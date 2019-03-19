Best Kid-Friendly Places in New York City to View March Madness

March Madness is one of the biggest basketball tournaments of the year! These family-friendly restaurants and bars will be perfect for viewing the games.

March Madness is brewing— the best college basketball teams in the NCAA Division will be facing each other off in the ultimate tournament to determine who will play the national championship. No matter where you are in the city, you can stop by one of these locations to watch March Madness at these kid-friendly bars and restaurants to cheer on your favorite team with the entire family.

Manhattan:

Pig Beach

This BBQ hub makes a perfect time viewing the games with your children. There is an open outdoor patio with great food, drinks, and most importantly, you can spend time with the entire family while watching the heat of the game. 480 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11231, 718- 737-7181, pigbeachnyc.com

New York Beer Company

Come to the popular Hell’s Kitchen spot near times square where you can be in the heart of the city and see the games with your children. You’ll be able to watch the games on their several TVs while getting grabbing some food. 321 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, 212- 245-2337, nybeercompany.com

Brother Jimmy’s

At Brother Jimmy’s, kids can color, sip out of plastic cups, and grab a bite to eat of southern BBQ snacks. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy a refreshing cold draft while rooting for their team. 181 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016, 212- 779-7427, brotherjimmys.com

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY

WEEKLY SCOOP A curated selection of the best of New York Family’s print and online content in your inbox each week, including parenting, education, lifestyle, and family fun coverage for parents of toddlers to tweens.

Email *

Website *

Receive Updates and Special Offers Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Brooklyn:

AppleBee’s Grill and Bar

Don’t overlook AppleBee’s when it comes to watching the games. This long-time family-friendly restaurant has coloring books for the kids, a kid’s menu, and TVs all around the restaurant to view the grand match. 395 Flatbush Ave. Extension Brooklyn, NY 11201, 718-834-0800, applebees.com

Berry Park

Gather the family to watch the games on the screens of Berry Park. There is a huge rooftop area where you can sit outside to soak in some springtime weather and order some decently priced food while you dive into in March Madness. Berry Park 4 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, 718-782-2829, berryparkbk.com

Franklin Park

Kick back in this spacious courtyard when the weather gets warmer and enjoy the fireplaces and game room. TV screens are located in the back of Franklin Park where you can catch the basketball tournament. Come with your children before 7 pm since they close this area off for adults only later in the night. 618 St Johns Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238, 718- 230-0293, franklinparkbrooklyn.com

Queens:

Bohemian Beer Garden

Join the basketball madness here where they play sports on the TVs and accommodate to the little ones. There are kid-friendly food options like mac n’ cheese in addition to gluten-free selections. 229-19 24th Avenue Astoria, New York 11102, 718-274-4925 bohemianhall.com

Bronx:

Inwood Bar and Grill

See the March Madness games on the screens at Inwood Bar and grill. You can watch the games at this sports bar and grab a bite to eat from their tasty menu offering kid’s options. 892 Broadway, New York, NY 10034, 212- 304-3704, inwoodbarandgrill.com