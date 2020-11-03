6 Best Planners for 2021: Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Planners

Photo by Kaboompics.com from Pexels
6 Best Planners for 2021
It’s that time of year again to find that one planner that’s going to be with us through thick and thin this upcoming year. That may sound dramatic but we need something reliable as we take on the multiple juggling tasks heading into 2021. Every person is different when it comes to how they stay organized and what works for them. For us at New York Family, planners are what keep us on track when we are managing our work, the kids’ schedules, and day-to-day tasks. Whether you love an inspiring cover or are looking for something simple, we rounded up a variety of planners so that you can plan your year to the fullest, stay productive, and accomplish your goals. Browse through our roundup of the best planners for 2021 and find what works for you.
Golden Coil
If you are nit-picky about your planners and pour over pages trying to find the best layout, Golden Coil allows you to do just that but makes it easier! These are completely customizable, from choosing the cover to the layout and so much more! You can even upload all of your calendars, events, and contacts to keep track of everything. Design your perfect planner online and see the final rendering for review before purchasing. Planners range in price from $62 – $79.50.
Plum Paper Goal Planners
Maybe some of our goals were put on hold this year. However, with a new year coming, it’s time to start setting some new ones with the Plum Paper Goal Planner. These planners have special pages that will help guide you with whatever goals you have in mind for 2021. There are four different layouts to choose from, with each one helping you maintain your goals every month no matter how big or small they are. Planers start at $32.
Day Designer
Day Designer offers a variety of options for planners and has the perfect combo of goal planning, day-to-day tasks, notes, to-dos, and more. Depending on what kind of planner you are, Day Designer offers a variety of layouts that range from daily to weekly to academic and more to fit your needs as you plan for the year. $59
Rifle Paper Co.
Photo courtesy of Rifle Paper Co.
This planner is simple, cute, and easy to stash in your bag if you are someone who needs their planner at all times. This one comes with all the essentials, such as monthly and daily layout pages, as well as a notes section for when you need to jot down those ideas. $14
Intelligent Change Productivity Planner
Staying on task can oftentimes be difficult to do, especially as we are all working and going to school at home these days. Don’t just write down your to-do list, learn how to prioritize with this Productivity Planner. This planner is designed around the Pomodoro Technique of time management so you can focus your energy on the most important tasks and tackle your day. $24.95
Papier Colourblock
This is a high-quality hardcover planner with a simple and elegant design — being organized never looked so good. It comes complete with weekly, monthly, and yearly overviews. And to make sure you never lose your spot, a navy ribbon marker is attached. You can even customize it with your name, giving it a special touch. $23.19