Amaze Light Festival Sparkles at Citi Field 2022

Amaze Light Festival Sparkles at Citi Field

Get settled into the holiday spirit at the Amaze Light Festival at Citi Field starting Nov. 19!

Bring your family to this one-of-a-kind immersive holiday light experience. Storybook guides Zing and Sparky will lead visitors through various displays with millions of sparkling lights and 3D-lighted decor as well as five thematic worlds.

As you enjoy theatrical performances and interactive, don’t miss family photo opportunities as you journey through the North Pole, Land of Sweets and the Whimsical Forest.

Catch a ride on the Arctic Express Train to Sparky’s Sweet Spot, a larger-than-life candy store on-site, to pick up a few treats. Kids will also have the option to ride down Zing’s Thrill Hill as the amazingly lit willow trees light the way.

And don’t leave without stopping by Zing’s Toyporium, a massive toy store with a charity-focused interactive toy machine.

Amaze Light Festival opens Nov. 19 and will be running through Jan. 8. Starting at $36 for kids ages 2 and up and $44 For Adults, you can purchase your tickets on their website.

Psst… Check out Thanksgiving Events Roundup 2022!