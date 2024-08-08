Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Things To Do

6 Best Escape Rooms on Long Island

By Posted on
6 Best Escape Rooms on Long Island
Getty Images

6 Best Escape Rooms on Long Island

Escape rooms are the perfect activity for the whole family, especially if you’re a family that loves solving puzzles and working as a team. Generally, you’ll have an hour to follow a story, look for clues, crack codes and find your way out (don’t worry: you’re not actually locked in. You can leave at any time.). 

These rooms come in a whole range of difficulty levels and fun themes, so you’re sure to find some great options for your family and skill level. Even if you’re an escape room novice, it’s sure to be a fun choice for the whole family. 

Here are six of the best escape rooms on Long Island!

Psst… Here are some facts about Simone Biles that make her a great role model!

Puzzle Break

180 Michael Dr, Syosset, NY 11791

Puzzle Break in Long Island offers unique-themed escape room experiences. Choose from rooms themed around midnight carnivals, Grimm fairy tales, a lost temple and more.

If you’re looking for fun at home, check out the virtual edition of Puzzle Break’s rooms as well. A live game host will be online with you to help you through the room, and it’s a great way to have a family game night at home. 

Just Escape

529 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758

Just Escape is Long Island’s top-rated spot for escape rooms. Work with your family to find clues, solve puzzles and escape the room in under an hour. There are six rooms to choose from, each with a different level of difficulty.

Build up your skills by working through the increasingly difficult rooms until you can conquer Cabin in the Woods, the hardest room on site. Plus, Just Escape has new rooms coming soon, so there’ll be no shortage of escape room adventures. 

Can You Escape? LI

44 Jericho Tkpe, Mineola, NY 11501

Your family will have a great time solving puzzles and trying to escape an abandoned factory, a stalled subway, a prison cell and more. You won’t find anything scary in these rooms, just fun puzzles for everyone in the family.

Play one of their rooms designed for maximum five people with your family, or team up with friends to tackle a 10-person room. 

Epic Escape Rooms LI

357 Hempstead Tpke, 2nd Floor, West Hempstead, NY 11552

Step in to one of  Epic Escape Room’s immersive and fun escape rooms. Each one is ranked by difficulty. Beginners can break out of jail in the three-star ranked room, Disorderly Conduct. Escape room masters can take on a five-star room, like Taken II or Killer Feature.

Some rooms can have some scary elements to them and are better suited for older kids. Be sure to read the descriptions of the rooms before making your choice. 

Escapology

2723 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown, NY 11756

This is Levittown’s original premium real life escape room experience. Work together with up to nine other players to find clues, solve puzzles and pick locks to escape the room. Escapology has three escape room experience games for you to conquer: Antidote, where you’ll work to stop a chemical weapons specialist from releasing a deadly virus; TH3 COD3, where you’ll track down a master hacker; or Mansion Murder, where you’ll solve an old-fashioned murder mystery. 

Escape Game Long Island

718 Portion Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
2402 Ocean Ave, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
70 Horseblock Rd, Brookhaven, NY 11719

Fight for a spot on the leaderboard in one of Escape Game Long Island’s rooms across their three locations. They have rooms in varying levels of difficulty. Some rooms are better suited for teens and adults ages 16 and up, so be sure to do some research into the rooms available before making your choice. 

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Child's Play NY Virtual Classes

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-f0d8558c-7fff-41d5-daea-321d9ce61efc&quot; style=&quot;white-space: normal; font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Child&#039;s Play NY is a Brooklyn-based company founded in 2009, committed to offering a diverse array of theater arts classes for children. They believe studying the art of acting encourages kids to be even more creative, collaborative and compassionate human beings. Since its inception, Child&#039;s Play NY has touched the lives of hundreds of students, worked inside dozens of schools and is consistently ranked as among the top theater arts programs. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;It is the 2019 winner of Brooklyn Family&#039;s Choice award for Best Performing Arts Class.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Fall/Winter 2020-21 Virtual Class Guide&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: underline; text-decoration-skip: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Make a Movie Class&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Experience creative fulfillment and movie magic with Child&amp;rsquo;s Play NY! Kids get to make and star in their own film, with professional actors, directors and designers. From development to design to editing choices too, kids can take ownership over the creative process. Their friends and family get to celebrate their accomplishments at a final watch party premiere! Deep project-based learning and peer-connection is at the heart of this 9-week experience which can be done remotely or in-person.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: underline; text-decoration-skip: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Fall and Winter Virtual Classes&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Hogwarts School (grades 1-3)&lt;/strong&gt;: Come get sorted into your favorite house, jump on your Firebolt and let&amp;rsquo;s make some magic! Class culminates in a movie montage featuring our original scripted work from the session.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: underline; text-decoration-skip: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Create Your Own Class&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Make your own custom group to support social-emotional growth and play. Child&amp;rsquo;s Play NY provides a dynamic teacher and their lauded curriculum that puts peer-interaction at the front and center. Custom classes are a special way to nurture what your child loves most and share that excitement with their friends, in-person or online.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Playwriting (Grades 4-6)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Students will use their creativity, compassion and confidence to build a story they can carry with them for the rest of their lives. Individually, each student will craft a play, and together they will workshop their scenes, exercising their acting, directing, and most importantly, imagination skills. Over the course of the sessions, students will learn the basics of playwriting and be able to present any and all parts of their theatrical story. All classes will include individual assignments and collaborative opportunities. Each day will be structured so that all participants have the chance to learn and study other writers&amp;rsquo; work, write for 10-15 minutes and share their words with each other. By the end of the semester they will have used their bodies, intellect and imagination to come up with an original play. By being confident, vulnerable and creative with each other and actively supporting and encouraging each other&amp;rsquo;s work, students will emerge with meaningful connections to each other and a strong sense of their writing and collaborative abilities.&lt;br /&gt;Class culminates in a montage and packet of students&amp;rsquo; original work.&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Musical Theater Lab (Grades 4-6)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Learn how to be a triple threat in this dynamic class for budding performers with Child&amp;rsquo;s Play NY. Students focus on songs, dances and characters from Broadway&amp;rsquo;s most celebrated and kid-friendly shows. They work alongside professional performers with years of experience bringing their passion to children. Class culminates in a movie showcase of scenes and songs.&lt;br /&gt;Join for the full session, or enroll as a drop-in!&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Shakespeare Scene Study (Grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Young people become confident with Shakespeare&amp;rsquo;s world, language and characters as they learn how to interpret a role with technique and courage. Classically trained professional actors assist the players in their physical, vocal and emotional transformations. All Shakespeare teaching artists are classically trained professional actors and have performed Shakespeare both on and off Broadway and in regional theaters across the country.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Students jump into the worlds of Shakespeare in this robust mash-up of improvisation and classic text scene study class. After learning the plot and characters from several plays, they rehearse and memorize scenes from the original text. New material, devised by the cast, adds a contemporary through-line to their show and highlights the universality of Shakespeare&amp;rsquo;s themes.&lt;br /&gt;Class culminates in a movie showcasing their work.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The Big Twist: A New Musical (Grade 1-4)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;In this acting class, students get to perform a brand new musical based on The Wizard of Oz.&lt;br /&gt;The Wicked Witch of the South wants to return Oz to a time when WITCHES reigned supreme, and all was evil. Summoning a dark magic Tornado, the Wicked Witch of the South sends Oz hurtling into an alternate Oz. With the Yellow Brick road destroyed, the Wizard left powerless, and the citizens of Oz scattered to the Wind, our heroes are forced into unlikely partnerships to stop the Witch and restore the world to order. The Wizard of Oz meets The Tempest. &amp;nbsp;Class culminates in a premiere of a movie starring the students, filmed over the last few days of the session.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-57c50323-7fff-79ce-175a-5e25408c0e29&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-84ebe141-7fff-03c2-24cf-fead86e88df2&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Music Together

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Music Together&amp;reg; is for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their parents/caregiver. The classes include songs, rhythmic rhymes and movement, and instrument play activities that are developmentally appropriate for the children and easy for parents and caregivers, regardless of their own musical ability.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Polaris Productions Theater Camp

&lt;p&gt;Kids will learn, rehearse, and perform the wonderful Maurice Sendak and Carole King musical, Really Rosie. For 10 weekdays, campers will take part in physical and vocal warm-ups and learn choreography, staging, and vocal parts. They&amp;rsquo;ll develop skills in acting, singing, character development, and more. This camp will ignite your child&amp;rsquo;s imagination and passion for performing, build their self-esteem, and help them form lasting friendships. They&amp;rsquo;ll have fun! At camp&amp;rsquo;s end, the kids will perform Really Rosie for family members and friends. Kids of all levels of experience, ages 8 through 13, are welcome to join.&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles