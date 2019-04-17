The Best of the Best New York City Strollers of 2019
Our annual guide to the 50 best New York City strollers on the market for 2019—from doubles to joggers to luxury models, we’ve got you covered
Your stroller is one of the biggest-ticket baby gear purchases you’ll make as a new parent. Make sure your wheels fit your lifestyle, budget, and aesthetic—our annual guide to the 50 best New York City strollers on the market for parents (from doubles to joggers and beyond)!
50 Best New York City Strollers of 2019:
-
Austlen Baby Co. Entourage
This New York City stroller is designed for families who enjoy a life full of activity, the Entourage is super-versatile and offers an enormous storage capacity. The Entourage’s patented design has a one-handed expandable frame with three positions that enable multi-child configurations and the ability to carry large items, such as ice chests, shade canopies, and even luggage—this stroller has the strongest weight limit of any stroller, accommodating up to 150 lbs. combined weight of children and cargo. The Entourage also features a seat that accommodates children from birth up to 50 lbs., available car seat adapters for dual car seat compatibility, a second seat that features multi-recline positions, and more. $849.99, austlen.com
-
Baby Jogger City Select LUX
The Baby Jogger City Select LUX takes the popular City Select stroller to the next level by providing more versatility with over 20 possible configurations—the most riding options of any single to double stroller on the market. This stroller can convert from a single to a double by adding a second seat or the new bench seat accessory, or even convert to a triple by adding the glider board—making this a great New York City stroller! $629.99 for stroller; $199.99 for second seat kit; babyjogger.com
-
Baby Roues Roll & Go
This new stroller is ultra-compact, lightweight, convenient, and amazingly sturdy—just what we need in New York City. This innovative stroller is perfect for the family on-the-go with kids from infancy to age 4. The stroller can fold in seconds, and is so compact in can be used for travel, as it easily fits in the overhead compartment on airplanes or on any form of transportation. The pull handle allows for easy transport through airports, hubs and city streets. The extra wide 15-inch padded seat with full recline will keep your baby or toddler comfortable, while the full sized basket holds all your necessities. Plus, a backpack-style travel bag comes with the stroller. $199.95, babyroues.com
-
Baby Trend Go Lite Sprout Travel System in Rose Gold
Just launched last winter, this new travel system (with a trendy rose gold frame) offers a lightweight aluminum full-size stroller complete with an extra-large storage basket, lockable front swivel wheels, one-touch rear brakes, and durable tires. Plus, the swing-away/removable bumper bar allows for easy in and out access and the trigger fold provides compact storage for hassle-free travel in New York City. Also included is the Baby Trend Secure Snap Fit 35 Infant Car Seat. Simply convert your stroller into an infant car seat carrier by snapping the car seat into the stroller frame. Features include a no-rethread 5-point safety harness, EPS energy-absorbing foam, a removable full body insert, and an adjustable canopy with a sun visor. $349.99, babytrend.com
-
BABYZEN YOYO+
From birth, the YOYO+ can be used with the 0+ newborn nest, which works as a lie-flat, rear-facing stroller. The addition of car seat adapters means that baby can be switched from the car to the YOYO+ with one click. From 6 months, on the same frame, parents can change to 6+ fabrics and their stroller is ready for early childhood. Folding, unfolding, and pushing still work with just one hand, and the YOYO+ remains almost featherweight at just 13-13.5 lbs. Finally, this perfect New York City stroller has a new storage pouch has been added to the back of the 6+ canopy and the basket underneath the pushchair is now 60 percent larger. YOYO+ frame with 6+ color pack, $495; 0+ bassinet insert, $225; car seat adapters, $50; babyzen.com
-
Biba M Single
The Biba M Single is super lightweight at 12 lbs., plus, it offers a design that’s functional, elegant, and very handy for a New York City stroller. The Biba M Single makes folding and opening oh-so-easy, and it’s small enough to be suitable for any car trunk. It also features sturdy foam rubber wheels, secure wheel locking, and an extra-large lower basket to store all your baby’s knick-knacks, accessories, and snacks! $199, bibausa.com
-
BOB Revolution FLEX – LUNAR
The new BOB Revolution FLEX – LUNAR stroller includes the first-ever print fashion for BOB Gear and features ultra-reflective geometric lines that keep families safe with increased visibility during night runs and morning jogs. This rugged jogging New York City stroller also features a swiveling-locking front wheel, an adjustable padded handlebar offers nine positions to create the perfect fit for parents of all heights, and a state-of-the-art adjustable suspension system, among other top-tier safety and convenience features. $469.99, bobgear.com
-
Britax B-Free Stroller
Just launched a little over a year ago, the B-Free Stroller makes family life easy and convenient—just what we need in a New York City stroller. Seven storage pockets and an extra-large storage basket offer more room for baby gear (which every busy city parent knows will certainly come in handy). Plus, the canopy extends to protect your baby from the sun, and 3-wheel configuration provides ultimate maneuverability. $359.99, us.britax.com
-
Bumbleride Indie All Terrain Stroller
The Indie is an all-terrain stroller perfect for urban activities like in New York City or off-road adventures. From the pavement to the trail, the Indie adapts to your daily adventures called life. This stroller offers a compact, lightweight frame, true all terrain 12 inch air-filled tires, all wheel suspension and unmatched versatility. The fully adjustable backrest, footrest, and handle create a customized fit for you and baby. Recline the backrest, raise the footrest and attach footrest fabric tabs to create an infant bed; plus, it can grow with your family with the Mini Board toddler board accessory. You can also feel good knowing that Bumbleride’s Oeko-Tex Standard 100, eco-fabrics keep plastic bottles out of landfills and that their dye process for black colorways conserves water. $529, bumbleride.com
-
Bugaboo Fox
This past March, Bugaboo introduced their newest stroller, the Fox! The Bugaboo Fox has the lightest push and parents will be able to take this stroller from city streets to snowy trails, as the advanced all-wheel suspension and larger tires ensure a smooth, stable ride. The Fox also offers modular design so parents can easily customize, refresh, repair and re-use parts of the stroller. It’s lightweight, at just under 22 lbs., has a great one-piece fold, offers an underseat basket holding up to 22 lbs., and features high-quality fabrics made from recycled materials—great New York City stroller for navigating busy areas! Finally, it’s Bugaboo’s highest seat and weight capacity, suitable for children up to 48.5 lbs. From $1,199, bugaboo.com
-
Chicco Mini Bravo Plus Lightweight Quick-Fold Stroller
This new model from Chicco is super-lightweight and includes a click-in attachment for all Chicco KeyFit and Fit2 infant car seats—the New York City stroller for you. The Mini Bravo also features a premium handle grip and parent tray with two cup holders and zippered storage, a fold handle that’s easy to reach and activate with just one hand (the fold handle also doubles as a carry handle for easier maneuvering), an oh-so-convenient quick-fold design that’s also compact and self-standing, an adjustable canopy with bonus, zip-open mesh panel for improved airflow, and much more. $199, chiccousa.com
-
Combi F2 AF & F2 Plus AF + Joint Bar
The Combi F2 Plus AF is as light as a feather, weighing in at just 8.6 lbs.! Perfect for travel and the on-the-go parent, the F2 folds compactly using just one hand. The deluxe, padded seat feature provides a multi-position recline of 165 degrees that allows little ones to nap at any time. The joint bar for F2 and F2 Plus connects two F2 strollers together and transforms two single light-weight strollers into one portable double stroller that’s perfect for twins and siblings close in age. The best part is that these New York City strollers can easily separate allowing each parent to take one child separately. Strollers, $240-360 each; Joint Bar, $70; combiusa.com
-
Cosatto Supa Go – Magic Unicorns
When you’ve got places to go, fast, the Supa Go pushchair puts the fun in fundamentals. This New York City stroller lets you enjoy smooth, streamlined simplicity. These lightweight wheels offer a comfortable stroll and feature an extendable sunshade, a viewing window in the hood, a spacious storage basket, and more. From one-handed recline to adjustable handle height and transport-friendly umbrella fold, Supa Go does it all and offers an industry-leading four-year guarantee. Plus, how fun is the Magic Unicorns pattern? $249.99, cosatto.com
-
CYBEX Priam
With their Priam stroller, CYBEX has brought a complete, coordinated, three-in-one system to the market. This means that one frame enables three different uses with “individualized mobility:” As a pram-style stroller with matching carry cot, as a travel system with one of the CYBEX infant car seats, and later, as a luxurious New York City stroller, with a choice of child facing forwards or backwards. There is also a choice of wheels for every surface: Light, all-terrain, and trekking. One other cool option? The Priam can be paired with a ski attachment to replace the front wheels, turning it into an urban snowmobile. $1,000, cybex-online.com
-
Diono Traverze
The Diono Traverze is a new luggage-style, super-compact stroller created to make traveling easier for families on the move, especially in New York City, fitting in most overhead cabins and features an easy to use one-hand instant fold. Complete with water resistant Travel Carry Bag and tailored rain cover. The lightweight stroller also features a one-touch brake with smooth rolling, never flat wheels, city-resistant shock absorbers and all-wheel suspension ensuring that it turns on a dime through turnstiles and store doors, with swivel wheels and agile one-hand steering. $249.99-299.99, us.diono.com
-
Doona Infant Car Seat
Doona is the only infant car seat with fully integrated wheels—that means that it converts from car seat into stroller with the easy push of a button! Doona was designed to provide parents with a safe and practical mobility solution for their baby, both in and out of the car. Doona meets the highest quality and safety standards in both the car seat and stroller categories. A great option for both urban settings like in New York City and suburban families, Doona is a safe and convenient option for babies 4-35 lbs. and up to 32 inches tall; it also includes an infant insert which cradles and supports your newborn safely and properly, and a full line of accessories is also available for purchase. $499, doonausa.com
-
Ergobaby 180 Reversible Stroller
Ergobaby is best known for their baby carriers, but as of this past winter, they are also officially in the stroller game with their debut model, the Ergobaby 180 Reversible Stroller. This full featured, lightweight (just under 20 lbs.) stroller comes complete with a slate of premium features, including a handlebar design that allows the parent to easily switch the stroller seat position without disturbing baby, so baby can face the parent or see the views of New York City in one simple step. Additionally, the 180 has an extra-large under-seat storage basket, zippered seat back pocket for smaller items such as cell phone and wallet, adjustable handlebar, cup holder, and more; it’s also travel system-ready when you purchase a car seat adapter separately. $399.99, ergobaby.com
-
Evenflo Sibby Travel System with LiteMax
This new travel system comes complete with a sleek Evenflo stroller and a LiteMax infant car seat. This perfect New York City stroller features improved Sport Style Handle Grips that are longer with an extended foam grip, a seat back with a new mesh storage bag and buckle to adjust the seat so a big kid can stand easier on the Ride-Along board, a large canopy with new peek-a-boo window and lowered/extended for better protection and visibility, a Flex Hold Parent Cup, and more. The car seat is suitable for 4-35 lbs and offers a 1-Step Belt Lock System for secure installation, an ergonomic and easy-to-carry handle, up-front harness adjustment, and many more premium safety and convenience features. $199.99, evenflo.com
-
gb Pockit+
The Pockit+ compact stroller is an upgraded version of the celebrated gb Pockit, the world’s smallest stroller—compact enough for New York City. The Pockit+ offers the same great features of the Pockit, but now with a 2-in-1 travel system. Additional upgrades include a larger canopy with UPF50+ sun protection and a reclining seatback. The Pockit+ can be folded into a hand-bag shaped package in two easy steps, easily fitting into a tote or overhead airline compartment. The Pockit+ is recommended for use from birth (using the included car seat adapters with an infant car seat) up to 55 lbs. $229.99, gb-online.com
-
Graco Uno2Duo
The Graco Uno2Duo stroller starts out as a single stroller and expands into a double stroller to grow with your family with eight different modes of use. With an easy, one-hand fold, parent cup holder, and extra-large storage basket, the Uno2Duo is a fully-featured, great for New York City stroller. The main seat reclines flat to become an infant bassinet, while the removable child’s tray and standing platform offer a customizable ride. Incorporate a Graco Click Connect infant car seat and a second seat (both sold separately), and the Uno2Duo offers even more customization and riding options. $319.99, gracobaby.com
-
Greentom 3-in-1
Suitable from birth to approximately 4.5 years, the new Greentom 3-in-1 stroller allows you to easily transition between the Carrycot, Reversible and Classic stages. This stroller includes a plush, 100 percent organic mattress that’s naturally flame retardant, while the Reversible and Classic have 5 and 3 positions respectively. Also included is a secondary, removable storage option that makes loading and unloading easier than ever! Bonus: The frame is made of recycled post-consumer plastic and the machine-washable, UPF-50 fabrics are made of recycled drinking bottles. In short, this New York City stroller offers a purposeful design that’s lightweight (15-19 lbs.), durable (lifetime guaranteed frame), and sustainable. $699, greentom.com
-
guzzie+Guss Connect Stroller
In order to ensure maximum comfort, cooling airflow mattress technology is built right into the seat of this new stroller. The unique inner seat liner provides cooling and drying space under the body, while acting as built-in air pocket padding—an ideal New York City stroller for the summer. Additionally, the Connect offers an adjustable seat with several different configurations, a super-comfortable leatherette grip over a handle that adjusts to fit your height, an extendable canopy, an open frame (with no rear axle), high-performance tires, and much more. $499.99, guzzieandguss.com
-
Inglesina Zippy Light
This lightweight, compact stroller really opens, closes, and strolls with just one hand—a super convenient New York City stroller. Suitable for newborns to 55 lbs., the redesigned Zippy Light boasts a beautiful European design sensibility and stands upright on its own when folded. The Zippy Light offers an even bigger hood for increased protection against the sun, additional padding on the backrest and safety harness, and even more premium features. Plus, it weighs in at just 15 lbs., so it’s incredibly lightweight. $349-369, inglesina.us
-
Jeep by Delta Children Sport Utility All-Terrain Stroller
This fun New York City stroller features a lightweight, aluminum frame that adapts to your child as they grow. Offering three strollers in one, it starts as a travel system for newborns. It’s also designed to help you move from car-to-stroller with ease, the stroller includes a car seat adapter that works with the most popular car seats (car seat sold separately). The Sport Utility comes with a wide range of safety and security features including a one touch cable lock brake system, adjustable handle for your comfort and reflective piping. Plus, you’ll enjoy the stroller’s ample storage space, a large basket under the frame and included parent organizer. $350, deltachildren.com
-
Joolz Geo2 Tailor – Mono
Last winter, Joolz launched the Joolz Tailor collection. Incorporating the same Positive Design found in the Joolz Geo2—including easy one-hand maneuverability, large basket, and the ability to add onto the pram as your family grows with the addition of a second seat or bassinet—the New York City stroller for you. The Tailor collection is completely customizable, allowing you to pick your favorite model, fabric, chassis, wheels, and 20 different colors, accents, and matching accessories. Plus, included in your purchase is the chassis, basinet, seat, XXL basket, and matching colored Diaper Bag. $1,299, us.joolz.com
-
Joovy Qool
The Joovy Qool gives parents the freedom to create the stroller they want—for one, two, or three children. Designed to provide you with flexibility, you can choose to create the way you want to stroll and customize your ride for around New York City. The Qool offers four configurations right out of the box and also provides the option to add a second seat, a car seat, a bench seat, and/or a bassinet as your family grows. Overall, it has the potential for the most configurations on the market and it also includes features like a high weight capacity, a telescopic handlebar, a ventilated canopy, and more. Stroller, $499; add-on accessories, $21.99-149.99; joovy.com
-
Keenz 7S Stroller Wagon
Perfect for families on the go with a lot of gear to tote, Keenz’s deluxe 7S Wagon offers tons of space and a safe, ergonomic ride—a practical New York City stroller! The Wagon featured a 5-point safety harness to keep little ones safe (two children can fit comfortably), and also comes complete with built-in cushioning, a retractable roof with mesh sunscreen, adjustable handles, swiveling front wheels with individual locks, and more. It weighs in at 29 lbs. and is super-easy to fold and store. $379, keenz.us
-
Kinderwagon Hop
Kinderwagon’s Hop is a tandem umbrella stroller that’s lightweight, narrow, and easy-to-fold for city parents who are on the go—a New York City stroller great for subways! The front seat is suitable for children from 6 months up to 50 lbs. The rear seat is suitable for little ones from 3 months and can recline to 130 degrees. Features include one touch double brakes, a removable canopy, rain cover, and a cup holder. $299.99, kinderwagon.com
-
Maclaren Mark II
Using the original design brief of their very first buggy as inspiration, Maclaren has applied modern materials and engineering to create a super-light, full-featured reclining buggy. Designed to withstand the conditions of urban life, the Mark II’s hexagonal chassis delivers strength and durability, while weighing in at just 7.3 lbs. The stroller also offers an extra-large waterproof hood with extendable sun visor, two-position recline seat, antimicrobial handles and self-service replaceable parts—a New York City stroller with all the bells and whistles. The Mark II is ready to roll right out of the box with coordinating accessories, including a seat liner, premium wind-resistant raincover, buggy ID tag, and tether strap. $200, maclaren.us
-
Mamas & Papas Ocarro
Beautifully designed and the ultimate in comfort, this new Mamas & Papas stroller delivers premium style and practicality. An all-in-1 stroller that takes you anywhere you need to go, the Ocarro is available in a pushchair-only option or as a four-, five-, of six-piece bundle. Designed to be compact without compromise, the Ocarro features a sturdy frame design that offers excellent stability for smooth traveling, large wheels with reflective trims to add visibility at night, a lie-flat seat, a quick and easy fold, an extendable hood, and more—a New York City stroller that truly gets the city. From $810, mamasandpapas.com
-
Maxi-Cosi Nomad Collection Adorra
The Nomad collection features muted tones of beige, green, and blue all inspired by nature and the world around us. The stroller provides functional and convenient features like its one hand fold, expandable storage basket, easy to remove and wash car seat, a flip-out visor to make life as a new parent in New York City just a little easier. When used with a Maxi-Cosi infant car seat, it transforms into a highly maneuverable travel system for use from birth, allowing for seamless transition from car to stroller. $399.99, buybuybaby.com
-
Micralite FastFold Stroller
Micralite strollers were designed to make life easier for parents, by combining the robust build of off-road strollers with the maneuverability and compact fold of lightweight New York City strollers. Every element has been engineered to help parents get out there, wherever it is they want to go. As well as a featuring a clever hybrid design, Micralite strollers are built around a revolutionary patented one-handed fold mechanism which allows parents to fold the stroller quickly and easily. $512, micralite.com
-
mima Zigi
The Zigi is an ideal travel stroller for New York City and is as innovative as it is beautiful! The mima Zigi buggy offers a concrete solution for all refined globetrotters. Zigi boasts three recline positions: Sitting, resting and sleeping position. This stroller also folds simply with a flick of the wrist and lifting of a lever and a carrying handle makes it easy and comfortable to transport. It weighs in at just 18.5 lbs, and offers a super-compact fold that is accepted as cabin luggage with most airlines. $699, mimakidsusa.com
-
Mountain Buggy terrain
The ultimate premium jogger that delivers ultimate performance to families who really want to get active, both on and off road. With its strong aesthetics, its sporty enhanced features include a superior one hand fast fold, multi adjustable handlebar, three-mode front wheel and shock absorbing suspension. Terrain also comes bundled with both 16-inch and 12-inch rear air-filled tires. With three sports luxe color ways, the terrain is perfect from newborn to toddler age—you’ll definitely want to take a jog around the park with this New York City stroller. $599.99, mountainbuggy.com
-
-
Nuna DEMI grow
Just launched last winter, the DEMI grow is Nuna’s first double stroller and is crafted with 23 modes that cleverly convert from a single stroller, to both double and twin configurations—a New York City stroller great for bigger families. With an all-weather seat, large storage basket, and custom dual suspension that simply flips up for rough terrain and flips down for smooth surfaces, DEMI grow has it all. Each DEMI grow seat can be used from 6 months to 50 lbs, making it ready for the stroll ahead. The DEMI grow will be offered in Caviar, Frost, and Aspen fashions exclusively launching with Pottery Barn Kids. Stroller frame, toddler seat, and two sets of adapters, $799; second toddler seat or bassinet, $179 each; nuna.eu
-
OXO Air
The recently released, the Air stroller is a lightweight, compact folding stroller that is easy to transport around New York City and store while providing the utmost security for little ones. It weighs in at an astounding 11 lbs., and comes complete with great features like a panoramic peek-a-boo window, a large UPF 50 canopy with sunshade extension, ventilated mesh sides, a convenient zippered pocket, and more. $179.99, oxo.com
-
Peg-Pérego Book For Two
The Book For Two is a super-compact, side-by-side stroller that’s just 29-inches wide. It can take up to two Primo Viaggio 4-35 car seats and folds easily and inward, like a book. Additionally, the Book For Two features multi-position independent backrests, a large, easy-loading basket with pockets, Soft Ride wheels with ball bearings and suspensions, and an easy, one-hand close. This perfect New York City stroller is suitable from birth, up to 45 lbs. (each child). $649.99, us.pegperego.com
-
phil&teds sport
This innovative and all-terrain inline stroller features auto stop for convenience and safety, all-terrain air filled tires, a one hand fast fold compact, a safe and easy 5-point harness, and hard-wearing 600D sporty fabrics. It’s suitable from newborn to age 5, comes in a variety of fashion-forward colorways (the chic and edgy Graffiti style is shown here), and can convert to a double with a sold-separately double kit—a New York City stroller that has it all. $499.99, philandteds.com
-
Quinny Luxe Sport Zapp Flex Plus
Launched early last year, Rachel Zoe and Quinny teamed up for another limited edition stroller collaboration: The Luxe Sport Zapp Flex Plus! This chic New York City stroller brings functionality to style and glamour. It features classic black and white fabric with netted detailing that provides an effortlessly sporty look that pops against metallic champagne accents. A black, white, and champagne pinstripe completes the look with luxe detailing, allowing parents to walk their way in style, all while enjoying the premium quality they expect from a Quinny stroller. $499.99, nordstrom.com
-
Safety First RIVA Travel System
The new RIVA travel system is made from a special blend of recycled materials including the brand’s own recycled car seats. It features a lightweight stroller frame weighing only 18 lbs., easy-off, machine-washable fabrics, two parent cup holders that can double as viewable cell phone holders, and a generous storage basket and canopy with peek-a-boo window—a New York City stroller for on-the-go parents!. It also offers a high-impact frame made from recycled materials that is rigorously tested to ensure sturdiness and reliability, as well as an American-made Safety 1st onBoard 35 FLX infant car seat with side-impact protection for children 4-35 lbs. $199, walmart.com
-
Silver Cross Wave
The Wave offers an ultra-sleek look, British sensibility, and an irresistible slate of premium features. The all-in-one Wave system includes the stroller frame, bassinet, and seat—which means it’s easy to re-configure as your child grows or if you have another baby—a New York City stroller that really accommodates! With the patented One Plus One connection system, it’s a breeze to transition the stroller from single to tandem, and the system can be used as a single, in tandem with the reversible seat and bassinet, or with twins in two bassinets or seats; in total, the Wave can accommodate up to two children with a combined weight of 100 lbs.; later this month, they will also be launching a ridealong board. Finally, the Wave comes with a storage basket that holds up to 33 lbs. Stroller with bassinet and main seat, $1,299; tandem seat, $349; silvercrossus.com
-
StrollAir Solo
The new Solo (just launched last spring) is the only single-to-double-to-triple tandem stroller where the seats, backrests, and footrests recline independently and both seats are the same size. That allows for nice stretch when the babies are sleeping as well as easy diaper changes on the go in New York City. With a multitude of front/back combinations this single-to-double tandem stroller is a true innovation. Ensuring babies comfort no matter the weather; the stroller comes as a single with bassinet, seat, mosquito net and rain cover. Plus, it’s paired with beautiful fabrics and leatherette accents. $599.99 as a single with bassinet; $189.99 for Tango (the second seat with extended frame, mosquito net, and rain cover); strollair.com/solo-to-tango
-
Stokke Xplory
With pioneering seat height adjustability, the iconic Stokke Xplory brings your baby closer promoting interaction while you explore the New York City together. Thoughtful design makes the Xplory effortless to maneuver, even around the tightest city corners. Front-or rear-facing, this stroller provides an almost infinite choice of seating positions. Plus, you can select from a variety of types and styles for the chassis and color of the stroller. $1,129-1,199, stokke.com
-
Summer Infant 3Dtote CS+ Convenience Stroller
The new 3Dtote CS+ is a convenient New York City stroller that will hold all of your on-the-go essentials, thanks to its expandable storage basket, rear storage extension, and side storage pocket. It’s also designed to hang up to 5 lbs. of diaper bags and shopping bags. In addition to offering a deluxe amount of storage, this stroller also includes a removable bumper bar with easy to clean snack pouch, a one hand fold with auto lock and carry strap, a child cup holder and toy hooks in seat, and more. $179.99, summerinfant.com
-
Thule Sleek
Perfect for parents looking to hit the park as well as the New York City streets with a stroller, the brand-new Thule Sleek (which is the rugged Thule brand’s first four-wheeled stroller) is a smart, stylish, and safe stroller for urban explorers and their kids. It has a lightweight and contemporary design, outstanding maneuverability, and superior comfort for both parent and child. Designed for the active parent, Thule Sleek can be configured to match the needs of your family, from your baby’s birth and as your little one grows. Add a bassinet, a sibling seat, or a car seat, bring one, two or even three kids, mount the seat in parent-facing or forward-facing position. $799.95, thule.com
-
UPPAbaby VISTA
The VISTA a performance stroller system that has a variety of configurations and maneuvers like a single stroller with the ability to adapt as a family grows. This New York City stroller includes both bassinet (safe overnight sleep solution) and toddler seat. Great features include a one-button telescopic handlebar height adjustment and a reversible toddler seat with multi-position toddler seat recline. There’s also an adjustable canopy for your growing child, an extendable UPF 50+ Sunshade, adjustable footrest, and an XL basket for storage. The VISTA lets you transport up to three children by adding a PiggyBack Ride Along Board, and it’s compatible with the MESA infant car seat with no adapters necessary. New for the VISTA over the past year are mélange fashions, new matte fabric options, premium, full-grain leather accents, an updated front tire and tread pattern to match rear tire, and more. Price varies according to fashion/color; $839.99-899.99, uppababy.com
-
Urbini Omni Plus
The Omni Plus is the ultimate four-in-one travel system—its four configurations let you move from place to place in New York City without disturbing your baby. The Omni Plus also includes a rear-facing Sonti Infant Car Seat (for babies up from 4-35 lbs) and comes complete with a reversible stroller seat, a large sun canopy with a peek-a-boo window, an adjustable foam-padded handle, a comfort-covered five-point harness, and much more. The Omni Plus is suitable for children up to 50 lbs. $199.99, urbinibaby.com
-
Valco baby Neo Twin
Valco Baby’s Neo Twin stroller is super-lightweight and all-terrain—oh, and it’s a twin stroller. Weighing under 27 lbs., this sleek double stroller is one of the lightest full service strollers on the market, and it offers a full seat recline (for babies and toddlers), air-filled tires, and an adjustable handle. To top it off: Full-coverage canopies and adjustable footrests take care of your little one’s comfort and well-being—a New York City stroller perfect for your kiddos! $649.99, shop.valcobaby.com
-
Veer All Terrain Cruiser
Perfect for families who love to enjoy adventures in the New York City and in nature, the brand-new Veer Cruiser offers the space and durability of a wagon with the safety and convenience of a high-end, New York City stroller (its Infant Car Seat Adapter is compatible with the majority of leading infant car seats). The Cruiser can hold up to two passengers (it can hold an infant car seat or two toddlers facing each other, or any combination) up to 110 lbs of cargo. Families can make it their own by customizing with a Napper and Collapsible Sun Canopy that combine to make a JPMA-certified bassinette, a Drink and Snack Tray, a Foldable Storage Basket, and a travel bag to check the Cruiser during air travel. $599, goveer.com