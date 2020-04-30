7 Best At-Home Hair Color Kits While in COVID-19 Quarantine

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Best At-Home Hair Color Kits While in COVID-19 Quarantine

It is happening. We are winning at self-isolation and have come to terms with the lack of many things. We are embracing what matters in life, yet, we all have mirrors. There are dark roots of natural color most of us haven’t seen since college now forming some sort of halo around our heads. Or gray hairs peeking out. Uh oh. And with quarantine still happening and salons closed for however long, it may be time to take self-care to the next level and do some at-home magical care and update our hair color!

Hair Coloring Tips

First, tips from writer and beauty pro Melissa Brown:

1. Skip shampoo for 24 hours before coloring your hair to prevent stripping the natural oils that help protect your scalp from chemicals used to alter your hue.

2. The trick to even coverage is to section your hair before applying color. Divide your strands into four or five sections using clips or elastics. When applying color, start with the back (or lower) sections, then move your way up towards your hairline.

3. Don’t go changing! Never attempt to make your color more than three shades lighter or darker than your natural base. Drastic changes are best left to the pros since they know how to customize formulas.

4. Not ready to commit? Select a semi-permanent kit, which is a color-depositing-only formula (meaning you can’t make hair lighter) and will wash out after several shampoos.

5. Hair dye can stain your skin, so prevent this by swiping a thin layer of petroleum jelly along your hairline before coloring. This creates a barrier that dye can’t penetrate.

Here Are 7 Hair Color Kits Until Your Next Salon Visit