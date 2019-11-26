The Best Gifts for Girls 2019: For Big and Little Sisters

The Best Gifts for Girls!
Let’s face it. You know that no matter how naughty your kids have been this year, they think they are on the “nice” list. That means they expect a special delivery from you know who. We tried and tested this season’s hottest toys for big and little sister teams to help you pick the hottest holiday toys for your little ones. Take a look at our list of the best gifts for girls this year.
Looking for more gifts for your kiddos? Check out The Best Gifts for Little Kids 2019
-
L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series
Big Sister
Unbox eight surprises including all-new floating glitter hair with L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe. For the first time ever, feed the doll water with the bottle, and the water reveals beautiful, glimmering glitter inside their hair. Move them around or even turn them upside down to see the amazing snow globe effect. Collect all 12 brand new, glittery dolls that are ready for the Winter Disco!
Price: $10.99
-
L.O.L. Surprise! Lils with Lil Pets or Sisters Winter Disco Series
Little Sister
Unbox five surprises with L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Series Lil Sisters and Lil Pets. Will you get a Lil pet, a Lil Sis, or even a Lil brother? Lil pets are now fuzzy, so you wash off the fuzz to unbox your pet. Then add water for a color change surprise.
Price: $6.99
-
L.O.L. Surprise Winter Disco Chalet Doll House
Big and Little Sister
The L.O.L. Surprise Winter Disco Chalet includes 95+ Surprises! Wooden, multi-story, chalet-style house with six rooms and three stories have interactive features like a chimney that snows, real ice skating rink, hot tub, working ski lift, and 15 feet of lights to decorate the house, and furniture.
Parents will love: The ultimate fun of watching the kids’ joy in the unboxing and elements of surprise!
Price: $216.99
-
Ms. Monopoly
Little Sister
Ms. Monolopy, Mr. Monopoly’s niece, and a self-made investment guru, is here to celebrate women trailblazers. Instead of buying properties, players invest in groundbreaking inventions and innovations made possible by women throughout history. Ms. Monopoly celebrates everything from scientific advancements to everyday accessories invented by women. Plus, women get a higher payout at the start of the game and more money when passing ‘Go’!
Price: $19.99
-
Who’s She Game
Big Sister
WHO’S SHE? is a two-player tabletop game about courageous women who changed the world. Clever icons printed on the board give you a quick summary about their life stories. Guess their identity by asking about their accomplishments, not their appearance, with questions like: Did she win a Nobel Prize? Did she make a discovery? Who’s She features women who had the courage to be different and take risks.
Parents will love: Games touting girl power and women’s accomplishments with the message that girls can and will change the world
Price: $13.49 for cardboard version and $83.49 for wooden game.
-
Blinger
Little Sister
Blinger™ is the new glam styling tool that allows you to load, click, and bling hair plus more! Whether you’re blinging your hair or accessories, these gems stay on all day until you easily comb them out or peel them off. With 75 gems included and multiple colors to choose from, Blinger™ makes it easy for you to glam it up.
Price: $24.95
-
Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper
Big Sister
Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper lets you easily stamp and style custom manicures in minutes! With five patterns and unique nail polish colors to choose from, kids can mix and match to decorate 125 nails of any size. Plus it’s completely non-toxic and kid-safe.
Parents will love: Girls can easily glam and glitz it up with non-toxic and kid-safe products
Price: $24.99
-
Elsa’s Enchanted Ice Vanity
Big Sister
Celebrate Elsa’s journey with music and imagery straight from Frozen Two in this enchanting vanity! Doors open to play music and magically reveal Arendelle’s castle. The magic mirror cycles through three-story moments and plays iconic songs from the film. It comes with fun hair pieces for classic vanity play like a headband, snowflake clips, a brush, and comb.
Price: $49.99
-
“Into the Unknown” Singing Elsa Doll
Little Sister
Elsa’s scene from Disney Frozen Two is celebrated through music and lights! Elsa is dressed in her stunning purple nightgown straight from the film. The doll sings Elsa’s powerful song and says 14 film-inspired phrases. Plus, the dress lights up in a gorgeous pattern inspired by this dramatic film moment so kids can relive their favorite scenes and moments!
Price: $34.99
-
Owleez
Big Sister
Meet Owleez, the first and only interactive pets that you can rescue, take care of and even teach to fly! Their super-expressive eyes will tell you if they are happy, sad, hungry and more. Make them happy by loving and caring for them. If you make them happy, they will REALLY fly!
Price: $34.99
-
Juno My Baby Elephant
Little Sister
This animated baby elephant is super cute with an animated trunk that allows Juno to kiss, pick things up, make adorable trumpet sounds, and even perform special trunk tricks. Give Juno her peanut and toy mouse accessories, and she will interact and play with them.
Parents will love: The innovation and excitement of these new, interactive tech toys
Price: $77.00
-
Speak & Spell
Big Sister
Speak & Spell is back and it’s just like you remember! One of the earliest computer learning systems from the 70s and 80s, Speak & Spell was the first educational toy designed to help children learn to spell over 200 commonly misspelled words using a speech synthesizer. Now, a whole new generation can enjoy this classic toy with friends and family for years to come. With multiple play modes and challenge levels, kids will have fun and learn at the same time!
Price: $24.99
-
LeapFrog RockIt Twist
Little Sister
Twist, turn, play and learn with the RockIt Twist™ rotatable, single-player game system with three profiles. Four sides of colorful, light-up controls include buttons, dials, a spinner, slider, switch, and D-pad provide a totally unique way to play exciting video games. Tweleve preloaded games across five gameplay categories have three levels of difficulty that help kids learn skills including literacy, math, problem-solving and creativity all while having fun!
Parents will love: Kids having a ton of fun while learning a lot with these educational toys.
Price: $47.99
-
3Doodler Start Essentials Pen Set
Big Sister
This is the gateway into the wild world of 3D printing for all ages. It is part marker, part 3D printer, and safe for users as young as age 6 (thanks to a special non-toxic, biodegradable plastic that only heats up to 110 degrees F). The 3Doodler Start Essentials Pen Set includes a 3Doodler Start pen, enough plastic to get you started, an Activity Guide and molds for those looking to go beyond freehand Doodling.
Price: $49.99
-
Doodlematic
Little Sister
Doodlematic will take your marker drawings and turn them into playable games that you can share with your friends! Just draw using the Doodlematic colors and draw your game level; snap a photo of your game in the Doodlematic app; and play your game and share with your friends on social media! It’s really as easy as draw, snap, and play!
Parents will love: The creative process and revolution in doodling!
Price: $29.99
-
Jooki
Little Sister
Jooki is a smart, portable screen-free, high-quality music player that enables the magic of music to be shared with the entire family, including the youngest ones. Designed to be kid-proof, it’s strong and safe, and contains smart parental controls. Instead of using a screen, kids use characters in the form of figurines to choose what music is played — enabling Jooki to reduce screen time for the kids while they enjoy their music and stories.
Price: $149.99
-
Vtech KidiStar Dance
Big Sister
Put on the motion-activated bands and learn 20 cool dance moves step by step by following the animated dance instructor. Once you learn the moves, put them together and dance along to the included music. Color-changing lights flash along to the music to make you feel like a star. Play four motion games or create music with movement by playing 14 different effects. Give the second band to a friend and challenge them to a game or a dance-off.
Parents will love: The magic of music and dance coming to life in new and wonderful ways.
Price: $49.99
-
American Girl Smart Girls’ Guide™ Kits
Big Sister
Growing up is tricky business and every girl has days when sorting it all out leaves her feeling out of sorts. Help is on the way with American Girl’s new Smart Girls’ Guide Kits designed for girls ages 10 and up. Each kit includes a Smart Girl’s Guide advice book and corresponding specialty accessories designed to build girls’ intelligence and confidence in ways both big and small. The six Smart Girls’ Guide Kit options include Worry, Friendship Troubles, Digital World, Liking Herself, Cooking, and Sports & Fitness.
Price: $45
-
American Girl Holiday Exclusive The Nutcracker Collection
Little Sister
Girls can recreate the magical story of this timeless holiday favorite with the limited edition Truly Me™ Nutcracker Collection. The Nutcracker Snow Queen Outfit is a limited-edition ballet outfit inspired by the magical story of the Snow Queen. It features a white velveteen leotard with silver sparkle trim, sequins and rhinestone accents; a tutu with four layers of glittering and solid tulle; a faceted silver metal tiara and metal snowflake wand with rhinestones; silver foil print ballet slippers with real ribbon ties; and a pair of soft white knit tights. The outfit comes with an illustrated, limited-edition collectible card of the Snow Queen’s story.
Price: $50
-
JoJo Siwa Singing Dolls - D.R.E.A.M
Little Sister
Sporting her signature double bow, this 10″ JoJo Siwa Singing Doll sings her newest hit song, “D.R.E.A.M.” JoJo features poseable arms and legs and comes dressed in an outfit inspired by the one she wears in her music video. Kids will love singing along!
Price: $19.99
-
JoJo Siwa Roller Skates
Big Sister
Watch out world, here she comes on wheels! Get moving and grooving with the new Jojo Siwa Rollerskates. Designs by the one-and-only JoJo Siwa, these roller skates feature an easy push button to adjust the size, perfect for growing kids who love to skate! Sizes 12-3 sizing.
Parents will love: JoJo inspiring young fans to be themselves through empowering and uplifting positive and active play
Price: $59.99
-
Personalized books by Dinkleboo
Big and Little Sister
Choose and personalize six new Barbie books that give your child a chance to be part of a story alongside Barbie. There are numerous options for personalization including five hair colors, four skin tones, three eye colors, eye and body shapes. Kids will be immersed in the experience of becoming scientists, fashion designers, filmmakers, chefs, ballerinas and equestrians.
Parents will love: The books highlight STEAM skills, encourage kids to dream big, and give them a look inside exciting careers.
Price: $34.99
-
Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls
Big Sister
Make D.I.Y. slime fashions with Rainbow Surprise by Poopsie! Unbox 20+ surprises including a gorgeous 14″ doll and unroll the package for the longest unboxing experience ever. Inside, find D.I.Y. slime powders and fabulous fashions with clear details, ready for a rainbow slime surprise! Make D.I.Y. slime and add it to your doll’s fashion to totally transform her look and experience slime in an all-new way.
Price: $49.99
-
Blume
Little Sister
These collectible ‘bluming’ dolls feature extreme hairstyles and grow right out of their flower pots with water. Each doll “blooms” bigger than her pot and comes with an outrageously-hip hairstyle, adorable outfit, cute mini friend, and sticker book. Collect them all to mix and match hairstyles, outfits and accessories!
Parents will love: Watching little fashionistas make these dynamic dolls come to life!
Price: $9.99
-
PJ Masks PJ Seeker
Little Sister
Featuring lights, sounds, and a show-inspired design, the PJ Masks PJ Seeker can fit up to four vehicles in the detachable carrier and up to three 3” PJ Masks figures in the cabin. Kids will enjoy spotting the Nighttime Villains in the dark with the light-up searchlight and saving the day by stopping them in their tracks with the disc launcher. Kids can even trap villains in the detachable cage! The set includes one 3” Catboy figure and mini Cat-Car!
Price: $48.99
-
PAW Patrol Mighty Jet Command Center
Big Sister
This 2-in-1 deluxe team vehicle transforms from jet into a mobile command center for the PAW Patrol! On land, lift the handle on the jet to switch into mobile command headquarters. With room for all the Mighty Pups, the pups can get ready for adventures inside. Push the button on the front of the jet to launch the discs and take down obstacles. With real lights, sounds and details, the PAW Patrol’s Mighty Jet is ready for anything!
Parents will love: The pretend play, team work, and problem solving inspired by little ones’ favorite small-screen characters.
Price: $34.88
-
Hairdorables Series 3 & Hairdorable Shortcuts
Big Sisters: Hairdorables Series 3 and their little sister Hairdorables Shortcuts
Each doll is based on one of the 12 iconic girls from the Hairdorables YouTube videos, and have all new fashions, and now their hairdo is up to you to color, crimp, or curl! There are 11 surprises inside and exciting new themes and pop-up backgrounds like PJ Party, Outdoor Fun, and Dance Party. Hairdorables shortcuts are short, sweet, and have “big hair don’t care” attitudes, just like their big sisters. Reveal your Shorty and collect and trade all 24 Shortcuts to create custom Shortcuts looks with interchangeable “poptails” and barrettes. Each doll even comes with a skirt scrunchie and play accessory so you can be #TWINNING with your shorty!
Price: $12.99 and $9.88
-
Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise
Little Sister
Hatch open the giant golden egg to discover the biggest Rainbocorn yet, with over 25 layers of Rainbocorn fun! Which giant cuddly Rainbocorn will you unbox? Pop your sparkly Big Bow off the golden egg and wear it as the cutest accessory. Find even more surprises like new sequin patterned hearts that you can share and swap, adorable accessories, stickers, and all new collectible Bow-Bowcorns!
Parents will love: The fun of unboxing and the rainbow reveals and keepsakes
Price: $49.48
-
Lucky Fortune (BFF Series)
Big Sister
Each package contains a toy fortune cookie with a surprise Lucky Fortune charm bracelet and matching paper fortune. Crack it open to see what the future has in store for you! Wear your bracelet — and your luck — on your sleeve, trade to collect them…100 in all! The collectors guide doubles as a classic foldable fortune-teller game.
Price: $6.97
-
Boppi The Dancing Llama
Little Sister
Shake it like nobody is watching! Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin’ Llama will get the entire family up dancing and laughing for hours! Boppi has three awesome songs to bop, spin and dance to. She also has robotic booty shaking, head-spinning motions, and cute and realistic features and coloring — both white and purple too!
Parents will love: The endless layers of happy go lucky fun and endless dance parties
Price: $19.99