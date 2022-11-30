Frost Valley YMCA Summer Camps

Summer Camps for Ages 7-16 from July to August

Overnight Camp • Adventure Trips • Survival Camp • Horse Camp • Farm Camp

Adventure Awaits Your Child In Summer 2023: Frost Valley YMCA

Frost Valley YMCA is the premier summer camp located in the heart of New York’s Catskill Mountains with bus stops in Brooklyn and NYC. At Frost Valley YMCA, your camper can participate in sports, arts and crafts, hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing, canoeing, swimming, singing, storytelling around the campfire, sleeping underneath a canopy of stars, and so much more! Frost Valley is guided by 8 core values: caring, community, diversity, honesty, inclusiveness, respect, responsibility, and stewardship, which are infused into all camp programs. At Frost Valley, children and teens become campers for life. Adventure Awaits your camper in Summer 2023!

Come to an Open House (FREE!)

February 26 • March 26 • April 23 • May 21 • 1:00 – 3:30pm

Visit Frost Valley for a tour during one of their Open House Sundays or call to book a time that works for you. Enjoy a slideshow, Q&A, and walking tour. Call (845) 985-2291 ext. 203 or email campregistration@frostvalley.org for information and reservations.

With over 100 summers under our belt, Frost Valley is guided by its mission to build a healthy mind, body, and spirit for all. Children from all backgrounds come together to try exciting and new things in a safe environment while building friendships that last a lifetime! Tiered pricing and financial assistance are available.

Frost Valley YMCA • 2000 Frost Valley Road, Claryville, NY 12725

TEL: 845-985-2291 | EMAIL: info@frostvalley.org | WEB: frostvalley.org