boys)

202 West 58th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Christianity

In Their Own Words: “There is so much more to a Choir School education than academics and singing. We are, after all, a boarding school, with life being lived in community 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The interaction of the boys together—in the quiet time before bed, the walks to the church, animated mealtime conversations—these are equally formative moments that shape the young lives.”

Noteworthy: “Life at Saint Thomas is busy and fun filled, and for many boys, more structured than they may be accustomed. Most days start at 7am and finish with lights out at 9pm. Boys generally adapt well to this change of schedule, but there is the occasional attack of homesickness. Other boys who have experienced homesickness are frequently the greatest help.”

City Wide

Cooke Center School

Grades K-12

219 Stanton Street, Lower East Side (Grammar School)

60 MacDougal Street, Soho (Academy, Grades 9-12)

254 West 29th Street, 4th Floor, Chelsea (SKILLS)

475 Riverside Drive, Manhattanville (Institute)

Philosophy: Accommodating

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Cooke Center School provides a continuum of education for students ages 5 through 21 with mild-to-moderate cognitive or developmental disabilities and severe language-based learning disabilities. From New York State Common Core Standards-based academics, to arts and sports programs, to real-world internships, Cooke students learn every day how to tackle life’s challenges and find their place in the world.”

Noteworthy: “For students requiring more than four years to meet the requirements for graduation, we offer SKILLS, an Academy program dedicated to transitioning young adults with disabilities to an independent adulthood. SKILLS incorporates a person-centered planning process that places a strong emphasis on vocational training, leisure activities and daily living skills, and ultimately promotes a level of independence that is appropriate for each individual student.”



Fusion Academy Manhattan

Grades 6-12

460 Park Avenue South, 9th Floor, Kips Bay

157 Columbus Avenue, 3rd Floor, West Side

Philosophy: Alternative

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Fusion Academy is an accredited, non-traditional private school for grades 6-12. We offer students the opportunity to learn on their terms, on their schedule, and in their learning style—all in a one-to-one classroom.”

Noteworthy: “All of our classes consist of just one student and one teacher in their own comfortable private classroom. Each student has a unique daily and weekly schedule, with courses based on his or her interests, strengths, and academic track.”

Geneva School Of Manhattan

Grades Nursery-8

593 Park Avenue, East Side

138 W 90 St., West Side

Philosophy: Traditional

Religious Affiliation: Christian

In Their Own Words: “The Geneva School of Manhattan exists to provide a time-proven, classical education within a biblical worldview. Our goal is to engage children’s minds and nurture their spirits. We inspire students to love learning, pursue excellence, and become leaders in scholarship, virtue, and faith.”

Noteworthy: “Through song, recitation, classical literature, and Singapore math in our preschool and lower school, to Latin, logic, and declamation in the upper school, students are prepared for success in high school and beyond. Our students also excel in areas outside of academia including chess, musical theatre, fine arts, and sports.”

Trevor Day School

Grades Nursery-12

1 West 88th Street, West Side(Grades Nursery-5)

312 East 95th Street, East Side (Grades 6-12)

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Experiential education refers to the process of actively engaging students in their own learning. Students are asked to participate and collaborate in their academic classes; engage in active, genuine and guided conversations; design research projects; solve math problems; complete science experiments; stage debates; write to politicians and authors—the possibilities are endless. The following Chinese proverb summarizes the theory of active learning: tell me and I will forget; show me and I may remember; involve me and I will understand.”

Noteworthy: “Trevor intentionally gathers all four grades of high school, and all high school faculty members, into a single open space, cluttered with desks, books, and the debris of learning…Trevor’s student-centered common spaces engender exceptionally close and kinetic student-to-teacher, student-to-student, and teacher-to-teacher relationships, and expose students to the dynamism of innovative thinking.”

Polis Montessori World Schools

Age 2-Grade 5

12 East 79th Street, East Side

775 Columbus Ave, West Side

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Polis World Schools serve as peaceful oases where children can learn the skills and subject matter necessary in becoming capable, confident adults. A particularly exciting aspect of our program is the way in which we integrate extended classroom opportunities into our curriculum. Students at both our Upper East Side and Upper West Side campuses frequently visit museums, restaurants, and shops as part of learning about culture beyond classroom walls.”

Noteworthy: “The Montessori prepared environment is optimally suited to foster children’s success in achieving fluency in another language, thanks to the hands-on materials, collaborative atmosphere, and native Mandarin-speaking guides. It is no coincidence that parents who wish for their children to learn second languages are consistently impressed by the language acquisition that occurs in a Montessori classroom.”