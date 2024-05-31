10 Best Public Beaches on Long Island

Summer’s almost here! Nothing says summer quite like a day at the beach. Long Island is home to over 400 miles of coastline, so there’s no shortage of places to unwind by the water, whether it’s the Atlantic Ocean, the Great South Bay or the Long Island Sound.

And the best part is a day at the beach doesn’t have to break the bank. You and your family can have a day at the beach at one of these 10 public beaches on Long Island, for just the cost of an in-season vehicle fee.

Here are 10 of the best public beaches on Long Island for you and your family to check out this summer.

Psst… Check out carnivals, festivals and parades happening on Long Island in June!

2400 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793

Over 8 million visitors visit the world-famous beach every year, and your family can be among them! Jones Beach State Park features a design inspired by an ocean liner and offers enough activities for a day full of summer fun. When you’re not swimming in the ocean or relaxing on the beach, you can stroll the boardwalk, play a round of mini golf or face off in a game of pickleball.

600 Robert Moses State Pkway, Babylon, NY 11702

Travel to the western-most point on Fire Island to relax on Robert Moses State Park’s five miles of shoreline. Spend a day in the water boogie boarding at one of the park’s four lifeguard-staffed fields. Take part in surfing or surf-fishing, some of the most popular activities enjoyed by beachgoers. After your day on the beach, enjoy a family picnic at one of the park’s scenic picnic areas, complete with park grills and tables.

Rte. 25A and Sunken Meadow Pkwy, Kings Park, NY 11754

You can catch a stunning view of Connecticut across the Long Island Sound from the shores of Sunken Meadow State Park. This beach offers a good spot for family swimming in the Sound. Head to the eastern portion of the park to find launch spots for windsurfing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and canoeing.

1 Heckscher State Park, East Islip, NY 11730

There’s no limit to the outdoor fun you can have at Heckscher State Park. Find a shady spot for a family picnic. Catch a glimpse of beautiful views of Fire Island across the Great South Bay and spot local wildlife. The State Park also boasts new cottages, which can accommodate up to six people, which is perfect if you’re looking for a quick getaway with the family.

790 Hulse Landing Rd, Wading River, NY 11792

Explore 600 acres of undeveloped forest finishing at a gorgeous view overlooking the Long Island Sound. Take a deep into the Sound’s cool waters, or relax at a shading picnic table if swimming’s not your speed. There’s even a playground for children to enjoy.

40000 Main Rd (Route 25), Orient, NY 11957

There’s something for everyone at Orient Beach State Park. Kids will love the playground situated right on the sand. Nature lovers will have a great time searching for local wildlife, like horseshoe crabs and various species of seabirds (the park is recognized as an Audubon Important Bird Area). Parents will love the beach’s tranquil setting, making it a great spot for a summer unwind. It’s also a United States Light House Society Passport Stamp Location! Get your Lighthouse Passport stamped this summer.

164 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954

Stop here not only for a beach that borders on the ocean, but scenic picnic areas, fireplaces, playing fields and a playground as well. Take a walk through nature on the park’s bridle paths and hiking trails.

975 Dune Rd, Westhampton, NY 11978

Take a lifeguard-supervised swim and sunbathe at this 296 acre barrier beach. The county park also offers amenities like a concession stand, restrooms, showers, and changing rooms.

1 William Floyd Pkwy, Shirley, NY 11967

For sporty families looking for a spot on Long Island to catch some waves, Smith Point is worth checking out. It’s a go-to spot for surfers and casual beach enjoyers alike. Dip into the Atlantic Ocean and keep an eye out for endangered shore birds that call the ocean and bay beach home.

Fire Island, NY 11770

With no residential living, Sailors Haven is the ultimate day trip destination. Gain access to the Sunken Forest, one of the best known areas of Fire Island National Seashore. Relax on the lifeguarded public beach, grab food at the snack bar, wander the nature museum or take a guided ranger tour.