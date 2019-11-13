A Guide to Brooklyn’s Private Schools in New York

Choosing a private school for your child isn’t an easy task. There is lots to consider such as location, philosophy, religious affiliation, teaching methods, extracurriculars, and more. Luckily, we have put together a guide for Brooklyn parents who are looking to enroll their children. Scroll through our guide of Brooklyn’s private schools that will ease the process when selecting the perfect school.

Looking for more New York City private school options? Check out A Guide to Manhattan’s Private Schools

Basis Independent Brooklyn – Red Hook

Grades Pre-K-12

556 Columbia Street, Brooklyn

Philosophy: STEM-focused Liberal Arts-College Prep

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “BASIS Independent Brooklyn adheres to a simple yet innovative well-rounded curriculum; a model that leads the nation in academic results, nurturing students’ confidence, empowering them to do better tomorrow than they did today. We teach children to embrace hard work and challenges. We’re focused on an academic conquest in which our students master creative problem solving and critical thinking as well as subject matter. BASIS was founded on the belief that every child can excel academically.”

Noteworthy: “Our teachers know that every child learns differently. Students are not only offered, but encouraged, to seek help and support in and out of the classroom. Every teacher has at least two hours of student hours set aside a week where students are supported one-on-one or in small groups. It is not uncommon to find older students voluntarily helping younger students during study periods, lunches, and before or after school.”

Berkeley Carroll School

Berkeley Carroll School – Park Slope

Grades Pre-K-12

701 Carroll Street, Brooklyn (Lower School)

181 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn (Upper and Middle School)

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The students enjoy exploring multiple approaches to solving problems and their teachers are expert guides who help them navigate the landscape of elementary learning. Our students know the facts, algorithms and vocabulary, not simply because they’ve been taught, but because they’ve built an understanding of them which they will expand on as they move to Middle School.”

Noteworthy: “Berkeley Carroll students seek to understand perspectives other than their own as they strive to develop as critical, ethical and global thinkers. In support of this pursuit, we bring many speakers from different disciplines to speak with our students and answer their questions. We have seen authors, scientists, activists and more pass through our halls to talk about their careers, the world at large and how our students can grow and make a difference.”

Brooklyn Friends School – Downtown Brooklyn

Grades Nursery-12

375 Pearl Street, Brooklyn

116 Lawrence Street, Brooklyn

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Quaker

In Their Own Words: “Our commitment to each child as an individual provides a warm and stimulating environment where children feel free to explore the world around them. The BFS Preschool program provides a nurturing and child-centered curriculum that supports each child’s learning style and developmental readiness. Our preschoolers become curious, motivated and competent learners.”

Noteworthy: “In the Preschool, we build this necessary foundation through our ongoing curriculum and community service projects such as participating in collections of pennies, books, food or clothing for various organizations. Each class also takes a turn baking a special snack for a local women’s shelter.”

Brooklyn Heights Montessori by PellOverton Architects

Brooklyn Heights Montessori – Boerum Hill

Grades Nursey-8

185 Court Street, Brooklyn

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our carefully designed environment encourages the student’s natural curiosity. We inspire a love of independent learning and foster critical thinking by engaging students in a challenging and meaningful curriculum. By encouraging personal responsibility, leadership, and respect for self and others, we teach children to be thoughtful and confident citizens of the School and the world.”

Noteworthy: “For three-year-olds who will be entering our Preschool program in September, Summer Threes provides a warm and welcoming introduction to the Montessori experience. The program offers these young children a head start, an opportunity to meet new friends and teachers in a relaxed and comfortable setting, and the chance to acclimate to the larger classroom environment before the start of the school year.”

Fusion Academy – Downtown Brooklyn

Grades 6-12

1 Metrotech Center North, Suite 1004, Brooklyn

Philosophy: Alternative

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Fusion Academy is an accredited, non-traditional private school for grades 6-12. We offer students the opportunity to learn on their terms, on their schedule, and in their learning style—all in a one-to-one classroom.”

Noteworthy: “All of our classes consist of just one student and one teacher in their own comfortable private classroom. Each student has a unique daily and weekly schedule, with courses based on his or her interests, strengths, and academic track.”

International School of Brooklyn, photo by ISB

International School of Brooklyn – Carroll Gardens

Grades Nursery-8

477 Court St, Brooklyn

Philosophy: International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “International School of Brooklyn provides an intimate, progressive and multicultural education that is ideal for preparing our children—tomorrow’s leaders—to face the challenges and opportunities of an international future.”

Noteworthy: “Students in the bilingual programs need to be proficient in both languages (English/French or English/Spanish), with proficiency defined as a level at which the student feels comfortable interacting, reading, and writing in an academic setting. ISB teachers use multiple resources to ensure that the curriculum is accessible to students.”

Packer Collegiate School – Brooklyn Heights

Grades Nursery-12

170 Joralemon Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At Packer the foundations and tools for the pursuit of learning are developed in interactive, child-centered, developmentally appropriate settings in which children work individually and in cooperative groups. Quantitative reasoning, the scientific approach, and literacy skills are fostered. Creativity, critical thinking, research skills and an appreciation for the collective knowledge of the human family are also developed.”

Noteworthy: “Since 2007 the Pre and Lower School has been building a relationship with the Ndonyo Wasin Primary School in northern Kenya. Ndonyo Wasin is a residential school which serves children from the nomadic Samburu people, whose way of life is becoming increasingly influenced and changed by modern society. Children in both schools have exchanged letters, videos, photos, drawings, and class-made books as they learn about each other’s lives and cultures.”

Poly Prep Country Day School, photo by Poly Prep

Poly Prep Country Day School – Park Slope

Grades Nursery-12

50 Prospect Park West (Lower School)

9216 Seventh Avenue (Middle School & Upper School)

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Through our program, children learn to become independent thinkers, to form opinions and articulate their ideas, and to analyze problems and apply their knowledge. At the same time, our curriculum is designed to help students learn to tolerate the opinions of others, to cherish diversity, and to remand fairness.”

Noteworthy: “Students discover how to engage in creative movement with our dance specialist during weekly meetings in our light-filled, penthouse dance studio. Our youngest dancers explore the gestural properties of arms, legs, hands, feet, fingers, toes, the head, and the torso and learn different ways of moving before participating in short movement projects and dance games that help train students in collaborative movement.”

Saint Ann’s School – Bay Ridge

Grades Nursery-12

129 Pierrepont Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We believe education is a rich, subtle exploration and questioning of the world, not a means to an end. Since 1965 Saint Ann’s School has brought together gifted children and passionate teachers in a fierce pursuit of knowledge, skill, and artistry. We cultivate a joy for learning through a deep and rigorous curriculum, in which the arts are an essential presence.”

Noteworthy: “We are committed to allowing children to move at their own pace. Whether a child enters Kindergarten already reading Roald Dahl or is just beginning to figure out the names of letters is of no particular concern. We care about meeting individual children wherever they are.”