If you’re on the hunt for a binge-worthy show to keep your little ones entertained in quarantine, we’ve got the lowdown on the best kids TV shows to stream this month!

With so many different streaming platforms, there’s no shortage of top-notch quality viewing content for kids. From talking animals to talking babies, and flying dinosaurs to flying superheroes, these shows truly cover it all. So grab your cape, pick up your lightsaber, gather your stuffed animals and check out the best kids TV shows to stream in quarantine!

Here Are the Best Kids TV Shows to Stream in Quarantine:

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Boss Baby (AKA Theodore Lindsey “Ted” Templeton Jr.) is back, fresh off the success of his 2017 movie. Once again, he’s navigating the delicate balance between life as CEO of Baby Corp and being a regular baby. But this time he has a new rival in cuteness: kittens. If you ate up the first two seasons faster than Ted eats his apple sauce, then check out season three, which just dropped on Netflix.

Included with Netflix subscription. From $1.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

Marinette might be just your average French teenager…except she’s hiding two big secrets. The first is that she has a huge crush on Adrien, the cutest guy in school. The second is that she lives a double life as a crime-fighting superhero named Ladybug. At night, she defends Paris from the evil super villain Hawk Moth along with her sidekick, Cat Noir. But little does she know, Cat Noir has a secret identity of his own.

Included with Netflix, YouTube TV or Sling TV subscription.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

After a six year hiatus, the award-winning animated Star Wars series is back for one final season. The centerpiece of this season is the battle between Ahsoka and Darth Maul. Meanwhile Darth Sidious plans to take over the galaxy, threatening the future of all Jedi. You can also catch up on all six previous seasons on Disney+. While you’re there, check out the other acclaimed Star Wars spinoff series: The Mandalorian.

Included with Disney+ subscription. From $1.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play and iTunes.

Diary of a Future President

One day Elena Cañero-Reed will be the President of the United States. But now, she’s a precocious 12-year-old girl navigating her way through Middle School. Told through flashbacks as Elena reads her old diary, the President reminisces about friendships, siblings, parents, and the struggles of being a tweenager. Diary of a Future President is a must-watch for small kids with big dreams.

Included with Disney+ subscription.

Avengers Assemble

It might be a while before the live-action Avengers reassemble on the big screen. In the meantime, fans of the Marvel superhero franchise can catch up on five seasons of the animated Avengers Assemble. Iron Man leads an all-star team that includes the Hulk, Captain America, Falcon, Thor, Hawkeye and Black Widow. Fly, jump and stomp through adventures with them as they battle super villains and save the world on a regular basis.

Included with Disney+ subscription. From $1.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play and iTunes.

Dino Dana

Now in its third exciting season, this Dino Dan spinoff tells the story of a girl who loves dinosaurs. Dana spends all her time studying and learning about these prehistoric creatures. Then one day, Dana realizes she has the power to bring dinosaurs to life just with her imagination. Once you’re finished binging the series, check out Dino Dana: The Movie!

Included with Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Niko and the Sword of Light

Based on the famous comic book, this Amazon original tells the story of a 10-year-old boy named Niko. He is the last in a long line of Champions tasked with conquering the Darkness and restoring light to his world. On his travels, he meets princesses and sorcerers. He battles monsters with the famous Sword of Light. But ultimately he realizes, that his power comes not from the sword rather from inside himself.

Included with Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny

Po is back! This time, he’s the Dragon Master, and he’s on a mission to teach four young pandas the art of Kung Fu. Each young panda has specific magical powers, but they also have their own weaknesses. Po must teach them to overcome those weaknesses so that altogether they can tackle a powerful evil force. If you’re obsessed with this Kung Fu Panda series, then check out their other spinoff: Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness.

Included with Amazon Prime Video subscription. From $1.99 on Vudu.

The Amazing World of Gumball

Gumball Watterson is a friendly blue cat who always seems to find himself getting into trouble (and hatching harebrained schemes to get himself out of trouble). Gumball and his best friend / adopted brother in a goldfish named Darwin take on school, family life and boredom. And you never know what they’re going to do next.

Free on CartoonNetwork.com. Included with Hulu, YouTube TV or fuboTV subscription. From $0.99 on Vudu. From $1.99 on YouTube.

Doc Mcstuffins

Dottie “Doc” Mcstuffins is a seven-year-old girl with one very special skill: she can fix all kinds of stuffed animals. Inspired by her pediatrician mother, Dottie uses a magic stethoscope to communicate with any toys in need of assistance. Dottie’s best friends include a lamb named Lambie, a dragon named Stuffy Philbert and a snowman named Chilly. Together, they help her cure the most dire ailments facing the toy universe.

Included with Hulu, Disney+ and Sling TV subscription. From $1.99 on YouTube, Google Play and iTunes.