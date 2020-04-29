8 DIY Hair Masks You Can Make With Ingredients in Your Pantry

We are under no illusions that parents have been juggling the workload of homeschooling the kids and their careers amidst a global pandemic. What we know for sure is that we all deserve some “me time” and a little bit of luxury that is grounded in reality. That’s why we’ve rounded up eight seemingly indulgent DIY hair masks that improve your locks and are easily made with ingredients found right in your pantry. When you are able to carve out a moment to treat yourself, throw one of these concoctions together in less than five minutes, apply to the hair, and leave it in while you continue about your day. Or better yet, sip your wine, and relish the moment for as long as you can because you deserve it. It’s really all about the little things.
8 DIY Hair Masks
-
To Nourish Dry Hair: Coconut Oil
Coconut oil all by itself is a miracle cure derived from nature. Its benefits run the gamut from cooking to beauty and has long been used as an antidote for dry hair. Quickly warm the oil in the microwave to liquify, rub in your hands, and apply to manageable sections of hair, applying more where hair is the dryest or most damaged. Wrap it up with a towel or cover with a shower cap and leave for 20 to 30 minutes after application, then wash with shampoo. Don’t overthink it. At best, you’ll end up with softer strands, at worse, you’ll need a second shampoo and you’ll end up with softer strands.
-
To Reduce Dandruff and Dry Scalp: Yogurt, Honey, and Lemon
Dandruff happens to the absolute best of us and those pesky little white flakes can sure have a big impact on our confidence. Fortunately, a combination of just three fridge and pantry staples can help keep flakes at bay. Combine ½ cup of plain yogurt, one tablespoon of lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey in a bowl and mix until the mixture is smooth. Apply the mixture from root to tip until hair is saturated and leave for 30 minutes before rinsing off with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.
-
To Lengthen Hair: Coconut Oil and Cinnamon
Our trusted coconut oil returns to nourish and lengthen hair that just won’t grow, accompanied by a single fragrant ingredient we all keep stocked for Sunday french toast or overly ambitious baking plans — cinnamon. This trusted pantry staple removes product buildup while simultaneously stimulating the scalp and promoting hair growth. All you need is one tablespoon of coconut oil combined with one teaspoon of cinnamon. Massage into the scalp to stimulate the hair follicles and leave for 30-45 minutes before rinsing.
-
To Treat Split Ends: Honey and Olive Oil
If you have yet to discover the wonder that is coconut oil, we’re not here to judge. You can still create an effective hair mask at home with an everyday ingredient — olive oil. Combine three tablespoons of olive oil with two tablespoons of honey for a combination that nourishes damaged hair. Apply to shampooed hair focusing on the ends, leave for 30 minutes and rinse with a moisturizing shampoo. Consider this a less risky alternative to learning how to trim your own ends.
-
To Cure Oily Hair: Honey, Aloe Vera Gel, and Lemon
Good hair is not always about moisture. Some of us whose DNA and hormones have cursed us with oily hair will do anything for a bit of relief. The lemon in this combination acts as a natural astringent and aloe balances the combination for subtle hydration that cuts through grease. Combine two tablespoons of honey, one tablespoon of aloe vera gel, and ½ teaspoon of lemon juice, comb through damp hair and leave for 15 minutes. If you have an aloe plant at home, feel free to get it straight from the source!
-
To Cure an Irritated Scalp: Green Tea and Apple Cider Vinegar
Ok, this isn’t a hair mask per se, but it provides the same feeling of simple luxury with soothing properties to boost. And we want to help out as many folks as possible, including those with irritated scalps. We all know green tea is full of health benefits but did you know it can also soothe your scalp? Combine one cup of green tea, two drops of peppermint oil, and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, massage into the scalp and leave for at least five minutes before rinsing for soothing and refreshing results.
-
For a Little Bit of Everything: Avocado, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice
If your ambitions of picture-perfect salads and avocado toast have ever been thwarted by the temperamental nature of avocados, you’re not alone. The next time you miss the 5-minute window of ripe avocado perfection and you’re wondering what to do with this expensive diva fruit, look no further. The avocado in this combo nourishes hair, strengthens hair follicles, provides moisture, and stimulates hair growth. Combine one avocado,¼ cup of olive oil, and one tablespoon of lemon juice. Apply from root to tip, wait 20 minutes, and rinse with shampoo. You’ll have stronger, softer, (eventually) longer, shinier locks, and you’ll never have to waste another avocado again.
-
To Brighten Dull Hair: Honey, Egg and Apple Cider Vinegar
Even if you’re #blessed with unproblematic hair, there is nothing quite like the extra bounce in your step from a shine treatment that makes you feel like you are in a Pantene commercial. Eggs make an appearance in this blend alongside honey and apple cider vinegar which contribute to a healthy pH balance and extra shine. Simply combine one egg, with one teaspoon of honey and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, saturate hair and leave for 30 to 40 minutes before rinsing. Double the recipe for extra long hair.