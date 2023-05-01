Summer Programs and Camps that Focuses on the Arts (dance, art, theatre and more)

With summer looming, many parents are searching for camps or programs that entail the arts in some form. Whether it is dancing, drawing, drama, or one of the many creative routes your child is looking for, there are many programs available for you to check off all the boxes your family are seeking for the summer.

Check out our picks of arts for kids programs for the upcoming summer!

Click on your region to jump to programs near you!

Brooklyn

Bard College at Simon’s Rock

84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230

simons-rock.edu

Bard College at Simon’s Rock is the only college in the country specifically designed for students ready to enter college after 10th or 11th grade and begin working on their Bachelor’s degree two years early. Simon’s Rock hosts both world-class academics and a stunning natural environment with a 275-acre campus. The school was named a Top Producing Institution of Fulbright Scholars in 2022-2023. Find your place at Simon’s Rock. Accepting applications for Fall 2023 now.

Child’s Play NY

121 Pierrepont St, Brooklyn

347-759-6313

childsplayny.com

Child’s Play NY’s award-winning theater programs empower young people to develop themselves and their skills through inspiring production classes. This Brooklyn-based company has been beloved since its founding in 2009 and is chosen by dozens of top NYC schools to be their in-house theater program. From new musicals to Shakespeare, serving grades 1-8, there’s a production experience for everyone! Child’s Play NY is both right for the child who passionately dreams of being on stage and the one who is simply looking for a joy-filled class.

Noel Pointer Foundation Summer Music Intensive

247 Herkimer St., 1st Fl., Brooklyn

718-230-4825

[email protected]

noelpointer.org

A non-profit organization inspired by the life and work of the talented violinist Mr. Noel Pointer, founded in 1995. Since then, NPF has served 34,000 NYC students, enriching their lives through the development of string music education programs for resourced communities in the metropolitan area. Through professional instruction, performance and school placement opportunities, NPF enhances a student’s cultural and academic experience.

Piper Theatre Productions

336 3rd St., Brooklyn

pipertheatre.org/pipers-education-program-2022-2023

Brooklyn’s best kept secret! Since 2005, Piper has fostered a vigorous and nurturing theatre education program for children ages 8 to 16. Piper’s education program reaches over 140 children in Brooklyn with a concentration on new plays, large-scale musicals, ensemble-based values, process drama and physical theatre. Productions of musicals and plays are performed outside each summer at the Old Stone House in Washington Park. Seats are filling up fast so register today.

Long Island

Music Institute of Long Island

90 Plandome Road, Manhasset

516-627-7052

[email protected]

milimusic.com

Long Island’s Premier Music School is celebrating their 33rd year. MILI is a classical music school staffed by exceptional instructors from many of the most prestigious conservatories and graduate music schools in the United States and Europe. Consistently voted the best music school on Long Island and the North Shore. Programs include violin, viola, cello, guitar, piano, voice, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, and tuba. Instruction in traditional, Suzuki, and ABRSM methods for ages 3-99, beginner- college level.

One River School of Art + Design

1504 Northern Blvd, Manhasset

516-447-3660

[email protected]

manhasset.oneriverschool.com

150 Woodbury Rd, Woodbury

516-268-3566

[email protected]

woodbury.oneriverschool.com

5070 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson

631-743-7001

[email protected]

portjefferson.oneriverschool.com

Since 2012, One River School of Art + Design has transformed the summer camp experience by developing the most fun and compelling creative camps. With 90+ innovative weekly options, our program allows Teens and Kids to select from a wide range of studio art, digital art, and design experiences. *Manhasset location opening this July.*

Manhattan

Atlantic Acting School

76 Ninth Ave., Suite 313, New York, NY

212-691-5919

[email protected]

atlanticactingschool.org

Atlantic Acting School invites your young ones to play, create, perform, and form lifelong friendships this summer. In addition to creating characters and scripts, young actors have opportunities to produce their own work. Each class has a focus that varies from musical theater to sketch, improv, scene study, film/TV and more, but are all rooted in the Atlantic Technique. These acting classes are perfect for your rising star! Summer camps start in June. Classes are available for ages 4-18. Register today!

Bard College at Simon’s Rock

84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230

simons-rock.edu

Bard College at Simon’s Rock is the only college in the country specifically designed for students ready to enter college after 10th or 11th grade and begin working on their Bachelor’s degree two years early. Simon’s Rock hosts both world-class academics and a stunning natural environment with a 275-acre campus. The school was named a Top Producing Institution of Fulbright Scholars in 2022-2023. Find your place at Simon’s Rock. Accepting applications for Fall 2023 now.

The Joffrey Ballet School

Manhattan: 434 Ave of the Americas, 3rd Fl, New York, NY 10011

Long Island City: 47-10 Austell Pl, 4th Fl, Long Island City, NY 11101

joffreyballetschool.com/childrens-and-youth-ballet-program-fall-2023

The Joffrey Ballet School Children’s and Youth Ballet Programs offer year-round classes for dancers ages 2-18, accompanied with live music! Classes are taught in their West Village and Long Island City studios, founded by Robert Joffrey in 1953. Students also have the opportunity to participate in two performances each year: the holiday classic of “The Nutcracker” and an innovative retelling of “Peter Pan”. Register for a trial or placement class today!

Mad Science & Crayola Imagine Arts Academy

1133 Broadway, Suite #1015

888-MADD-SCI, 914-948-8319

newyorkcity.madscience.org

newyorkcity.imagineartsacademy.com

Mad Science and the Crayola Imagine Arts Academies offer kids full-day and half-day camp experiences that are sure to entertain and delight! They will be wowed by green glowing liquid, messages written in secret code, autonomous robots, and mystery substances that change from solid to liquid in seconds. There’s something for everyone! They offer amazing week-to-week options at locations in Armonk, Briarcliff, Brooklyn, Bronxville, Mamaroneck, Manhattan, Rye, Tarrytown, White Plains & Yorktown.

Neighborhood Playhouse Junior School: Teen & Youth Summer Conservatory

212-688-3770

www.playhousejuniors.com

[email protected]

Dramatic arts training for aspiring young performers in NYC. Apply for two exciting summer intensives at the Neighborhood Playhouse, where Sanford Meisner’s world-renowned acting method was born! Faculty from the Adult Conservatory program, working professionals and master teachers train students in Meisner acting, singing, movement, stage combat, acting for film & tv, and more. Information about the fall/spring full-day Saturday conservatory program is available.

TADA! Musical Theater Summer Camps

15 West 28th Street, 3rd floor, NY, NY 10001

tadatheater.com/summercamps

[email protected]

Let the storytelling begin! Create & perform a brand new musical every week, all summer long at TADA! Youth Theater! TADA! offers in-person week-long musical theater summer camps in July and August for students ages 4-5, 5-8, & 8-12. Write, rehearse, and perform an original musical based on an assigned topic – in just 5 days!

Queens

The Joffrey Ballet School

Manhattan:

434 Ave of the Americas, 3rd Fl, New York, NY 10011

Long Island City:

47-10 Austell Pl, 4th Fl, Long Island City, NY 11101

joffreyballetschool.com/childrens-and-youth-ballet-program-fall-2023

The Joffrey Ballet School Children’s and Youth Ballet Programs offer year-round classes for dancers ages 2-18, accompanied with live music! Classes are taught in their West Village and Long Island City studios, founded by Robert Joffrey in 1953. Students also have the opportunity to participate in two performances each year: the holiday classic of “The Nutcracker” and an innovative retelling of “Peter Pan”. Register for a trial or placement class today!

Staten Island

Art Lab

1000 Richmond Terrace

718-447-8667

artlabsi.com

[email protected]

Art Lab’s Camp Picasso & Camp Kandinsky provide a great creative environment for children all summer long. Taught by professional teaching artists, campers will learn various techniques of fine and applied arts through hands-on art activities including drawing, painting, sculpture, and collage. Campers will also enjoy outdoor art activities as they explore the beautiful grounds of Snug Harbor. Art Lab’s summer semester starts July 5, with a variety of weekly classes, for children and adults in fine art, applied art, and photography. Find yourself at Art Lab this summer!

DEA Music & Art Summer Program

1481 Hylan Blvd.

718-370-7733

[email protected]

deamusicandart.com

Get ready to explore the incredible world of music, art and theater through exciting programs at DEA Music, Art & Theatre School! From instrument lessons to musical theater and dance classes – this is your chance to craft experiences and memories that will last a lifetime. Sign up today for both year-round and summer camp opportunities. Free trial classes are available to newcomers. Sign up for summer camp early and save.

Staten Island Art & Culture

[email protected]

646-233-5173

109 New Dorp Plaza

A visual arts studio where people of any age can hone their art skills. This collective offers small group and individual lessons in a variety of painting genres, different techniques, sculpture, paper-making, portfolio development, and more. They work with acrylics, watercolors, pastels, ink, etc. Best works are displayed and acknowledged in exhibitions. Develop your creativity and aesthetics! Sip & Paint available upon request.

Staten Island Children’s Theatre Association, Inc

718-273-7482

statenislandchildrenstheatre.com

The Staten Island Children’s Theatre Association, Inc. inspires young performers of all backgrounds through professional musical theatre training in a nurturing and fun environment. Classes take place seasonally with Fall/Winter, Spring and Summer Programming for Ages 5-18. Programs are open to all levels of experience. Registration occurs online seasonally through their website. All programs aim to promote a love of theatre, develop self-confidence and bring joy to the community through theatrical performances.

Spotlight Theatre

358 Forest Avenue

Staten Island, NY 10301

spotlightheatresi.org

[email protected]

718-207-1128

Spotlight Theatre Company is where young people develop their creativity, confidence, and communication skills. Spotlight Theater created a safe place for young people to express themselves, work collaboratively, and develop a sense of empathy for others. Theatre can help young people understand and explore complex issues, develop a love for the arts, and create lifelong friendships. Theatre provides an enriching experience that positively impacts the personal and social development of young people.

Staten Island Family Music

358 Forest Avenue

Staten Island, NY 10301

sifamilymusic.com

[email protected]

718-207-1128

Staten Island Family Music Together classes provide a wide range of benefits for children; newborn – Age 5. This music & movement enrichment program cultivates self-confidence & self-expression while developing a strong music-learning foundation. Music Together classes enhance early childhood development by promoting language & motor skills. Families that participate in music activities strengthen the bond between caregivers and children. SI Family Music classes are a fun, engaging way for families to spend quality time together while fostering a love of music and creativity.

Wagner College Lifelong Learning

One Campus Road

Staten Island, NY 10301

wagner.edu

Experience a magic carpet ride at the Actor Children’s Theatre production of Aladdin, Jr. June 3rd at 7pm and June 4th at 2pm in the Wagner College Main Stage Theatre. The show is sure to be a family pleaser for all ages. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at wagner.edu/lifelong-learning/Aladdin or by calling (718) 390-3221. Don’t miss our summer performing arts programs and lots of other camps. Visit wagner.edu/youth-programs.

Westchester

Amadeus Music, Theater and Art Camp

201 King Street, Chappaqua

amadeusconservatory.com

[email protected]

914-238-0388

Wizard of Oz! Performing arts musical theater, music and art camp ages 5-14. Sing, dance, act, study two instruments with Amadeus faculty, create fine art, design/paint sets. Have fun with outdoor play and sports. Culminates in a musical performance in a theater. Camp fosters the joys of self expression and creativity. Camp runs 9:30am to 3pm, June 26 to August 4. – 3:00. 6 or 3 week sessions available. Session 1 is June 26 to July 15; Session 2 is July 18 to Aug 4.

Bach to Rock Mamaroneck

130 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck NY 10543

914- 341-1457

[email protected]

Bach to Rock Scarsdale

(Opening Summer 2023)

969B Central Park Avenue, Scarsdale NY 10583

914- 721-6016

[email protected]

bachtorock.com

Bach to Rock music camps give kids the chance to unleash their inner rock star — even if they’ve never played an instrument before! We offer spring, winter, and summer music camps for kids and teens, including week-long, partial-week, half-day, and day camps. Kids have a blast learning to play hit songs and performing with other campers! Our campers also get the chance to record their music in our state of the art B2R Studios!

Camp Pinebrook / Pinebrook Summer Arts

1000 Pinebrook Boulevard, New Rochelle

914-813-8700

CampPinebrook.com/Program/PSA

[email protected]

Pinebrook Summer Arts Camp (PSA), the premier program in Lower Westchester, is designed for 5th-9th grade campers who enjoy a variety of arts programming every day, all day long. Accomplished and well-known local professional staff of teaching artists will lead classes in the areas of Fine Arts and Theatre. NEW Enrollment Options and Pricing! ONLY $900 per week! Choose 1 week, 2 weeks, etc., or all 8 weeks! Pinebrook Summer Arts Camp (PSA) is flexible!

Crestwood Music Education Center

870 Scarsdale Ave, Scarsdale

914-961-3497

[email protected]

Crestwoodmusic.com

Located in downtown Scarsdale. For over 35 years, CMEC has offered private lessons in piano, guitar, voice, strings, woodwinds, brass, drums and percussion instruments for students of all ages and levels. This world-class faculty will be providing a premier music education experience! CMEC has one of the most comprehensive chamber music and orchestral programs in the tri-state area as well as their well-renowned Suzuki and Jazz/Rock programs. CMED also hosts Starlight Starbright Music’s Music Together classes for children from birth through kindergarten age!

KAC Kisco Art Center

40 Radio Circle, Mt. Kisco

914-232-4843

kackisco.com

Art & Imagination Camps (ages 3.5-5) geared towards the creative spirit of the young child. Kids Camp (grades 1-5) small groups enable students to receive individual attention in a family-like atmosphere. Teen Camp (grades 6+) each session will focus intensively on a topic, building the skills needed to explore the subject independently. After-school and weekend classes are also available.

Mad Science & Crayola Imagine Arts Academy

Westchester

56 Lafayette Ave, Suite #340

New York

1133 Broadway, Suite #1015

888-MADD-SCI

newyorkcity.madscience.org

newyorkcity.imagineartsacademy.com

Mad Science and the Crayola Imagine Arts Academies offer kids full-day and half-day camp experiences that are sure to entertain and delight! They will be wowed by green glowing liquid, messages written in secret code, autonomous robots, and mystery substances that change from solid to liquid in seconds. There’s something for everyone! We offer amazing week-to-week options at our locations in Armonk, Briarcliff, Brooklyn, Bronxville, Mamaroneck, Manhattan, Rye, Tarrytown, White Plains & Yorktown. Call today at 914-948-8319.

Scarsdale Ballet Studio

10 County Center Road, White Plains

914-725-8754

[email protected]

scarsdaleballetstudio.com

Join SBS for summer mornings of activity and creativity! From 9:30am – 12:30pm Mon – Fri, Mini-Camp dancers ages 3-7 will be immersed in the magic of ballet with dance, arts and crafts, story-telling, and more, taught by professional faculty. Each week culminates with an enchanting in-studio mini-performance with costumes and sets. Additional classes for older children and adults will run afternoons and weekends. New, centrally located, spacious studios with free parking on site.

Studio B Dance Center

277 White Plains Rd, Eastchester

793-2799

[email protected]

studiobdance.com

Girls and boys ages 2 years old and up are nurtured and challenged by their highly qualified and enthusiastic staff. Facility features three spacious studios, comfortable waiting rooms, viewing windows, and a well-stocked boutique. Convenient classes allow siblings to dance at the same time. Pre-ballet, Tap & Tumble, Hip Hop, Pom Jazz, ballet & contemporary. Camp for ages 3 – 5 & 6 -10 Monday through Friday with drop in flexibility. Open Monday through Saturday.