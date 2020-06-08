Free Printables and Lessons for Kids on Learning About Anti-Racism

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Free Printables for Kids on Learning About Anti-Racism

The recent death of George Floyd and many senseless deaths against Blacks for generations in the United States has the world reacting with a passion for change through protest, anger, and learning. We, as people, are educating ourselves on understanding racism and practicing anti-racist behavior.

The effects of racism in one’s life, as well as the racism we see every day in our society, is not only detrimental to that individual but creates a ripple effect of negative energy and circumstance on the whole world.

Here are five *FREE* printables that can help educate our children and family on racism and practicing anti-racism.

