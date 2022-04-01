Where to See The Easter Bunny In and Around NYC
Every parent looks forward to getting their kids picture with the Easter Bunny that they will be able to cherish forever! If you are looking for a quick photo opt without having to attend a brunch or event, here are some spots in and out of the city where your kids can meet their favorite bunny!
Manhattan
Easter Bunny HOP!
Club Bonafide,212 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022
April 2-17, See website for schedule
$25 VIP includes photo op with Bunny; $20 show only
Come Hoppin’ away at the Easter Bunny HOP! SPRING SING-A-LONG.
Brooklyn
Bunny Magic Photo Experience
Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11234
April 1-16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny! Pre Booking is recommended to make sure that every family gets a chance to meet their favorite bunny.
Queens
Bunny Magic Photo Experience
Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11373
March 25- April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny!
Meet the Easter Bunny
Rego Center, 61-35 Junction Blvd., Rego Park
April 2-April 16, Sundays, 12-2pm
Free
Take fun photos with the Easter Bunny! Photo op includes bunny hop stop, custom photo strip design, and Easter Bunny autograph/certificate.
Bunny Cares Event
Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11373
April 3, 10:30-11:30am
Free
People within every spectrum of special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session with the Easter Bunny.
Bunny Magic Photo Experience
The Shops at Atlas Park , 8000 Cooper Ave, Glendale
April 1-16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99.
Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny!
Bunny Cares
The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Avenue, Glendale
April 3, 10:30-11:30am
Free
Bring the family to take photos with the Easter Bunny during this special sensory friendly experience.
Bronx/ Westchester
Bunny Magic Photo Experience
The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx
Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
Hop on over to meet the Easter Bunny and take a special photo!
Bunny Magic Photo Experience
Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk , Yonkers
Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
If you are on the lookout to meet your favorite bunny, then head over to this fun and magical experience!
Bunny Photo Experience
The Westchester, 125 Westchester Ave., White Plains
Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
Get egg-cited to meet the Easter Bunny and take the photos of a lifetime!
Visit with Bunny
Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights
Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays. 11am-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
Get a photo with the Easter Bunny before he hops off to deliver candy!
Caring Bunny
The Westchester, 125 Westchester Ave., White Plains
April 3, 10-11am
Photo packages will be available for purchase
Caring Bunny provides an exclusive, subdued and welcoming environment for children with special needs and their families.
Long Island, Nassau
Bunny Magic Photo Experience
Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City
Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny!
Pictures with the Easter Bunny
Dees’ Nursery & Florist, Inc., 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside
Through April 16, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-5pm
Photo packages are $18.99-$24.99
Hop on over to take pictures with the Easter Bunny!
Bunny Magic Photo Experience
Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream
April 1-16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
Get egg-cited to take photos with the Easter Bunny!
Photos with the Easter Bunny
Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville
April 2 through April 16, Monday-Saturday, 11am–7pm; Sunday, 11am–6pm
$20 deposit to be applied to your photo and or digital download purchase
The Easter Bunny is hopping into town! Visit the Center Court to get your spring photos with the Easter Bunny.
Sensory Friendly Bunny Event
Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream
April 3, 10:30-11:30am
Free
In partnership with Autism Speaks, Green Acres is offering a Sensory Friendly Easter Experience for the community.
Pet Photos with the Bunny
Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream
April 4, 5-7pm
Free
Bring your fur-baby in for a special photo with the Easter Bunny!
Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny
Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville
April 5 through April 12, Tuesdays, 5-7pm
Photo packages available for purchase
Hop on down with your furry friend for Pet Photo Nights with the Easter Bunny. All well-behaved pets are welcome. Pets must be leashed or in a carrier.
Long Island, Suffolk
Bunny Magic Photo Experience
Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station
Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny!
Bunny Magic Photo Experience
Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove
Through April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
Spend some time hanging out with everyone’s favorite bunny and take a special photo!
Bunny Magic Photo Experience
Westfield South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore
April 1-16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm
Photo packages start at $34.99
Hop on over to meet the Easter Bunny and take a special photo!