Get Back on Track: 5 Tips to Slip Back into a Routine After the Holiday Break

There’s nothing quite like winter break—filled with holiday celebrations, quality family time, relaxing vacations, and so much more. Yet with all this fun, it can be challenging to bounce back into our usual routines. It is a hefty task for both children and parents to go from the hustle and bustle of holiday activities back to the normal hum-drum school week. However, there is no need to stress! We’ve gathered the top 5 ways to smoothly transition back into a routine after the holiday break.

Psst…Check Out Sticking to New Year’s Resolutions: Tips from an Expert

Plan The Upcoming Weeks

Getting back into a routine after the holiday break can be a bit overwhelming, but with some thoughtful planning, it’s totally doable. The key is to avoid letting it become a daunting task. A great way to kick things off is to grab a calendar or planner to map out the upcoming weeks. Writing down your tasks and appointments for the week ahead will give you a clear overview of what’s coming up, helping you feel organized and prepared.

This can also turn into a fun family project. Ask each family member to choose a color and create a color-coded weekly schedule that everyone can refer to. This not only makes organizing the week a team effort, but it also helps ensure that nothing slips through the cracks, whether it’s after-school activities, birthday celebrations, or doctor’s appointments.

Ease Into School Work

Let’s face it, procrastination is real, especially after a long holiday break. Getting kids back into the groove of schoolwork can be one of the toughest parts of the post-holiday transition. It always helps to motivate them to tackle their assignments in small chunks based on what they have to do.

Setting up a designated, organized workspace free from distractions can help maintain focus. Creating a structured schoolwork schedule will not only keep them on top of assignments but also make the workload feel more manageable while providing a sense of accomplishment with each task completed.

Create an Organization Station

A simple checklist can help with staying organized. Jot down everything that needs attention, from household chores to school projects and errands. If you’re not quite sure what needs to be tackled, gather the family together and chat about it. This way, everyone understands their responsibilities, and it keeps everything running smoothly. Plus, having a family meeting is another way to get everyone on the same page, and it gives your kids a sense of authority in the planning process.

Expect Pushback and Provide Encouragement



After a lengthy break, it’s normal for kids to hesitate when it comes to getting back into their school routines. This resistance is perfectly understandable and as adults, we understand the struggle. Still, the transition can be a smooth one. Recognize your children’s feelings and use uplifting, enthusiastic words, to help them embrace change with a positive mindset.

Instead of dwelling on the fact that school is starting again, ask some fun questions that bring out the excitement. Here are some examples to change their mindset, “Are you excited to see all your school friends again?” or “What’s the one thing you can’t wait to do at school this week?” By putting a positive and exciting spin on it, you can help ease any worries and make heading back to school feel a lot more enjoyable.

Go Easy On Yourself

As parents begin the new year, it’s natural for you to feel a bit overwhelmed while transitioning back to your usual routines. Set goals for yourself but try to keep them realistic. Perfection is a myth and you do not want to burn yourself out trying to achieve it. Remember things do not always go as planned, and that is okay! Take a minute to remind yourself you are not alone in this process and that you are human. Within the busy schedule of work, school, and after-school activities make sure you allot time for some good old-fashioned self-care.

While the first few weeks of the new year may bring some challenges, they also bring endless opportunities to build new habits and make memories.

Psst… Flu Cases Surge 72% in New York City as Virus Spreads