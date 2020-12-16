Quantcast
New York Family
Shopping and Style

The Best Gifts for Teachers in 2020

Photo via Unsplash

If there’s a year where teachers have been superheroes, it’s this one. The holidays are fast approaching, and as teachers have gone to infinity and beyond to educate their classes in-person, remotely, or both, they deserve the royal treatment. 

Looking for a practical, creative, or thoughtful gift, or all of the above? Here are our top choices to thank teachers from the whole class or their favorite student this holiday season:

  • Collage.com

    Collage.com

    Collage.com makes custom photo products that will melt any teacher’s heart and with 50+ products to make your own, there is something special that’s just right for your special teacher. Their photo mugspersonalized tote bagscustom notebooks, or the custom magnets are by far the biggest hit for teacher gifts. We love the photo mugs for any teacher since you can customize in oh so many ways like adding text, photos, and creative class designs to the mug. And we suggest upgrading to the larger 15 ounce custom coffee mug in order to help your teacher make it through Monday mornings.

  • Happy Masks

    Happy Masks

    As 2020 rolls on, we are all doing our best to keep healthy and safe so gift your teachers Happy Masks. These masks are one of the only reusable mask companies using a nanofiber membrane filter, aka the gold standard in filtration efficacy. We also love that the unique, 3D design leaves space between the mask inner layer and your mouth and nostrils, allowing for comfort and for teachers to be heard clearly when they speak wearing it. It is also available in kids and adult sizes so students can match their teachers.

  • ALORA Ambiance

    ALORA Ambiance

    Let’s face it guys, teachers needs a break, or at least an oasis at home to chill. ALORA Ambiance’s limited-edition holiday fragrance, Festa, is a magical holiday blend of cinnamon with bitter orange making it the perfect scent to welcome the season! We love that the warm, inviting notes combine to set the stage for a cozy holiday season. The signature diffusers combine design and luxurious scents and come in both 8-ounce and 16-ounce sizes — perfect for gifting. Teachers will also love that this is a family business whose products are made in the USA.

  • The Spice House

    The Spice House

    The Spice House gift boxes will add spice and zest to the holidays! Gift teachers the joy of expertly-spiced, delicious food with curated spice gift boxes from The Spice House. Our favorite gift set for teachers is the Best Sellers Collection. The seasonings in this collection are their most popular for good reasons! We love that whether teachers are baking salmon for a weeknight supper, making steak for a Sunday roast, or mixing a bloody mary for a brunch, these rubs, salts, and seasonings will turn any dish into a crowdpleaser. For the ultimate class gift, give your teacher Essential Spices Collection, the perfect gift of 24 essential spices recommended for every kitchen. This gift is sure to spice things up this holiday season!

  • Hydro Flask Coffee with Flex Sip™

    Hydro Flask Coffee with Flex Sip™

    Teachers need to stay hydrated and likely caffeinated so gift them a Hydroflask for at school or on the go. Teachers will love the Hydro Flask Coffee with Flex Sip™ Lid, with its leakproof design that twists to unlock the Smooth Flow Opening for worry-free sipping on the go. Quick to clean and comfy to carry, the insulated lid works in tandem with TempShield to keep hot liquids hot for 12 hours, or cold for up to 24. The Coffee with Flex Sip collection includes 12 oz, 16 oz and 20 oz sizes that matches teachers’ favorite coffee shop. Teachers will love that they offer home delivery for their liquid and bean bags, and you can gift subscription services as well so the gift keeps on giving.

  • Grady's Cold Brew

    Grady's Cold Brew

    Photo via Grady’s Cold Brew

    Fill your superhero teachers’ coffee cup with the gift that keeps giving, Grady’s Cold Brew. We love that it is a New Orleans–style iced coffee concentrate that’s brewed and bottled by hand right here in The Bronx. This thoughtful gift is sure to give teahers a pep in their step as they work tirelessly for their students

  • Best Teachers Candle

    Best Teachers Candle

    TAJA Collection’s Best Teachers Candle is for all the teachers who teach from their heart, and not just from the book. Celebrate the teacher in your life and don’t forget to engrave the lid – it’s the perfect place for a heartfelt message. We also love the Design Your Own Candle. When they say the possibilities are endless, they mean it. Want to engrave an entire thank you letter? No problem. These custom candles are the light teachers need this holiday

  • Gift Card

    Gift Card

    You cannot go wrong with a thank you gift card. Gift teachers a card to their favorite local shops, restaurants, or bookstores to help small businesses, or consider the universal Amazon gift card (or other big box retailers) to help them get what they really want this holiday season. 

  • Caviar Food Delivery & Takeout

    Caviar Food Delivery & Takeout

    Teachers quench our kids’ thirst for knowledge so help them quench their hunger with a Caviar Food Delivery & Takeout gift card. Teachers will love that they can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner from their favorite local restaurants without leaving home, leaving time for the 101 other things superhero teachers need to do every day. 

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is a freelance journalist based in New York City, who has been with New York Family since 2012. Jana dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but when she learned it was a fictitious role she naturally pursued a career in foreign policy. She spent nearly a decade in the Membership, Corporate, and International Department at the Council on Foreign Relations most recently as director of membership administration and relations. She paused her foreign policy career to pursue her passion for writing and is also active in philanthropic work.

