Fun Event: “PJ Masks Live! Save the Day”

It’s time to be a hero when “PJ Masks Live! Save the Day” takes a super cat leap from the little screen to the big apple stage at Kings Theater on March 30-31.

“PJ Masks Live” is returning to the big stage with an all new, live musical show, starring the heroic trio, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko along with their new friend PJ Robot, as they try to save the day from the Baddies – Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl! “Fluttering Feathers! Leaping Lizards! What a CAT-tastrophe!” The show will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring a world-class production, familiar and original music, acrobatics and immersive interactivity. Its going to be super fun as Catboy, Owlette, Gekko go into the night to save the day.

Fans of the heroic nighttime trio will want to sign up early for The Very Important PJ Masks Package, featuring premium show seating, access to an after-show Meet and Greet photo opportunity with your three favorite PJ Masks characters, and a PJ Masks souvenir bag!

“Seeing their favorite characters from the PJ Masks series come to dynamic life on stage has been a truly super experience for young fans and their families throughout the U.S. and Canada,” said Stephen Shaw, President of Round Room. “We look forward to presenting this new action-packed musical adventure to even more fans next year.”

The show is great for kids of all ages and is even better than the television show! Everyone will shout hooray as we go into the night to save the day!

The tour stops in Brooklyn at Kings Theatre for four performances on March 30-31, 2019. Tickets for all four shows are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit pjmaskslive.com.