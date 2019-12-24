The Best All-Boys Private Schools in New York: 2019-20

When choosing a school for your child, there are several factors to consider that can seem quite daunting. Luckily, we have put together a guide for parents who are looking to enroll their children. Scroll through our guide of all-boys private schools in New York that will ease the process when selecting the perfect school.

Looking for more New York City private school options? Check out A Guide to Manhattan’s Private Schools

Allen-Stevenson School – Upper East Side

Grades K-9

132 East 78th Street

Philosophy: Enlightened traditional

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Allen-Stevenson’s distinctive “enlightened traditional” approach educates boys to become scholars and gentlemen. In the belief that there are many ways to be a boy, the School offers an ongoing commitment to each student and uses the best insights and tools available to understand him as a whole person.”

Noteworthy: “Allen-Stevenson is rich with traditions. Some of these are cherished experiences that take the form of events that are held every year and have become ingrained in many aspects of the school. Other traditions include the school’s symbols, songs and codes. Alumni often mention that these traditions are what they remember about the school and come back to visit to share in these special events.”

Browning School – Lenox Hill

Grades K-12

52 East 62nd Street

Philosophy: Traditional

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Browning alumnus is a good citizen, sensitive to the needs of others, and respectful of divergent yet informed opinions. He is, in the best sense of the word, a gentleman . . . A traditional curriculum helps support boys intellectually, physically, and emotionally from Pre-Primary through Form VI.”

Noteworthy: “The Browning School is a member of Interschool, a consortium of eight private NYC schools: Brearley, Browning, Chapin, Collegiate, Dalton, Nightingale-Bamford, Spence, and Trinity.”

Buckley School – Upper East Side

Grades K-9

113 East 73rd Street

Philosophy: Traditional

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The bonding among boys, the collegiality among faculty and the respect between student and teacher combine to create an atmosphere at Buckley where learning and growth occur both in and beyond the classroom. The School strives to educate the whole boy, foster a lifelong love of learning and develop personal integrity and respect for the beliefs and cultures of others.”

Noteworthy: “One of [our] curriculum components is Project CHARLIE, which focuses on self-awareness, relationships, decision-making, and chemical use in society. Project CHARLIE is taught from Beginners through Class IV. In Classes V–IX, a series of annual workshops is presented by a representative of Freedom from Chemical Dependency.”

301 Freedom Place South – Upper West Side

Grades K-12

260 West 78th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Power of intellect is important at Collegiate, but equally so are liveliness of person and generosity of spirit. Success consists not only in training young minds, but also in fostering all the personal qualities that make admirable young people grow into capable and caring adults.”

Noteworthy: “The center of what we do, daily, is the classroom. From Kindergarten to grade 12, the curiosity, energy, and passion of our boys radiate throughout the school. We expect our students to take their academic responsibilities seriously, but to possess sufficient humility so that they can laugh and not take themselves too seriously.”

St. Bernard’s School – Upper East Side

Grades K-9

4 East 98th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “St. Bernard’s offers able young boys of diverse backgrounds an exceptionally thorough, rigorous, and enjoyable introduction to learning and community life. We wish to inspire boys to value hard work and fair play, to develop confidence, consideration for others, and a sense of citizenship, and to have fun while doing these things.”

Noteworthy: “Every year St. Bernard’s brings in speakers from a variety of cultural backgrounds and interests to enrich its boys’ education. For the 2012 fall term, guests have included Mr. Peter Westbrook of the Peter Westbrook Foundation; Mr. Ansef Kareen of Interfaith Youth Core; and Mr. Joseph Herscher, a kinetic artist. The entire school gathered together to listen and learn from these individuals.”

Saint David’s School – Upper East Side

Grades Pre-K-8

12 East 89th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Mission to educate boys to fulfill their potential through rigorous academic pursuit, deliberate moral introspection, and critical analysis of ideas and issues. The classical tradition of balance has guided the school since its beginning. The school seeks to engender intellectual curiosity, appreciation for the arts, skill and sportsmanship in athletics, and an enduring love of learning.”

Noteworthy: “The school partners with a number of cultural, historical, and educational institutions to expand and enhance boys’ learning in a variety of disciplines. Educators from these institutions work with SD teachers to engage boys in active inquiry-based learning experiences, both in and outside the classroom. Educational partners and student trips include the Apollo Theater, Colonial Dames Museum House, Ellis Island, New-York Historical Society, Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Prepare Inc., The Seeing Eye, and most of NYC’s major museums.”

Saint Thomas Choir School – Midtown

Grades 3-8

202 West 58th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Christianity

In Their Own Words: “There is so much more to a Choir School education than academics and singing. We are, after all, a boarding school, with life being lived in community 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The interaction of the boys together—in the quiet time before bed, the walks to the church, animated mealtime conversations—these are equally formative moments that shape the young lives.”

Noteworthy: “Life at Saint Thomas is busy and fun filled, and for many boys, more structured than they may be accustomed. Most days start at 7am and finish with lights out at 9 pm. Boys generally adapt well to this change of schedule, but there is the occasional attack of homesickness. Other boys who have experienced homesickness are frequently the greatest help.”