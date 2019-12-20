Choosing a private school for your child isn’t an easy task in New York City. There is lots to consider such as location, philosophy, religious affiliation, teaching methods, extracurriculars, and more. Luckily, we have put together a guide for parents who are looking to enroll their children. Scroll through our guide of all-girls private schools in New York that will ease the process when selecting the perfect school.

Brearley School – Upper East Side

Grades K-12

610 East 83rd Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Brearley School’s mission challenges girls of adventurous intellect to think critically and creatively and prepares them for active, responsible citizenship in a democratic society. Within a diverse community and in partnership with dedicated faculty who teaches across three divisions, students develop a command of many disciplines and a love of learning through the passionate exchange of ideas. Encouraging girls to balance individuality and collaboration further promotes the integrity essential to principles engagement in the world.”

Noteworthy: “Drawing from all five boroughs of New York City and beyond, Brearley is the center of extraordinary intellectual energy and exuberance. Under the close guidance of devoted faculty, girls develop the habits of mind and the courage and character to determine who they will be and what they will accomplish.”

Chapin School – Upper East Side

Grades K-12

100 East End Avenue

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Chapin School’s mission is to prepare a diverse and talented community of young women to thrive and lead in a global society through its dedication to academic excellence, personal integrity and community responsibility. Chapin cultivates in each student a love of learning, independent thinking, emotional resilience and a dedication to serving others.”

Noteworthy: “Faculty regularly collaborates to design and implement lesson plans and teaching strategies for courses. Through the cluster system, different faculty members teach various sections of a single course, and they meet to develop a similar syllabus, discuss successful assignments, and propose new approaches. This method results in classroom-tested, innovative teaching, which challenges students to expand their intellects and understand the value of shared ideas.”

Convent Of The Sacred Heart – Upper East Side

Grades Pre-K-12

1 East 91st Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “The school’s mission is to develop in each student a personal and active religious faith in God, a deep respect for intellectual values, a social awareness which impels action, community building as a Christian value, and personal growth in an atmosphere of wise freedom.”

Noteworthy: “Environmentalism is inherent in the school’s mission, and the administration leads by example, making decisions that demonstrate respect for the planet. All students are engaged in environmental education, and the school has joined with more than 100 other schools in New York State to be a part of the Green Schools Alliance, developing action plans for environmental sustainability and community-wide initiatives.”

Hewitt School – Upper East Side

Grades K-12

45 East 75th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Hewitt empowers girls to discover their full intellectual and creative abilities, to pursue their passions and personal best, and to lead lives of consequence with character, compassion, and conviction.”

Noteworthy: “Service learning is an integral part of Hewitt’s academic curriculum. Community service is incorporated into school days and throughout the calendar year. The entire school participates in several events during the year, including charity walk/runs and Project Cicero.”

Marymount School – Upper East Side & East Harlem

Grades Nursery-12

1026 Fifth Avenue

2 East 82nd Street

116 East 97th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Independent Catholic day school that seeks to educate young women to continue to question, risk, grow, care, serve, lead, challenge, shape, and change the world. The mission states to educate heart and mind, and to provide for each student’s total growth, intellectually, spiritually, socially, and physically.”

Noteworthy: “School participates in Online School for Girls, an all-girls educational experience by connecting girls worldwide through relevant and engaging coursework in a dynamic online learning community. OSG is guided by current research on how girls learn best, through the academic principles of connection, collaboration, creativity, and application.”

Nightingale-Bamford School – Upper East Side

Grades K-12

20 East 92nd Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Providing structure and a strong foundation from the start, the curriculum allows for increasing independence as students move through the Lower, Middle, and Upper Schools. In each division, small classes permit teachers to find their students’ strengths and insist on their best efforts. Our commitment to the success of every girl is absolute.”

Noteworthy: “We believe that success comes in many forms. Through the arts and athletics, ample leadership opportunities, extracurricular activities, and community service, Nightingale students are encouraged to discover and to demonstrate that the mind and heart are equally important, and that one is empty without the other.”

Spence School – Upper East Side

Grades K-12

56 East 93rd Street (Lower School)

22 East 91st Street (Middle & Upper School)

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “From Kindergarten through senior year, our students are immersed in a dynamic, inquiry-based approach that promotes self-confidence and instills a love of learning. Our exceptional faculty are learners themselves, deepening their content knowledge, and seeking new means of inviting students into joyful discovery and the shared creation of a vibrant community of learners.”

Noteworthy: “The Spence community has access to some of the world’s most influential thinkers and leaders. Throughout the year, students, faculty, parents and alumnae are invited to academic lectures and other special events that help foster an intellectual and vibrant community of all ages.”