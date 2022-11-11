Thanksgiving Events Roundup 2022

Thanksgiving is the perfect holiday to spend time with family and loved ones. Check out these events around New York to celebrate Thanksgiving that are perfect for the whole family!

Psst… Check out 8 NYC Hotels Offering Thanksgiving Dinner!

Manhattan

Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Washington Heights

Monday, November 21, 2:30-3pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Registration is not required for this event, however, it is first come first served.

Design your own Thanksgiving card for someone special and learn how to make it light up! Join the library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math)!

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side

Nov. 22, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2022, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-5pm **CLOSED THANKSGIVING** See website for exact schedule of programming.

$16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1

For many, the fall season is a time of gathering, visiting family, sharing a meal, and even enjoying a parade. Join CMOM for a festival of sharing dishes, pitching in to build a sculpture installation, and crafting handheld parade floats.

West 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy’s Herald Square at 34th Street and 6th Ave.

Thursday, November 24, 9am-12pm

Free

Get ready to celebrate the start of the holiday season with giant balloons, elaborate floats & loads of epic entertainment. Arrive early to pick your spot along the 2.5 mile long parade route.

Bronx

Morrisania Library, 610 East 169th Street, Bronx

Wednesday, November 23, 4:30-5:30pm

Ages 3-12

Free

Unleash your inner artist to create a craft for Thanksgiving Day. Crafting is essential in a child’s development. It teaches children problem solving skills, it also develops their fine motor skills, it encourages critical thinking and a creative mindset, it builds resilience and patience as well it supports self-esteem.

Brooklyn

Hannah Senesh Community Day School, 342 Smith St. , Carroll Gardens

Sunday, November 13, 10am-12pm

Ages 2-8

$5 – Advanced Registration Required

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Puppet Show with Wondersparks Puppets, crafts focusing on gratitude, fall cookie creations, a social action project with Repair the World, and more.

Sunset Park Library, 4201 Fourth Avenue, Sunset Park

Monday, November 14, 3:30-4:30pm

Ages 6-12

Free- Advanced registration required.

Join the library in making an origami turkey and other items for your Thanksgiving celebrations.

Queens

Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens

Sunday, November 20, 1-2:30pm

$15

Get outside in the beauty of nature and take in the refreshing Fall air. This guided walk in the woods along the trails of Alley Pond Park will be led by a seasoned APEC staff member. Take some time to unplug and be grateful for family, nature and all things close to your heart.

Queens Library – Douglaston-Little Neck Branch, 249-01 Northern Blvd., Little Neck

Tuesday, November 22, 4-5:30pm

Ages 3 and older

Free

Have fun creating your unique turkey with kids’ handprints using library paints and supplies! Then take them home and decorate for Thanksgiving!

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Flushing-Corona

Thursday, November 24, 8:45am, kids race; 9am, 5k and 10k

$30 through 11/14; $35 through 11/25; $3 kids race with advanced registration; $5 kids race day of race. Advanced Registration Required

The Sri Chinmoy Thanksgiving Day 5K, 10K & Kids Race features a scenic, flat and fast 5K loop around historic Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Enjoy free parking, bag check, aid stations every mile, race shirt, medals for all finishers, and their famous post race pancake breakfast.

The Kids Race is fun for children under 13! Each child will be issued a mini race bib and receive a finisher medal and a small gift. The course distance will be 400 meters or less, and there may be two separate heats, depending on the number of children and their ages.

Westchester

Port Chester/Rye Brook Library, One Haseco Avenue, Port Chester

Through November 30, Monday and Tuesday, 9am-6pm; Wednesday-Saturday, 9am-5pm

Ages 0-8 years

Free. Advanced registration required.

Children will be given a bag with all of the pieces they need to make a Thanksgiving themed craft while supplies last.

Pelham Art Center, 155 5th Ave., Pelham

Saturday, November 12, 1:30-3pm

$25; $23 members (includes 2 participants, adult/child and one project); $15 per additional child Advanced Registration Required

Learn how to make a Thanksgiving cornucopia with this fun workshop! Students will create a collage utilizing a variety of materials to allow for exploration. The teaching process used is a step-by-step method that will both inspire and delight your child into action.

Participants will leave with a beautiful collage that can be gifted to someone you are thankful for.

Eastchester Road, runs on North Avenue, and ends at Bonnefoy Place, New Rochelle

Saturday, November 19, 10am

Free

The New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce together with the City of New Rochelle brings you the 58th Annual Thanksgiving Parade. This year’s parade theme “Celebrating a Century of Service” will be a salute to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce’s 100th Anniversary.

Girl AGain Boutique, 10 Church St., White Plains

Saturday, November 19, 11am-12pm

Ages 5-10

$16.78. Advanced registration required.

Learn how to make adorable gobble-gobble hair clips for you and your favorite American Girl doll.

Rye Arts Center, 51 Milton Road, Rye

Saturday, November 19, 2pm, ages 5-8pm; 3pm, ages 9-12

$25

Make a Thanksgiving Turkey! Using polymer clay you will learn how to make simple shapes and put them together to form a cute sculpture. All projects will be baked at home with simple instructions included with each project.

RYE REC, 281 Midland Avenue, Rye

Saturday, November 26, 8am registration/check in; 9am 1 mile Paws Walk; 9:30am 1 mile Fun Run; 10am 5k & 5 mile races

$15 until 11/22; $20 day-of

Choose to race in the 1mi Paws Walk & 1mi Fun Run in which the race course takes them around Rye. The 5k & 5mi races will take runners into the main entrance of Playland, into Rye Town Park where they’ll have a great view running alongside the Long Island Sound, and then continue throughout Rye.

Paws Walk & Fun Run participants will also receive a Turkey Run medal upon completion. 5k & 5mi runners have the chance to receive prizes for various award categories, including overall winners & 1st/2nd/3rd place finishes in varying age groups.

Long Island

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Thursday, November 17, 11:30am-12pm

Ages 3-5

$4 with museum admission: $15; $14 seniors 65 and older

This week in stART read “10 Fat Turkeys” by Tony Johnston. Practice counting down from 10-1 with a group of silly turkeys. After the story, “dress up” your own turkey decoration for Thanksgiving!

Rolling River Day Camp, 477 Ocean Ave., East Rockaway/Oceanside

Saturday, November 19, 1:30pm or 2:15pm

Ages 3-10

$25 child; $10 adult

Join Rolling River Day Camp for their 3rd Annual Turkey Trot featuring organized kids and family races with games and music, post race party, Thanksgiving-themed arts and crafts and more! All families will receive a complimentary photo on the winner’s podium.

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main Street, Setauket

Saturday, November 19, 1:30-3:30pm

Ages 3-12

Free

Stop by the Library to create a Thanksgiving-themed craft that your child will be proud to have displayed at your holiday table.