New York Escape Rooms For Families

Escape rooms are the perfect activity for the whole family, especially if you’re a family that loves solving puzzles and working as a team. Generally, you’ll have an hour to follow a story, look for clues, crack codes and find your way out (don’t worry: you’re not actually locked in. You can leave at any time.).

These rooms come in a whole range of difficulty levels and fun themes, so you’re sure to find some great options for your family and skill level. Even if you’re an escape room novice, it’s sure to be a fun choice for the whole family.

Here are seven of the best escape rooms in New York!

Psst… Here are some facts about Simone Biles that make her a great role model!

255 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

At Beat the Bomb in Brooklyn, you and your family will go on an hour-long mission to disarm the World’s Biggest Paint Bomb. Suit up in hazmat gear and do your best to crack the codes in time, or else you’ll be walking out covered in paint.

It’s the world’s first immersive social video game company, and the experience combines the best elements from classic escape rooms, gaming technology and 90s game shows.

If you’re not interested in wearing a hazmat suit and maybe getting blasted by paint, be sure to check out Beat the Bomb’s immersive game lounges. Choose from their large selection of games. The minimum age to participate in the Beat the Bomb escape room experience is eight years old.

160 Broadway, New York, NY 10038

BrainXcape prides itself on their realistic, challenging and fun games. They have created and decorated each room with as much detail as a real movie set.

Take your friends or family out to experience the Haunted Hotel where guests often lose their way and senses as they obsess over the famed artist, Damian Van Gorn’s, original paintings.

Enter the game Rikers, 1932 and follow the plan if you want to see freedom. They also have a limited edition Game of God where you must use magic to keep peace within your kingdom. These mysterious rooms are bound to make your experience a memorable one!

24 W 25th St New York, NY 10010

Take a break from your busy life and enjoy an escape room for a change of scenery. The beautifully crafted environment of the game will immerse you completely into the game.

You can book any of their games such as The Submarine which is a story-driven adventure under the sea, The Dig where you and your team have been called to the deep depths of the earth, The Agency where you’ll use your skills as a secret agent to complete a classified investigative mission and The Office where you’re stuck at work and can’t leave. Check out their website to see the rest of their games!

295 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10017

The Escape Game in Midtown Manhattan is a great choice if you and your family are looking for a classic escape room experience. They have five themed rooms to choose from ranging in different levels of difficulty.

You can ask your game guide for as many hints as you need without penalty, so it’s a great option if this is your family’s first time trying out an escape room.

Games here are recommended for ages 13 and up, but younger players are allowed as well.

247 West 36th St Suite 101 New York, NY 10018

This location’s 60-minute private games will make your escape room experience fun and memorable. They have games such as the High-Speed NYC where you have to escape a speeding train.

They also have The Perfect Heist where you’ll have to find the hidden treasure in the basement of a mobster. The Sugar Rush escape room is interactive and you’ll have to find all the tools and ingredients that your competitors have hidden from you. Pick your favorite and have a blast!

265 W37th Street, Suite 802A, New York, NY 10018

Sine 2014, Mission Escape Game has been creating fun games and environments that stimulate your brain all while having fun. This location has 4 different games to choose from. They have Operation: End of Days A as well as B which are both sci-fi themed.

They also have Escape the Hydeout where Dr. Jekyll has gone missing and it’s your job to investigate what happened. Finally, they have a cyberpunk theme for the game Carbon: 3708 where you and your team will have to infiltrate the headquarters of the evil corporation Cyber Industries and save humanity!

62-33 Woodhaven Blvd, Queens, NY 11374

Looking for a fun escape room experience for all ages? Check out The Great Escape Room in Queens! Their two classic rooms (Poker Night at the President’s Bunker and Escape Artist: The Final Séance) are great for people who love solving puzzles. Work together to break codes and crack open combinations to complete the missions.

They also have a Sherlock Holmes-themed scavenger hunt room. This room is focused more on searching for clues instead of solving puzzles, making it perfect for families with young children or a range of escape room skills. See why the Great Escape Room was voted the #1 escape room across America!

621 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Brooklyn’s Shipwrecked amusement center has three mini escape rooms for you and your family to choose from. In this adventure, you’ll have one hour to complete as many of Shipwreck’s mini escape rooms as you can.

Some of the rooms are better suited for younger children than others, so be sure to scope them out and choose the best rooms for you and your family.

While you’re there, check out Shipwreck’s other offerings, like the 18-hole miniature golf course with four themed areas or the huge arcade. There’s enough here for a full night of family fun.

325 W 38th St, New York, NY, 10018

OMEscape has three different, equally interesting escape rooms that you can choose from.

If you decide to experience the Laboratory of BioHazard, be prepared to use the sewage system to find Dr. Snake’s laboratory and find the cure to a neurotoxin before he returns and sees you. The Penitentiary is another popular escape room in this location.

A serial killer, “Night Stalker”, has vanished from the prison and it’s your job to use the clues he has left behind to escape too. Find the missing Omega Keys in the Room X escape room as you try to escape the time continuum created by time travelers!

466 Main St #206, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Great escape rooms aren’t just limited to the city. Hour to Exit in Downtown New Rochelle is an unbeatable escape experience for you and your family, especially if you’re looking for an option in Westchester.

There are two escape experiences available for booking now: Elude the Illusionist, where you and your team have an hour to uncover a magician’s secrets, and Dorm Rules, where your mission is to swipe a key to a dorm common room before your RA gets back. There’s also a jewel heist-themed room coming soon and new adventures coming down the line.