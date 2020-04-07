The Best Healthy Non-Perishable Snacks for the Family

Staying at home all day is difficult enough with the kids, but refusing some chips or a bite of a favorite dessert with my always-hungry son is nearly impossible! It doesn’t have to be though with these healthier snacks that you can keep handy in your house. The most important thing is to choose snacks that can help you and your kids power through the day and limit your cravings for unhealthy foods. Check out our list of family-friendly treats and snacks made from natural ingredients.
Looking for more healthy food options? Check out Healthy Food for a Strong Immune System During Coronavirus
Healthy Non-Perishable Snacks
-
Trader Joe's Sun Dried Apricots Trio Pack
This sealed trio pack of Sun Dried Apricots is a great snack to keep in your pantry. It makes for an easy way to get some nutrients and they are also mess-free. You can find this snack with the dried fruits and nuts section at Trader Joe’s.
-
Tortilla Chips Seasoned With Brussels Sprouts, Garlic, Onion & Parsley
Children might intuitively react by saying “ewww” when they hear that these tortilla chips are brussels sprout flavored. Well, they are in for a surprise and will be blown away with fantastic flavor. These chips are absolutely delicious, made with white corn and rice flour, potato flakes, and freeze-dried brussels sprouts. They are cut into triangle pieces, baked, and tossed into an array of spices that fully complete the chip — perfect for packing into a lunch for a little crisp treat!
-
LesserEvil Organic Popcorn "No Cheese" Cheesiness
Next time you are thinking about popcorn, you have to try LesserEvil’s LesserEvil’s “No Cheese” Cheesiness. This organic, vegan popcorn makes a great alternative to other cheese-flavored popcorn. Not only is it healthier and a good source of fiber, but it also has a unique and tasty flavor, with a hint of coconut from the coconut oil that it’s popped in.
-
Dried Mango Strips
The packaging pretty much sums up this sweet, slightly tart, delicious snack — it’s Just Mango Slices! Although having a refreshing slice of mango is surely appetizing, these easy-to-pack, dried slices do the job just as well. Skip the mango peeling and stickiness, and pack a few of these no added sugar golden slices into your kid’s lunches — a win-win for both parents and children!
-
Trader Joe's Bamba
This peanut snack is definitely a TJ’s fan favorite. These snacks are light, crunchy, and are bursting with peanut flavor. Finding this popular Israeli snack is not easy to come by, but Trader Joe’s makes it happen! These delicious, peanut-like snacks are packed with flavor but are made with just four simple ingredients: corn grits, peanut paste, palm oil, and salt.
-
PopCorners Kettle Corn
PopCorners bring corn chips to a whole new level. A personal favorite is their kettle corn flavor that is made with sunflower oil, cane sugar and just a pinch of salt. These crispy snacks are gluten-free, vegan, nut-free and dairy-free.
-
LesserEvil Egg White Curls Huevos Rancheros
These paleo puffs are made from American Humane certified egg whites, avocado oil and have a slight kick of spice with each bite. They make an excellent option for a mid-day snack.
-
Kind® Minis - Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Caramel Almond & Sea Salt
Pick up a 10-pack box of miniature Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Caramel Almond & Sea Salt bars that are soft-textured and chewy — YUM! These 100-calorie, bite-size bars are perfect for a quick bite in between meals. Aside from their slightly salty and sweet taste, these small bars are tiny but mighty with only 3 grams of sugar, along with being gluten-free and kosher!
-
Protein Bites
Looking for a way to incorporate more protein into your family’s diet? Protein Bites are absolutely perfect for that with a chocolatey, truffle-like bite. These Bites are not only packed with 6 grams of protein, but they are also loaded with great flavor from sunflower seed butter and dairy-free chocolate.
-
Bare Baked Crunchy Fuji and Reds
You get the sweet apple taste paired with the crisp and crunch of the chip. And parents, the best part about this ingredient list is that it’s just apple — that’s it! They make a great source of fiber and there is no sugar added.
-
Trader Joe's Roasted Seaweed with Sea Salt
Already packaged and ready to go, these seaweed snacks are light, crispy and a TJ’s favorite. Have a little snack from the deep blue sea and enjoy these thin but savory snacks. They come in packages of six and are absolutely perfect for a quick snack. If you are looking to get a little creative with these Seaweed Snacks, use them as “wraps” for rice, smoked salmon, or even cream cheese!
-
Just a Handful of Almonds
All you need is a handful… or two or three. Just a Handful of Simply Almonds, Cashews & Chocolate Trek Mix makes the perfect snacks, filled with nutritious nuts and a hint of chocolate. They are prepackaged to make a great snack serving that you can easily grab. Get your serving of essential nutrients and vitamins, with a sweet chocolatey treat — kids simply can’t refuse!
-
Bite-Sized Quinoa Rice Cakes
Gold Emblem Abound provides you with a great variety of healthy bite-sized snacks. These tiny and delicious cakes have 12 grams of whole grains per serving. This blend of rice and quinoa is free from any artificial coloring, sweeteners, and flavors. All bites are gluten-free and available in different flavors.
-
Chickpea Puffs
HIPPEAS crunchy puffs are full of great taste and high-quality ingredients. These puffs are available in five flavors: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue, Sriracha Sunshine, and Himalayan Happiness. Organic Chickpea Puffs are USDA Certified Organic, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, and Kosher.
-
Cocoa Roast Almonds
Cocoa is baked right into each almond for a sweet chocolate taste with only 1g of added sugar. With no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, these nuts provide you with 4g of protein in each pack.
-
Dry Roasted Edamame
Farms Dry Roasted Edamame is perfect for any plant-based diet. Edamame is naturally gluten-free, low in calories, and an excellent source of protein, iron, and calcium. These delicious beans are a non-GMO product that combines just two ingredients: soybeans and sea salt.
-
Gluten-Free Multi-Seed Crackers
ALDI’s line of liveGfree offers gluten-free products compatible with any healthy diet at an affordable price. Their rosemary and olive-oil multi-seed crackers are tasty and wholesome snacks for the whole family.
-
TERRA Sweet Potato Chips
Only real vegetables! This Kosher snack contains no artificial flavors or artificial preservatives.
-
Strawberry Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps
This all-natural fruity snack is free from artificial preservatives, flavors, sweeteners, and colors. Solely made from strawberries, these freeze-dried fruit crisps go great with your morning yogurt or just by themselves.