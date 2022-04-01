Where to See The Easter Bunny In and Around NYC

Every parent looks forward to getting their kids picture with the Easter Bunny that they will be able to cherish forever! If you are looking for a quick photo opt without having to attend a brunch or event, here are some spots in and out of the city where your kids can meet their favorite bunny!

Looking for other Easter events? Check out The Best Easter Events and Activities Around NYC!

Manhattan

Easter Bunny HOP!

Club Bonafide,212 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022

April 2-17, See website for schedule

$25 VIP includes photo op with Bunny; $20 show only

Come Hoppin’ away at the Easter Bunny HOP! SPRING SING-A-LONG.

Brooklyn

Bunny Magic Photo Experience

Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11234

April 1-16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny! Pre Booking is recommended to make sure that every family gets a chance to meet their favorite bunny.

Queens

Bunny Magic Photo Experience

Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11373

March 25- April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny!

Meet the Easter Bunny

Rego Center, 61-35 Junction Blvd., Rego Park

April 2-April 16, Sundays, 12-2pm

Free

Take fun photos with the Easter Bunny! Photo op includes bunny hop stop, custom photo strip design, and Easter Bunny autograph/certificate.

Bunny Cares Event

Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11373

April 3, 10:30-11:30am

Free

People within every spectrum of special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session with the Easter Bunny.

Bunny Magic Photo Experience

The Shops at Atlas Park , 8000 Cooper Ave, Glendale

April 1-16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99.

Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny!

Bunny Cares

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Avenue, Glendale

April 3, 10:30-11:30am

Free

Bring the family to take photos with the Easter Bunny during this special sensory friendly experience.

Bronx/ Westchester

Bunny Magic Photo Experience

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx

Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

Hop on over to meet the Easter Bunny and take a special photo!

Bunny Magic Photo Experience

Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk , Yonkers

Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

If you are on the lookout to meet your favorite bunny, then head over to this fun and magical experience!

Bunny Photo Experience

The Westchester, 125 Westchester Ave., White Plains

Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

Get egg-cited to meet the Easter Bunny and take the photos of a lifetime!

Visit with Bunny

Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights

Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays. 11am-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

Get a photo with the Easter Bunny before he hops off to deliver candy!

Caring Bunny

The Westchester, 125 Westchester Ave., White Plains

April 3, 10-11am

Photo packages will be available for purchase

Caring Bunny provides an exclusive, subdued and welcoming environment for children with special needs and their families.

Long Island, Nassau

Bunny Magic Photo Experience

Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City

Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny!

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

Dees’ Nursery & Florist, Inc., 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside

Through April 16, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-5pm

Photo packages are $18.99-$24.99

Hop on over to take pictures with the Easter Bunny!

Bunny Magic Photo Experience

Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream

April 1-16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

Get egg-cited to take photos with the Easter Bunny!

Photos with the Easter Bunny

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville

April 2 through April 16, Monday-Saturday, 11am–7pm; Sunday, 11am–6pm

$20 deposit to be applied to your photo and or digital download purchase

The Easter Bunny is hopping into town! Visit the Center Court to get your spring photos with the Easter Bunny.

Sensory Friendly Bunny Event

Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream

April 3, 10:30-11:30am

Free

In partnership with Autism Speaks, Green Acres is offering a Sensory Friendly Easter Experience for the community.

Pet Photos with the Bunny

Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream

April 4, 5-7pm

Free

Bring your fur-baby in for a special photo with the Easter Bunny!

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville

April 5 through April 12, Tuesdays, 5-7pm

Photo packages available for purchase

Hop on down with your furry friend for Pet Photo Nights with the Easter Bunny. All well-behaved pets are welcome. Pets must be leashed or in a carrier.

Long Island, Suffolk

Bunny Magic Photo Experience

Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station

Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny!

Bunny Magic Photo Experience

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

Spend some time hanging out with everyone’s favorite bunny and take a special photo!

Bunny Magic Photo Experience

Westfield South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore

April 1-16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm

Photo packages start at $34.99

Hop on over to meet the Easter Bunny and take a special photo!