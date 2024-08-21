Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Shopping and Style

Back to School Fashion with Epic Threads and Macy’s

Macy's and Epic Threads back to school clothes
Photo: Pexels

I’ll admit it; I’m still in full on summer mode and I plan to stay that way for as long as possible. But the back to school emails are slowly starting to trickle in and I know it’s time to start thinking about all of the things that I’ll need to shop for before the start of the academic year. September is coming whether I like it or not.

But there is one thing I do like shopping for and that’s back to school clothes! I recently had the opportunity to check out Macy’s relaunched kids clothing line, Epic Threads, featuring fun mix and match pieces, basics, outerwear, and accessories that make me a little jealous that they don’t come in my size.

Epic Threads includes over 200 pieces of clothing and accessories, ranging in price from $10 to $50 and sizes from 2T to 20, offering affordable options allowing children to express their personal style wherever they go – from the playground to the classroom to playdates. 

“We are excited to introduce the refresh of Epic Threads. The brand is all about showcasing children’s  optimistic world where imagination rules and kids can be kids – comfortable and confident in their favorite outfits,” said Emily Erusha-Hilleque, SVP, Private Brands at Macy’s. “This collection was designed and inspired by kids, and features vibrant, durable and versatile styles that both kids and their caregivers will surely love.”  

Hello Kitty Macy's T-shirt
Photo: Shara Levine

Perusing the endless racks of clothes, you can immediately see that Epic Threads thought about meeting the needs of children with a diverse range of style aesthetics. There are checkerboard prints for that skater look, the preppy kids can sport varsity jackets, cardigans and polos, and the character obsessed can pick from “Peanuts” “Super Mario Bros.” “Lion King” and “Hello Kitty.” The hoodies, leggings, t-shirts and skirts come in a variety of coordinating colors and prints that are perfect for mixing and matching and the boys have the same opportunity with hoodies, polos, pants, and henleys. 

I personally love the sweet cap sleeve dresses with tulle skirts that can be dressed up or down. Other fun picks include a girls two piece tunic set with a teal 3-D purse on the top, a boys white short sleeved button down shirt with a modern bold blue print, and the girls brightly colorblocked penny-loafer inspired shoe. 

What I also appreciate about this line is the good vibes it gives off. Not just in color, but with sayings printed on some of the tops and hoodies like “It’s OK!”, “Kindness”, “It’s All Good”, and “Random Acts of Kindness”. I appreciate that with the relaunch of Epic Threads, great style and positive thinking were both taken into consideration when designing this line for kids.

Besides looking good, the clothes are soft to the touch making them not only fun to wear, but cozy enough to explore the world in. And while looks and comfort are both important, I was glad to find out that Epic Threads uses sustainable materials designed to be durable enough to make it through the back to school season (and handle multiple washes!). 

Epic Threads clothes
Photo: Shara Levine

With Epic Threads in your child’s wardrobe, they’ll be excited to get dressed in the morning knowing that they’ll be wearing clothes that express their individual personalities and styles while also keeping them comfortable. And with everything I’ve seen in this collection, I’m looking forward to what Epic Threads will roll out for next season.

Epic Threads is available now at all Macy’s department stores, including their flagship location in Herald Square, on the Macy’s mobile app and at Macys.com

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

