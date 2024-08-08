6 Best Escape Rooms on Long Island

Escape rooms are the perfect activity for the whole family, especially if you’re a family that loves solving puzzles and working as a team. Generally, you’ll have an hour to follow a story, look for clues, crack codes and find your way out (don’t worry: you’re not actually locked in. You can leave at any time.).

These rooms come in a whole range of difficulty levels and fun themes, so you’re sure to find some great options for your family and skill level. Even if you’re an escape room novice, it’s sure to be a fun choice for the whole family.

Here are six of the best escape rooms on Long Island!

Psst… Here are some facts about Simone Biles that make her a great role model!

180 Michael Dr, Syosset, NY 11791

Puzzle Break in Long Island offers unique-themed escape room experiences. Choose from rooms themed around midnight carnivals, Grimm fairy tales, a lost temple and more.

If you’re looking for fun at home, check out the virtual edition of Puzzle Break’s rooms as well. A live game host will be online with you to help you through the room, and it’s a great way to have a family game night at home.

529 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758

Just Escape is Long Island’s top-rated spot for escape rooms. Work with your family to find clues, solve puzzles and escape the room in under an hour. There are six rooms to choose from, each with a different level of difficulty.

Build up your skills by working through the increasingly difficult rooms until you can conquer Cabin in the Woods, the hardest room on site. Plus, Just Escape has new rooms coming soon, so there’ll be no shortage of escape room adventures.

44 Jericho Tkpe, Mineola, NY 11501

Your family will have a great time solving puzzles and trying to escape an abandoned factory, a stalled subway, a prison cell and more. You won’t find anything scary in these rooms, just fun puzzles for everyone in the family.

Play one of their rooms designed for maximum five people with your family, or team up with friends to tackle a 10-person room.

357 Hempstead Tpke, 2nd Floor, West Hempstead, NY 11552

Step in to one of Epic Escape Room’s immersive and fun escape rooms. Each one is ranked by difficulty. Beginners can break out of jail in the three-star ranked room, Disorderly Conduct. Escape room masters can take on a five-star room, like Taken II or Killer Feature.

Some rooms can have some scary elements to them and are better suited for older kids. Be sure to read the descriptions of the rooms before making your choice.

2723 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown, NY 11756

This is Levittown’s original premium real life escape room experience. Work together with up to nine other players to find clues, solve puzzles and pick locks to escape the room. Escapology has three escape room experience games for you to conquer: Antidote, where you’ll work to stop a chemical weapons specialist from releasing a deadly virus; TH3 COD3, where you’ll track down a master hacker; or Mansion Murder, where you’ll solve an old-fashioned murder mystery.

718 Portion Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

2402 Ocean Ave, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

70 Horseblock Rd, Brookhaven, NY 11719

Fight for a spot on the leaderboard in one of Escape Game Long Island’s rooms across their three locations. They have rooms in varying levels of difficulty. Some rooms are better suited for teens and adults ages 16 and up, so be sure to do some research into the rooms available before making your choice.