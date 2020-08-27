Back-to-School Gear for Kids in the “New Normal”

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As we talk about sending our children back to school in the new normal we all realize that there is nothing that normal about it at all. To make life a little easier for parents and to help us help our kids, here are some of our picks for going back to school (whatever that may look like) in this new normal.

Psst…Check out Back-to-School Wellness Products for Moms: Vitamins, CBD, and More

Back-to-School Gear