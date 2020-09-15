5 Best Fall Books for Parents: Must-Reads for 2020

5 Best Fall Books for Parents
Fall is the ultimate reading season, and there has never been a better time to escape from our current reality and curl up with a great book. We’ve rounded up five notable recent and upcoming fiction releases, including the highly-anticipated Cobble Hill by the author of the Gossip Girl series, Cecily von Ziegesar, from a diverse group of authors.
-
Cobble Hill by Cecily von Ziegesar
If you’re expecting Gossip Girl part deux, adjust your expectations, as in this novel von Ziegesar has exchanged glam, sexy teens for some middle-aged Brooklyn parents going through various life crises. Fun and fluffy, this is not, but if you’re looking to get lost in someone else’s problems and savor the Cobble Hill setting, pre-order this. $27
Out November 10.
-
When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole
In the historically Black fictional Brooklyn neighborhood where heroine Sydney Green lives, gentrification is on the rise. But when Sydney’s Black neighbors start going missing at an alarming speed, she starts to suspect something more sinister is happening. Billed as Rear Window meets Get Out, this book is filled with suspense, social commentary and a wonderfully drawn female lead. $13.59
-
The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson
There’s nothing like a spooky read in October, and The Year of the Witching is a great novel to dive into! The story follows Immanuelle, a young woman living in Bethel, a deeply puritanical town led by a Prophet. When Immanuelle accidentally gets lost in the nearby forest, she discovers the secret of her past as well as four witches who call down plagues upon Bethel. Can Immanuelle step into her power in time to save her family, and Bethel? Light a candle, and get ready to hide under the covers. $23.40
-
The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi
The Death of Vivek Oji is a book to reach for if you want a really thought-provoking read this month. Written by a non-gender-binary author, set in Nigeria, the story begins with the unexplained death of the title character, Vivek Oji, a troubled young trans woman (though this book avoids such labels). Their naked body is left at their parents’ door on the day the market burns down. Kavita, Vivek’s mother, and Osita, their cousin and lover, work through their grief and try to understand what happened, and what power they might have had to change things. $24.49
-
The Grace Year by Kim Liggett
The Grace Year is The Handmaid’s Tale meets Lord of the Flies with a dollop of The Hunger Games. Set in a dystopian world where upon reaching the age of 16, girls are sent away for a year to live as a group on a remote island. The girls must figure out how to survive the elements, lack of food and being hunted by poachers, but their greatest threat is each other. If you’re a fan of dystopian fiction, you’ll really enjoy this (if you can overlook the slightly unnecessary and vaguely disturbing love affair that skirts this book close to YA territory). $11.85