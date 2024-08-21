Best Children’s Museums on Long Island

One of the best ways to spend time with your little ones throughout the year is by visiting a local children’s museum. Children’s museums often feature rotating exhibitions, fun activities, and monthly events. They are excellent options for parents seeking affordable and enjoyable things to do with their kids. On Long Island, parents have several choices for fun, family-friendly, and kid-friendly museums that cater to all ages. Here’s our list of children’s museums and kid-friendly museums in Long Island.

Psst…Best Children’s Museums in New York City (that kids will love)

Children’s Museum of the East End

The Children’s Museum of the East End was founded in 1997 by parents on a mission to create a safe space for their children to have fun while being able to learn. Seven mothers on the East End of Long Island were inspired to create a children’s museum to provide educational opportunities through play. After a successful pilot exhibit, they garnered community support and opened the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE) in Bridgehampton in 2005.

With over 7,000 square feet of exhibition and program space, the museum attracts nearly 75,000 visitors annually. It continues to fulfill its mission of sparking imagination and fostering learning for children of all backgrounds and abilities. CMEE Bridgehampton, 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, P.O. Box 316, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

Long Island Children’s Museum

The Long Island Children’s Museum is a non-profit learning space where children can explore and play. With exhibits, programs, and performances designed to inspire creativity and collaboration, the museum provides unique opportunities for children to develop essential skills and confidence. Parents can find weekly STEM programs, early childhood programs, performances, a water play area, and so much more at this museum. 11 Davis Ave., Garden City, NY 11530

Cradle of Aviation

The Cradle of Aviation Museum in East Garden City is a renowned aviation and spaceflight museum that showcases Long Island’s significant role in aviation history. Since its opening in 1980, the museum has undergone substantial renovation and expansion, emerging as a state-of-the-art facility. The museum’s mission is to preserve the region’s aerospace legacy and inspire future generations through education, with a vision to become a leading center for aerospace and technology education.

At this museum, families can find air and spacecraft exhibits, a planetarium, and weekly family-friendly events. For young kids, we suggest heading to the Junior Jet Club, a soft play area for children ages 2-6. Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Garden City, NY 11530

Science Museum of Long Island

The Science Museum of Long Island (SMLI) is a non-profit science activity center that has been providing science education on Long Island since 1962. Their programs aim to stimulate children’s interest in science through hands-on learning, allowing them to experience the fun and excitement of scientific discovery. The 36-acre Leeds Pond Preserve offers students unique access to a natural laboratory and helps to foster a greater understanding and respect for the environment and the natural world. There are so many options for family workshops, holiday workshops, scout badge programs, and so much more for families to enjoy. 1526 N. Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY 11030

Long Island Explorium

The Long Island Explorium is a vital educational institution that has been serving the Long Island and NY metro area community since 2004. As a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, the Explorium is dedicated to providing the community with a rich educational STEM experience. It serves as Long Island’s Family Maker Space, promoting creativity, innovation, and collaborative learning for families. At the explorium children will learn through hands on exhibitis that are both educational and fun for all children. Port Jeff Harbor, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY 11777

American Air Power Museum

The American Airpower Museum is located in one of the last remaining Republic Aviation Hangars, built in 1940 to support aircraft production during WWII. The museum preserves the legacy of this historic aircraft maker and the nation’s aviation history. Its exhibits are expertly designed and provide an immersive experience for families to learn about all of the aircrafts and the people behind them. 1230 New Hwy, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Long Island Aquarium

Head to the Long Island Aquarium for a day full of fun. Families will have an action-packed schedule where they can observe exotic marine life, have seal encounters, visit the family fun center, and so much more. The experiences at this aquarium are unique and will definitely create memories that will last. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead, NY 11901

Tackapausha Preserve

Tackapausha Preserve is an 84-acre sanctuary located in Seaford on the South Shore. It offers five miles of clearly marked trails, oak forests, ponds, streams, and a variety of wildlife. The preserve also features a 3,000-square-foot museum with displays about the ecology of Long Island, animal exhibits, and interactive activities for children that are fun for all ages. 2225 Washington Avenue between Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway Seaford, NY 11783

Nassau County Firefighters Museum & Education Center

The Nassau County Firefighters Museum offers an interactive and educational experience for all families. The museum provides insights to important things such as a fire emergency, alarm activation, and the extinguishing of flames at the scene. In addition to learning about fire safety, kids can explore the evolution of fire service equipment and even “drive“ a 1934 Mack fire engine. What kid wouldn’t love that? One Davis Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530

The Museum of American Armor

The 25,000-square-foot Museum of American Armor is situated within the Old Bethpage Village Restoration. The museum recreates a military armored column amidst vintage farmhouses and country roads, offering an immersive experience of American forces during World War II. This museum educates families and creates a unique immersive experience that many won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Kids will love to see the public display of operational vehicles, which includes a variety of iconic World War II military vehicles and weapons, such as Sherman tanks, Stuart light tanks, a 155 mm howitzer, reconnaissance vehicles, and anti-aircraft guns. The exhibit also features classic cars, jeeps, weapons carriers, and half-tracks, with multimedia displays enhancing the experience. Families also have the opportunity to view tanks under repair and restoration. 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage, NY 11804

Keep this list in mind the next time you’re planning a family fun day in Long Island. Head out to one of these incredible museums and facilities for a day full of excitement. Each place offers something that any kid will love and is pretty fun for parents, too.