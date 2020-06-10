The Best Father’s Day Gifts in 2020 for Every Budget

If there’s a year where Dad has been a superhero, it’s this one. Father’s Day is fast approaching, and as dads continue to be our heroes at home, they deserve the best. Here’s the top 20 for every budget, for Father’s Day and throughout the year.
Craft Project Ideas: Free/Priceless
Kids can make their dad feel extra special by making a unique gift that he’ll never forget using any of the fun tutorials from Craft Project Ideas. Celebrate Dad with a 3D card or custom picture frame that tells him “EYE love you,” give him a special message, make a decorative crossword sign, or wheelie truck for the fridge or his desk. Parents can also search for projects based on their children’s age, materials, and more by using the “Project Finder” in the top right corner of the site. Free
Knock Knock Books: Under $10
Knock Knock Books have the most clever ‘Fill in the Love’ vouchers and books for Father’s Day! These little books contain fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your dad is tops! Just complete each line and voila: you have a uniquely personal gift he will read again and again. Make it as nostalgic, loving, or funny as you choose! There’s also the What I Love about Grandpa book that is sure to melt his heart. Starting at $5.00
Party City Grillmaster Apron: Under $10
Party City Grillmaster Apron lets everyone know that Dad is the king of the grill. Not only will it help keep his clothes clean, it has a red and white gingham pocket that’s perfect for holding utensils and seasonings while he cooks. This black fabric apron with the “Grillmaster” headline is perfect for all his summer barbecues. $7.99
Dad The Man The Myth The Legend Face Mask: Under $10
This Dad The Man The Myth The Legend Face Mask says it all and keeps dad safe this Father’s Day in quarantine. This reusable face mask covers dad’s nose and mouth. It has elastic stretch binding ear loops that help hold it in place and is soft & stretchy. It’s also made for grandpas, uncles, and more. $9.34
Now I Have Daughters Brass Money Clip: Under $10
Now I Have Daughters Brass Money Clip is on point. Daughters fingers may be small but they have a big way to get daddies (and their wallets) wrapped around their fingers. This brass money clip is engraved with the phrase “I used to have money but now I have daughters” and is sure to strike a chord with many dads of girls. $9.95
Cuddle Clones: Under $20
Cuddle Clones are the perfect gift for dads of fur babies! These unique gifts are custom made (you simply share a few pet photos) to be in the likeness of your furry friend and the resemblance is uncanny! Dads will love their custom pet socks printed with multiple headshots of man’s best friend. They are colorful, cute, and customized just for dad. They are sure to knock his socks off. Dads can also upgrade their game with custom printed Callaway golf balls that have a picture perfect photo of his furry best friend. There are also plush clone golf club head covers, slippers, and more, and Cuddle Clones donates a portion of every purchase to an individual pet in need, a shelter or an animal welfare organization. Starting at $14.99
Collage.com Photo Puzzles: Under $20
Collage.com’s photo puzzles are a perfect fit for Father’s Day. You can turn your favorite memories into a fun activity that the whole family can enjoy again and again. Photos are printed on premium, glossy photo paper to produce a high-quality image with vibrant colors. We also love their other photo gifts like phone photo cases. You can design a custom iPhone or Galaxy case with your favorite photos that are sure to bring a smile to dad’s face every time he looks at it. There are also desk plaques, blankets, and more to enjoy with loved ones while #stayingathome for dad’s big day. Starting at $14.99
Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone: Under $20
Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone is a 2” compact sized drone that is great for flying indoors. It is the perfect toy for dads. It delivers hobby-grade performance with easy-to-fly features and pocket-friendly prices. This ultra-durable drone features auto launch and land, and one-touch stunts. $19.99
Rubik’s Revolution: Under $20
Rubik’s Revolution offers dad a new twist on his favorite, classic puzzle cube. It has six fast-paced, electronic games including Light Speed, in one device! Rubik’s Revolution is both a one player and multiplayer game. It features sounds, lights, and various skill levels that will keep dads playing for hours! $19.99
Spice House Extra Hot Variety Set: Under $25
Spice House Extra Hot Variety Set is sure to spice things up this Father’s Day! This gift set features three of their most fiery and flavorful seasonings. It is perfect for fathers and father figures who love spicy! Dads can feel the heat and the joy of expertly-spiced, delicious food with curated spice gift boxes from The Spice House, purveyor of the finest spices, herbs, blends, and extracts. Dads will also love the Barbecue Collection. Slather meats in any of the marinades, glazes, rubs, or sauces in this Barbecue Collection and they guarantee you’ll run of out napkins as guests line up for more. Starting at $22.99.
Anker’s Powerline+ II USB C to Lightning Cable: Under $25
Anker’s Powerline+ II USB C to Lightning Cable is sure to charge dad up this Father’s Day. Dads are on their devices more than ever so the Powerline+ II USB C to Lightning Cable will mean no more fighting over which cable is dad’s. It lets dad charge his iPhone to 50% in just 30 minutes and lasts 30× longer than ordinary cables, and is made with tough and durable two-shade nylon to be easily differentiated from your other cables. Plus, it has a hassle-free, lifetime warranty. $24.99
Tile Mate: Under $25
Tile Mate helps dads make sure that they don’t lose their keys, wallet, or valuables…again. This pair of dad-themed finders with custom prints for Father’s Day will help dear old dad find what he needs quickly and with style. Tile Mate is their versatile finder and is perfect for the essentials in his daily routine. Starting at $24.99
Tabletop Cornhole: Under $50
Tabletop Cornhole gives the backyard staple a tabletop makeover in this wooden cornhole game. To play, catapult small beanbags across the board to land on the opponent’s board and into the goal. Adjustable launch pads accommodate all skill levels from beginners to seasoned pros. Dads will love that it is handmade and it will make the perfect pastime for dad’s everywhere. $48
Sub_Urban Riot’s Ask Your Mom Tee: Under $50
Sub_Urban Riot’s Ask Your Mom Tee says it all this Father’s Day. The shop has a whole line of quality duds for dads with pithy sayings like ‘Rad Dad’ and ‘Favorite Parent’ printed on their basic crewneck loose tees. Dads will love that Sub_Urban Riot has the unique combination of positivity and humor; and a commitment to always re-imagine the good life. Starting at $38
Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body: Under $50
Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair. It’s the perfect gifts for dads in quarantine to ensure a handsome hairstyle! Dads get a blade for their face and one with a skinguard for their body. Forget about using multiple tools, OneBlade does it all. It also features one stubble comb and one body comb. $49.95
Lexon’s Oblio Wireless Phone Charging Station With Built-In UV Sanitizer: Under $100
Lexon’s Oblio wireless phone charging station with built-in UV sanitizer is a perfect pandemic Father’s Day gift. It charges and cleans dad’s smartphone discreetly thanks to its built-in UV LED technology. This Qi-certified 10W wireless charging station is also sleek and stylish with its vase look. It’s easy to use, complete with a LED indicator confirming the correct positioning and charging status of the device. Featuring a UV-C anti-bacterial light that kills 99.9% of germs on dad’ smartphone’s screen in 20 minutes, an automatic sanitizing cycle, and detection of foreign objects technology, Oblio has been laboratory tested against common bacteria. $79.90
Polaroid Now: Under $100
Polaroid Now camera lets families capture every special moment this Father’s Day and during your family time with dad staying at home! The Polaroid Now captures memories instantly to magically develop in front of your eyes. It’s compatible with all i-Type and 600 film and there’s even new, limited edition film released in limited styles and collector concepts to expand the spectrum of dad’s personal expression from the minimalist all-black frames, to cool pastels. It’s the picture perfect gift for dads! $99.99
Zingerman’s Mail Order: Over $100
Zingerman’s Mail Order is the perfect way to help dad celebrate his special day, especially if the way to his heart is through his stomach. Zingerman’s delicious gifts of killer Reuben sandwiches are the fan fav for Father’s Day. The Reuben Kits sure make the perfect meal. If you know a father or father figure who loves real deli fare, sending this gift will cement your status as the most clever, generous family member they have. Dad’s heart will melt once he takes a bite of this melt you make for him complete with insanely delicious sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, and coleslaw and your favorite fixins (like Jewish Rye, Zingerman’s potato chips, Coleslaw, Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, garlicky pickles, Magic Brownie Bites). It’s off the charts! Dads will also love their Special Father’s Day Edition of ZMO’s Weekender Gift Box and Dad’s Lost Mind boxes. Starting at $150
Instant Pot® Duo Crisp™ + Air Fryer: Over $100
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer is the latest and greatest from Instant Brands and the ideal gift for dads who love to cook. It does everything a regular Instant Pot does but swap out the pressure cooker lid for the innovative air fryer lid, and you’ve got a whole new set of cooking techniques available — all fast, easy and at the touch of a button. The Smart Programs make it fun and easy for any dad — from novice to chef — to prepare great healthy meals fast, and clean-up is easy too. $199
Anova Precision® Cooker: Over $100
With the Anova Precision® Cooker, dad doesn’t have to be a chef to cook like one. It’s easy as 1,2,3 to sous vide: attach to your pot, add food in a sealed bag, and cook with the controls or the app. Dads can follow the simple step-by-step recipes in the Anova Culinary app and make perfectly cooked meals with the touch of a button. Plus, dad will love that the new Anova Precision® Cooker is small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer for quick and easy storage. $149