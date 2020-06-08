Free Printables and Lessons for Kids on Learning About Anti-Racism

Free Printables for Kids on Learning About Anti-Racism
The recent death of George Floyd and many senseless deaths against Blacks for generations in the United States has the world reacting with a passion for change through protest, anger, and learning. We, as people, are educating ourselves on understanding racism and practicing anti-racist behavior.
The effects of racism in one’s life, as well as the racism we see every day in our society, is not only detrimental to that individual but creates a ripple effect of negative energy and circumstance on the whole world.
Here are five *FREE* printables that can help educate our children and family on racism and practicing anti-racism.
Psst … For more resources, check out How to Talk to Your Kids About Racism and Unrest
"I Have a Dream" Printable Play
This play from Scholastic (originally published in the January/February 2003 issue of Teacher magazine) tells the story of a young Martin Luther King Jr. who learns of racism from a prejudiced neighbor. The play is a dramatization of an episode that happened to Dr.King. There are nine characters in the play, perfect for the whole family, or have the kids play multiply roles. This play teaches kids on MLK Jr.’s crusade to end racism. Grades 1-4
Brainstorming Graph on Racism
If remote teaching, this is a great think piece for older kids to further think about how racism in history, circumstance, and everyday life affects a person and particularly the Black community. To download this printable, simply join islcollective.com at no cost. Recommended for upper grades levels.
Racism Explained to Kids in French and English
This unique printable from author and illustrator Elise Gravel uses art to teach young children about racism. By illustrating that we are all different — this lovely piece can be printed in French or English. Simply go to the right of the site and click ‘English’ for this version.
Civil Right Facts and Worksheets
To understand racism against Black people you must first understand history. Starting when slaves arrived from Africa in 1619 — the timeline spans to 2009. This also helps open the conversation on where we are now and how we as a nation still have deep work to do as injustices from the past are still present today. To print this for free, simply sign up for a Basic account, click “Download A Sample” underneath the download and edit buttons on the page. kidskonnect.com
Understanding RacismThis lesson plan takes a bit of effort on the parent or caregiver’s part, as it includes many parts. We recommend the text version of this lesson New Girl in School, which follows a girl who befriends the first African American to attend High Point Central High School as a result of desegregation. What begins as an unintended and awkward experience in the cafeteria, becomes a strong and admirable friendship. This plan focuses on Civics and History. To download, simply open a free account — 3rd through 8th grade.