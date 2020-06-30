Quantcast
*Free* Drive-In Movies This Summer in Poughkeepsie

Find us a young kid or teenager who is not a fan of Michale B. Jordan. And now we love him even more for along with his production company Outlier Society and Amazon Studios that will be hosting the summer series ‘A Night At The Drive-In’. This series will consist of movies with a focus on multicultural voices. Starting tomorrow night with a double feature of Love and Basketball & Crazy Rich Asians.  The line-up curated by Michael B. Jordan runs until  August 26th. So load up the kids in the car or rental and road trip over to the Overlook Drive-In in Poughkeepsie. The trip is about 2-ish hours from Midtown so make a day of it and enjoy a trip to Duchess County this summer. The movies are free (yay!) and refreshments are provided by Black and Brown owned businesses. This includes Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn, and Partake Cookies. However, you do need a pass so please have those handy when you arrive.

