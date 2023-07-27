Best Beach Reads for Parents This Summer

The weekend has arrived. You and your spouse are headed to a quick getaway at a nearby destination. Although spending time in the water is nice, there is truly nothing better than sitting on the beach with a good book in hand.

If you’re anything like me, it can be difficult to get into a new book. There are too many sites and social media pages with lists upon lists of book recommendations, which can certainly feel overwhelming.

Whether you typically gravitate toward nonfiction works, get sucked into mystery plots, or feel compelled to discover new universes of science fiction, a beach read is truly unmatched.

A good beach read tells a compelling story of love, friendship or personal growth in a picturesque setting – maybe a small town, big city, or quaint village. All in all, the one thing all beach reads have in common is their addictive nature.

Once you start a book of this genre, you will not be able to put it down until your tears hit the last page. Keep reading to discover some of the most noteworthy beach reads of the season!

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

From #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Emily Henry, People We Meet on Vacation tells a tale as old as time: friends-to-lovers.

Poppy and Alex could not be more opposite; nonetheless, their bond stays strong as they move on from college to their adult lives. Every summer for a decade the two friends spend a memorable trip together… until everything changes.

With the potential of one final trip pending and an unsteady relationship between the two friends, People We Meet on Vacation is guaranteed to satisfy your beach read craving.

For more from Emily Henry, check out Beach Read, Book Lovers, and her newest, Happy Place.

Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez

New York Times Bestselling Author Abby Jimenez has done it again with Yours Truly. This beach read follows two emergency room doctors as they recover from past breakups and form an unexpected bond.

This book is perfect for anyone who likes a good rom com – from letter exchanges, to lunch dates in secret locations, and impossibly silly conversations, Yours Truly is an inspiring novel fit for a beach read!

For more by Abby Jimenez, see Part of Your World and The Friend Zone (Friend Zone Series #1).

The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand

#1 New York Times Bestselling Author Elin Hilderbrand sets the scene of her newest novel, The Five-Star Weekend, in the classic summer spot of Nantucket. This story of friendship, love and self-discovery checks all the boxes of a good beach read.

Food blogger Hollis Shaw copes with a difficult time in her life by hosting a “Five-Star Weekend” on Nantucket for herself and her friends. However, the weekend does not go as planned due to many obstacles, surprises, and sabotages.

The Five-Star Weekend earned its spot on the New York Times “Best Beach Reads of Summer 2023” for good reason!

If you liked The Hotel Nantucket, you will love Hilderbrand’s newest novel!

Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan

Named one of the Best Beach Reads of Summer 2022 from sources including Cosmopolitan, The Washington Post, and USA Today, Nora Goes Off Script follows Nora, a romance channel screenwriter.

The collapse of her marriage inspires the best script Nora has ever written. When her script makes it big, Nora finds herself filming her script in her kitchen with former Sexiest Man Alive. An incredible love story with an even more incredible ending awaits!

See Annabel Monaghan’s new release: Same Time Next Summer.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Lincoln Lawyer Series #1) by Michael Connelly

Inspiration for the Netflix Original Series The Lincoln Lawyer, Connelly’s bestselling legal thriller stars Mickey Haller, a criminal defense attorney who operates out of the backseat of his Lincoln Town Car as he travels from courthouse to courthouse in Los Angeles.

When Mickey hits the jackpot and gets a high-profile franchise case, he expects that his negotiation and manipulation skills will allow him to get out of this one unscathed. However, when it gets personal, Mickey must fight for his own life and innocence in the face of evil.

Read The Brass Verdict (Lincoln Lawyer Series #2).

Romantic Comedy (Reese’s Book Club): A Novel by Curtis Sittenfeld

Included in Vogue’s “10 Best Beach Reads to Lose Yourself in This Summer,” Romantic Comedy explores social rituals of romance and gender relations in the modern age in a sophisticated, fun and intelligent way.

The novel brings together a comedy writer and pop music sensation on the set of a late-night live comedy show. Sketch writer Sally Milz has given up on true love a long time ago, but cannot turn a blind eye to the chemistry between her and Noah Brewster, a pop star and guest on the show.

Zibby Owens of Good Morning America says “If you ever wanted a backstage pass to Saturday Night Live, this is the book for you.”

Check out Prep: A Novel, American Wife, and Eligible: A modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice from New York Times Bestselling Author Curtis Sittenfeld.

Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex

Spare, a #1 New York Times Bestseller tells the unforgettable story of Prince Harry in a detailed autobiography of love, loss, and healing.

The book tells Harry’s story: one of the loss of his mother, the grief he had to navigate in the spotlight, his efforts in the British Army, and his decision to flee the country to protect himself, his wife, and his future family.

Leaving the Royal Family is an act only a few had dared, and this landmark publication gives readers insight into what it means to go against norms.

Psst… Here’s the ultimate guide to visiting Six Flags Great Adventure!