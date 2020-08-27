Back-to-School Gear for Kids in the “New Normal”

As we talk about sending our children back to school in the new normal we all realize that there is nothing that normal about it at all. To make life a little easier for parents and to help us help our kids, here are some of our picks for going back to school (whatever that may look like) in this new normal.
Back-to-School Gear
SchoolMaskPack
SchoolMaskPack created a reusable face mask system for Monday to Friday, as reopening efforts progress during the summer and upcoming school year. The new Crayola licensed 5-day mask system is a total solution for children, teens, adults, and teachers as people spend more time outside and re-enter shared spaces. Parents will like that each set comes with five super soft, dual-layer masks that are machine washable. Kids will like that the masks come in different colors and licensed design varieties to encourage fresh usage Monday through Friday. Adjustable, secure fit ear loops allow the 3D masks to comfortably fit a wide variety of faces for both children and adults. Each set comes with a calendar card for the fridge to help kids and parents plan daily use and a mesh laundry bag for easy machine washing. Washed weekly, each mask can be worn for best use up to 6 months. $29.99
Kids Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Kids Blue Light Blocking Glasses are a great addition this school year for those who will be learning from home to protect developing eyes from harsh lights. Parents will like that these glasses provide 100% UV400 protection blue light blocking and have a safety silicone frame, and kids will like the cool color combos and style. $29.99
JBuddies Play Gaming Headset
The recently launched, new JBuddies Play Gaming Headset has 22+ hours of playtime and provides all-day comfort and cushion support for when the kids need to learn or want to play games endlessly. Parents will like the quality and comfort for kids and kids will like that the built-in, retractable boom microphone lets you talk to your classmates or teammates. $49
Stasher Bags
Stasher Bags are great for storing, cooking or preserving food, and many other uses as well. Stasher bags can actually be sanitized or cleaned in the dishwasher so they’re great options for storing masks, hand sanitizer, etc. Parents will like that Stasher is the first 100% plastic-free, endlessly reusable, pure-platinum silicone bag with a patented Pinch-Loc™ seal that can safely go from the freezer to the microwave, oven or boiling water and cleans easily in the dishwasher. Kids will like that there are five different sizes and many colors to choose from. Plus, the Stasher Stand-Up Mega and Mini are coming soon and they’re great for families to help with meal-prepping, storing leftovers or holding school supplies. Prices vary.
Vision Visor
The Vision Visor is a safety shield for children and adults in a variety of styles and designs. Parents will like that these high-quality shields are designed to protect from cough droplets or sneezes. Reusable, crystal clear transparency, fog-resistant and easy to clean. Kids will like the fun designs and that all visors have comfortable padding for the forehead and an adjustable strap. Vision Visors are very lightweight and loved by both children and adults. Plus, they are made in the USA. $24
BriteBrush
Brushing is not a battle that parents want to fight especially now that most families are stuck at home and routines have been flipped upsidedown. BriteBrush, a new, smart toothbrush for kids, uses songs, games and live coaching to encourage proper brushing techniques. Kids will like the instant feedback with the vibrating brush handle and will be prompted when to change sides to ensure the whole mouth gets covered. Parents will like the peace of mind that their children are brushing correctly with the Parent Check Light. $19.99
Hydro Flask Kids Insulated Lunch Box
Hydro Flask rolled out its brand-new Insulated Kids Lunch Boxes that keep contents chilled for hours in a colorful, durable design that’s a cinch to clean. They are a perfect match for the 12 oz Kids Bottle that’s a family favorite — available in fun 2020 colors with the easy-sip Straw Lid and the same 24-hours cold performance as Hydro Flask’s bigger bottles. Kids will like the fun color combos and parents will like that they are both BPA-free reusable designs that mean less plastic and single-use container waste. $44.95
The Honest Company Hand Sanitizer Spray
The Honest Company Hand Sanitizer Spray effectively kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria, plus it is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested. Kids will like that the quick-drying gel effectively sanitizes without a sticky residue. And parents will like that it is made without Triclosan, Parabens, Synthetic Fragrances, or Benzalkonium Chloride. $3.49
Grip Guard
Decreasing exposure to germs while re-entering into the new ‘norm’ of daily life continues to be a very timely topic, including back to school. Grip Guard is the touchless multi-functional protector that allows you to avoid direct contact with germs on various high touch public surfaces throughout your day. It works on doors (handles and knobs), digital touch screens, faucets and more! It locks all the contaminants inside once it is used, so you aren’t spreading germs around from surface to surface until you clean it. Plan to be wearing one on your backpack or belt loop. $19.99
PiccoliNY Tees
We are obsessed with the clever and chic shirts from PiccoliNY that proudly show the world that we are New York Strong. As kids go back to school, they will be happy to show the NYC love (and that they are on trend) with the signature Tie Dye Hot Dog Pretzel NY Tee or our personal fav the Spray Paint Heart NY Tee. There’s also a new donation shirt, New York, I Love You with 100% of the proceeds going to Send Chinatown Love. Parents will like that it’s 100% organic cotton, made in Brooklyn, and that you’ll be supporting a mama-owned business with the purchase.