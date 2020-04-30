7 Best At-Home Hair Color Kits While in COVID-19 Quarantine

Best At-Home Hair Color Kits While in COVID-19 Quarantine
It is happening. We are winning at self-isolation and have come to terms with the lack of many things. We are embracing what matters in life, yet, we all have mirrors. There are dark roots of natural color most of us haven’t seen since college now forming some sort of halo around our heads. Or gray hairs peeking out. Uh oh. And with quarantine still happening and salons closed for however long, it may be time to take self-care to the next level and do some at-home magical care and update our hair color!
Hair Coloring Tips
First, tips from writer and beauty pro Melissa Brown:
1. Skip shampoo for 24 hours before coloring your hair to prevent stripping the natural oils that help protect your scalp from chemicals used to alter your hue.
2. The trick to even coverage is to section your hair before applying color. Divide your strands into four or five sections using clips or elastics. When applying color, start with the back (or lower) sections, then move your way up towards your hairline.
3. Don’t go changing! Never attempt to make your color more than three shades lighter or darker than your natural base. Drastic changes are best left to the pros since they know how to customize formulas.
4. Not ready to commit? Select a semi-permanent kit, which is a color-depositing-only formula (meaning you can’t make hair lighter) and will wash out after several shampoos.
5. Hair dye can stain your skin, so prevent this by swiping a thin layer of petroleum jelly along your hairline before coloring. This creates a barrier that dye can’t penetrate.
Here Are 7 Hair Color Kits Until Your Next Salon Visit
-
Best Kit for Temporary Hair Color: L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray
If you are not ready to take the permanent color plunge and want to wait until you can get to your colorist, this cover spray is a useful solution. This goes on in seconds (check out spokesperson Eva Longoria‘s tutorial on Instagram) and does a great job of concealing. $7.86, amazon.com
-
Best Custom Hair Color: eSalon
If you are in search of a custom color similar to what a hair colorist can achieve, then choose a home kit brand that knows what they are doing such as eSalon. A digital hair color resource that has been in business since 2010 — like a physical salon, you will have a questionnaire to fill out. After submitting a hefty amount of information and a photo of your current color, a colorist will jump in with your custom color. The result is a custom color formula that is not only affordable but looks salon-worthy. Our tester Erin shared, “When I used eSalon, the results were better than when I get my roots done at a salon.” Color kits start at $27.50, eSalon.com
-
Best for Base Color & Highlights: L'Oreal Paris Couleur Experte 2-Step Home Hair Color & Highlights Kit
A great kit if you have gray and only want to cover with a base and add highlights. Solid color is applied first; the only complaint is the small fingertip applicator doesn’t always stay on securely. Color comes out naturally, and highlights are a bonus that gives the overall hair color a vibrant and natural tone. This is a permanent dye, so we recommend testing a strand of hair before application. $14.99 , lorealparisusa.com
-
Best Color for Overall Shine: L'Oreal Paris Superior Preference Fade-Defying Color + Shine System
If looking for a color that results in shine and gives hair a lift — this is an excellent choice. Enrich with camelina oil, Vitamin E — hair looks healthy and shiny afterward. Perfect if you are finding yourself in a hair rut while in quarantine and want to get hair back to a healthy look. $9, amazon.com
-
Best for Highlights: Revlon Color Effects Frost & Glow Highlights
What quarantine? With this kit, you can add some summer glow to your mane in less than an hour. Add to existing highlights or brush on for those sun-kissed strands. This kit is a bit old school with its LightZones cap, but this will help you to set where you want to place the highlighting formula for the perfect “been to the beach” look. $12, revlon.com
-
Best Overall Color for Gray Hair Coverage
This vegan cream formula is without parabens, sulfates, silicones, ammonia, phthalates, or gluten. It is a permanent color and lasts for about six weeks. It is infused with hemp seed oil which helps nourish the hair, making it look glossy and rich in color. $8, amazon.com
-
Best Foam Hair Dye: John Frieda Precision Foam Colour
If looking for minimal steps to dying your hair, yet still achieving vibrant color, this John Frieda Precision Foam Colour goes on easy with little mess and directions. This aluminum-free dye is perfect if you are looking to boost up your natural color or pair with your salon shade until your next beauty visit. The average color dye time is around 30 minutes. johnfrieda.com