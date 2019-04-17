The Best of the Best New York City Strollers of 2019

Veer All Terrain Cruiser

Perfect for families who love to enjoy adventures in the New York City and in nature, the brand-new Veer Cruiser offers the space and durability of a wagon with the safety and convenience of a high-end, New York City stroller (its Infant Car Seat Adapter is compatible with the majority of leading infant car seats). The Cruiser can hold up to two passengers (it can hold an infant car seat or two toddlers facing each other, or any combination) up to 110 lbs of cargo. Families can make it their own by customizing with a Napper and Collapsible Sun Canopy that combine to make a JPMA-certified bassinette, a Drink and Snack Tray, a Foldable Storage Basket, and a travel bag to check the Cruiser during air travel. $599, goveer.com