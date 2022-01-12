MLK Jr. Weekend 2022: Activities to Enjoy With Your Kids!

January 17th is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and with this long weekend coming up, many families are trying to find ways to remember this beloved activist and possibly take some of MLK Jr.’s words into action. Luckily we’ve got you covered with a list of activities and events in and around NYC that you can take part in with your kids during MLK Jr. weekend!

Activities in Manhattan

Beloved Community Creations: The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side

Wednesdays-Sundays now through January 28 and Jan. 17, 10am-5pm

$15; $12 seniors 65 and older – Advanced Registration Required.

Explore Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Beloved Community,” global vision for our world based on justice, inclusivity, equal opportunity, and a love for others. Visit CMOM’s Inside Art exhibition to create art with purpose as we learn about one of four themes found in Dr. King’s vision each week.

Young People’s Concert: The Orchestra Will Not Be Televised

Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway, Upper West Side

January 15, 2pm

Price Ranges $18-$45 per person

A few days before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, listen to how composers amplify calls for revolutionary acts of freedom, equality, and justice through music. This concert is geared toward kids ages 6–12 and their families but of course all who would like to take part in this fun event are welcome!

The World Famous Harlem Gospel Choir: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Matinee

Sony Hall, 235 West 46th Street, Midtown

January 17, 12:30-2pm

$18 per person

The Harlem Gospel Choir’s songs of gospel and inspiration will touch the depths of your soul and lift your spirit to angelic heights, with sounds that are unfettered, joyous, and inspirational during this celebration of Dr. King.

Activities in Brooklyn

Events for Youth & Families: Gates of Equality

Streaming Online

January 15, 1-1:45pm

Free

This dynamic one-man presentation chronicles the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, from his early childhood through his involvement in the Civil Rights Movement. The fictional dialogue is interspersed with real excerpts from Dr. King’s press conferences and speeches and the practice of nonviolent protest. Presented by Urban Stages. You can find this program on their Facebook page.

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

January 15 to January 17, 10am-1pm or 2-5pm

$13 for General Admissions; $12 grandparent; free for kids ages 1 and younger – Advanced Registration Required.

Celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through interactive performances, protest marches, community art programs, and volunteer projects! Each day features shadow puppet performances and puppet-making with Nehprii Amenii, poster-making and protest marching with Brooklyn-based musician Fyütch, and the creation of a community dream cloud in BCM’s ColorLab art studio.

MLK Annual Community Day of Service

Community Conversation And Collaboration INC., 1585 Fulton Street, Crown Heights, NY

January 16, 2-5pm

Free Admissions

On this day we honor the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by coming together to host a day of service ” Community Day” event. Many great resources will be distributed at this event with Health and Wellness being a main focus point. So make sure to come out, network, take pictures and grab some free giveaways and resources!

The 36th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

BAM Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., Boerum Hill (available in person or online)

January 17, 10:30am

Free Admissions

Join BAM for this beloved Brooklyn tradition, which rings in a new year with music, dance, and an invigorating call to action. Led by keynote speaker Dr. Imani Perry, this year’s tribute encourages us to continue in Dr. King’s radical spirit: relentlessly pressing forward in pursuit of justice—even against the odds—and celebrating the strength and power of community to create change. This year’s celebration of Dr. King includes a wide variety of free performances and events throughout the day.

Activities in Queens

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Featuring Freedom Fighters

Streaming Online

January 15, 12-1pm

Free Admissions

The East Harlem Repertory Theater will present their “Freedom Fighters” dramatic performance in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. You can find this event on the Queens Library Facebook page.

MLK Day of Service

Commonpoint Queens, 58-20 Little Neck Parkway, Little Neck

January 17, 10am-1pm

Free, Registration is required

Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr with a day of service in partnership with UJA. Choose from a variety or projects that will help give back to the community.

Activities in The Bronx and Westchester

Kids Book Discussion: Martin Luther King Jr. and Civil Rights

Stream Online, Clason’s Point Library

January 14, 3-4pm

Free Admissions, Advanced registration required

In honor of Martin Luther Jr. Day, this program will introduce some titles about him as well as other titles about the fight for civil rights. These book discussions are perfect for kids ages 5-12 to learn more about MLK Jr. ‘s impact and how his actions have shaped the world we live in today!

Family Art Project: Freedom Quilters of Gee’s Bend

W 249th Street and Independence Ave., Bronx, NY

January 15 and January 16, 10am-1pm

$10 General Admission, $6 seniors 65 and older; $4 ages 6 and older

In 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., visited the Gee’s Bend community in rural Alabama and the Freedom Quilting Bee was established. Create your own brilliant compositions using bountiful squares of fabric scraps to honor Dr. King’s birthday and the inspiring women quilters of Gee’s Bend.

1st Annual Yorktown Youth Keeping the Dream: Celebrating Character, Kindness, and Thoughtful Service

Stream Online

January 17, 3-6pm

Free Admissions

Join and share teens’ voices through art, creative writing, dance, and musical performances, which will be transmitted live at the Keeping the Dream Event and virtually throughout the year. The community of Yorktown and surrounding towns will participate in ASK’s Inspire Kindness T-Shirt Project and Thoughtful Bystander Bracelet Campaign – both designed by high school and college students. Get inspired by the student-designed Wall of Volunteers recognizing outstanding service from young community members under the age of 30. You and the entire family can stream this event on the Alliance For Safe Kids Facebook and Instagram.

MLK Day of Service

Shames JCC on Hudson, 371 S Broadway, Tarrytown, NY

January 17, 11am-6pm

Free Admissions, Advanced registration required

Together, along with JCC of Mid-Westchester, synagogues, and other Jewish agencies across Westchester, you can help battle local food insecurity by packing Blizzard Boxes—and bring joy to Afghan refugee children by packing Play Packs filled with games and toys to be distributed to the thousands of children housed at the Fort Dix military base in NJ.

Activities in Long Island

Celebrate the Life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Huntington Public Library Station Branch, 1335 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY

January 14, 4:30-5:30pm

Free Admissions, Advanced registration required

Watch Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speech and explore how picture book artists interpreted his ideas and messages . Then kids ages 5-12 can take part in creating their own painting inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s words.

Dr. Martin King, Jr. Day of Service

The Cedarmore Corporation, 161 Lakeview Ave., Freeport, NY

January 15, 10am-1pm

Free Admissions

Join Boyz N2 Men for a Day of Service. What better way to celebrate civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. than to give back to the community? This will be an amazing life-changing opportunity to make a positive impact. If this sounds like an event that you and your family would like to attend, feel free to call 516-378-3415 or email info@cedarmore.org for more information!

Change the World with Martin Luther King, Jr.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City, NY

January 17, 12-2pm

Free with Museum Admission: $15; free for members – Advanced Registration Required.

Join the museum for a reflection of Dr. King’s legacy! Once kids learn more about MLK Jr., they will be able to make a painting focused on empowering you to change the world that will inspire them to keep the conversation going.

29th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Reflection Parade & Ceremony

Kennedy Memorial Park, 335 Greenwich Street, Hempstead, NY

January 17, 9-11am

Free Admissions

Come out for the 29th Annual MLK Day of Reflection Parade and Ceremony hosted by The United People Organization, Inc. in conjunction with The Village of Hempstead to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King. The ceremony will take place at 10am at Bethlehem of Judea Baptist Church, and the parade will follow.

MLK Day of Service 2022

Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd., Commack, NY

January 17, 10am-2pm

Free Admissions, Advanced registration required

Build a better world by giving back to the community! Kick off with learning about MLK’s legacy of caring for our neighbors in the SYJCC theaters or on zoom.