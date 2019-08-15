Back-to-School Prep: Time to Get in Gear for a New School Year

Last year we added a Google Home in our kitchen. I wasn’t quite sure if I would be comfortable upgrading our home into a smart room, but it has been a game-changer in how we organize ourselves as a family.

Daily Uses That Can Help Get Out the Door Quicker:

The Temperature

Asking for the temperature may not seem like a big deal in the scheme of things, yet when you live in a state where the temperature can change in hours, this is vital information to know. I have two humans besides myself to dress for the day, and with both kids having school time outdoors, I need to dress them appropriately. I ask while sifting through the kids’ closets, pick accordingly, and we’re out the door.

Shopping List

A fellow mom friend shared her most useful time-saving tip she uses with her Alexa, and this is a shopping list, gasp! I didn’t think of it, and I love lists! This is a huge time saver for me as our Google Home is located in the living room where I have my workspace and can dictate a shopping list while I type away on my computer. Yay-another time saver for me.

Timer

Another biggie. I set up a timer for when I am cooking or when I warn my son he has an hour left on the iPad. I’m becoming famous for the 15-minute warning that I give before bedtime or when we need to be out the door. There is a finality in hearing the chimes when the time is up that for some miracle my oldest does not fight or whine when he has to lock it down for the night.

Reminders

I set up reminders such as to remember to bring my sons’ field trip slips when the school library shifts are happening at my son’s school and important appointments for the entire family.