Ballroom Dancing for Kids in NYC: Learn Etiquette & Poise!

Ever consider enrolling your kids in ballroom dancing? Check out our round up of ballroom dancing classes for kids in New York City!

There are plenty of opportunities for kids to take up dance in NYC. While ballet, tap, and jazz are among the more popular dance types, ballroom dancing is a unique form of dance that teaches much more than rhythm and movement. Deeply rooted in history, ballroom dancing encourages etiquette, poise, and good behavior, both in and out of the dance studio. Kids learn how to socialize with other kids their age, how to properly greet adults, and even table manners! Ballroom dancing also instills focus and confidence, which are fundamental aspects of child development. Your little ones will start ballroom dancing as young kids and finish as mini adults! If you’re interested in enrolling your kids in ballroom dancing, we’ve round up ballroom dancing classes for kids in every borough.

Queens

Mende Dance Studio

62-61 Woodhaven Blvd., Rego Park, Queens, NY 11374

718-478-5910

Mende Dance Studio believes that dance provides children with confidence, poise, respect, trust, and sociability. Offering both Latin and Ballroom dancing, Mende Dance Studio holds group classes for children ages 7 to 13 on Saturdays, 11 am-12 pm and teens ages 13 to 18, 12-1 pm. Meet new people and dance with different partners in group classes, which are $20 per person, per class. You can also sign up for private or semi-private lessons, Monday to Friday, 1-10 pm and Saturday, 9 am-2 pm. Ballroom dances include Waltz, Fox Trot, Swing, and Hustle.

Neighborhood: Middle Village

Petite Ballroom

GymAzing, 27-14 23rd Ave., Astoria, Queens, NY 11105

ACD Playspace, 3124 38th St., Astoria, Queens, NY 11103

The STRATHMORE Health Club, 400 East 84th St. at 1st Avenue, Upper East Side, New York, NY 10028

718-791-3875

Petite Ballroom mixes classical ballet and ballroom dance in Mommy & Me classes. Toddlers as young as 14 months to 4 years are welcome! Classes include singing, counting, dancing to the alphabet, and doing the Cha Cha to the numbers. Along the way, learn about European and Hispanic cultures with a blend of terms in French, Spanish, and English. Little ones and their moms will learn physical, cognitive, social, and cultural skills! Mommy & Me classes are Tuesday, 9:45-10:30 am at GymAzing, Wednesday, 10-10:45 am at ADC Playspace, and Wednesday, 10-10:45 am on the Upper East Side. The Upper East Side location also offers Friday classes, 5-6 pm for kids ages 4 to 7. Be mindful that there is a dress code at Petite Ballroom: girls must wear a pink tutu leotard, ballet slippers, and pink ballet tights, all available for purchase through Petite Ballroom, and boys must wear black pants, a white t-shirt, and black ballet slippers.

Neighborhood: Ditmars Steinway & Astoria



Brooklyn

Dance Fever Studios

159 20th St., Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn, NY 11232

3009 Avenue J, Flatlands, Brooklyn, NY 11210

718-637-3216

In the children’s dance lessons at Dance Fever Studios, students will learn the basics of Latin and Ballroom dance and become increasingly comfortable dancing with a partner. Group dance lessons are $120 for a two-month cycle of a one-hour class, once a week. Private dance lessons are $95 for a 55-minute class, with discounts as the number of private lessons goes up. Dance Fever Studios welcomes everyone to learn how to dance, with a focus on making your kids feel confident and comfortable.

Neighborhood: Sunset Park & Midwood



Atlantic Ballroom

1635 Sheepshead Bay Road, Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, NY 11235

718-332-3272

Atlantic Ballroom was founded in 2001 with the goal of teaching everyone who was willing to learn and train about the beauty of ballroom dance. All ages and all levels are welcome at Atlantic Ballroom, starting with toddlers as young as three years old. Little ones learn coordination and self-control, and pre-teen and teenage students move on to competitive ballroom dancing. Whether your kids want to compete or not, either way, they will become better athletes and performers through dancing at Atlantic Ballroom under the amazing instruction of highly trained dancers. To find out more about booking a lesson, give Atlantic Ballroom a call!

Neighborhood: Sheepshead Bay

Manhattan

Barclay Classes

Several locations

908-232-8370

Barclay Classes teach more than just dancing. Kids develop social skills, confidence, manners, self-control, and how to give a firm handshake! Classes include lessons on table manners, eye contact, place settings, introductions, respectful behavior at social gatherings, “small talk,” polite conversation, and more. Ballroom dancing teaches many of these lessons, and the program also incorporates games to keep the atmosphere fun and exciting for kids. Barclay also has a program specifically for middle schoolers, which features a different theme each night and provides students with the opportunity to socialize, dance, and break out of their comfort zone! Classes aren’t only offered in Manhattan, so if you find yourself in another one of these states or decide to leave the city, here are the other state locations: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Connecticut, New Jersey, and several communities in New York. To find out more about pricing and schedules, give Barclay Classes a call!

Neighborhood: Throughout Manhattan

Arthur Murray Dance Center

1845 Broadway 4th Floor, Upper West Side, New York, NY 10023

917-905-6964

Arthur Murray Dance Center offers Ballroom and Latin Dance for Juniors. Teens and tweens are encouraged to come learn the fundamentals of ballroom and Latin dance in a warm and welcoming environment. Classes for juniors take place on Tuesdays at 4 pm. Kids will pair up with a partner and learn various dances each week. All skill levels are invited, but this is a great way for kids with little to no experience to learn how to dance!

Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Bronx

The Dance Studio at the Bronx House

990 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY 10461

718-792-1800

Looking to learn ballroom dancing in a fun, no-commitment environment? Head to the Bronx House on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 pm! Members pay $60 per month, a 4-week session, and non-members pay $80 plus $25 annual insurance. Grab a partner and practice your ballroom dancing skills! You can also sign up for private dance instruction with Georgios Pillas. These sessions are also on a monthly, 4-week schedule: you can choose a day between Wednesday and Friday. 30-minute sessions are $130 for members and $150 for non-members. 45-minute sessions are $170 for members and $195 for non-members.

Neighborhood: Pelham Parkway