9 Best Party Places for Brooklyn Kids (that they will love!)

Planning a child’s birthday party in and around Brooklyn is a mix of excitement and stress. With so many venues to choose from, finding the right one can be the key to a fantastic celebration. Whether it’s a cozy indoor play space or a picturesque outdoor setting, the perfect venue sets the scene for fun activities and unforgettable moments with loved ones. We’re highlighting some of the best birthday venues in and around Brooklyn, showcasing special features, capacities, and themes for all ages. Take a look at the choices below, which offer everything from hands-on fun to all-in-one packages, making it easy to plan a celebration that fits your budget and party size while creating a birthday to remember.

Blue Man Group

Astor Place Theatre

434 Lafayette Street

800-BLUE-MAN

Want to party like a Blue Man? Whether you’re celebrating a 5th or 50th, the birthday packages promise an unforgettable experience. For groups of 10 or more, get the ultimate ultra-cool gift for your birthday buddy and guests and create a memorable adventure. The birthday packages include party bags, photo with Blue Man, one canvas spin art (birthday child) and personal birthday greeting on LED board. Don’t miss your opportunity to rock, laugh & party with Blue Man Group!

Child’s Play NY

347-759-6313

emily@childsplayny.com

Child’s Play NY parties are customized celebrations of what your child loves most! Child’s Play NY has been providing unique and joyful birthday celebrations for over 15 years. After a consultation, their teaching artists create an exciting party built from theater games to fit your child’s interests. They can even combine multiple themes for a truly unique day. Your birthday kid’s own passions get to take center-stage! Instructors expertly lead guests in a high-energy party, fueled by imagination. Go back to basics through joyful play that is physical, creative and tailored just for your child. 75-minute parties for groups of 10 or fewer start at just $500.

Clowns.com

200 Meacham Ave., Elmont

516-577-0000

inquiries@clowns.com

Clowns.com has been the premier choice for kids entertainment in the Greater New York area for over 15 years. Their fantastic children’s entertainers sing and dance, spin kosher cotton candy, play bubble games, make balloon animals, provide face painting, and end with a fun magic show! Add concessions like snow cones or kosher popcorn to make your guests’ taste buds dance; it’s a blast for everyone! Hundreds of bounce house options bring every party to the next level, and you can complete your party’s theme with a special appearance from your child’s favorite tv show or movie character. No matter what the theme of your kid’s birthday party is, Clowns.com will make it a memorable one.

Dave and Busters

Multiple Locations

888-300-1515

jessica.foley@daveandbusters.com

With kid-friendly menus, stellar Power Card deals to play tons of arcade games, and a one-of-a-kind experience, what’s not to love? Dave & Buster’s has everything you need for an unforgettable party. Birthday packages are available for groups of all sizes. Book online at your convenience, or work with one of D&B’s professional party planners to tailor your experience. Mention “Best Birthdays” to get an extra $20 in game play for the guest of honor when booking a kid’s birthday package at any one of their 10 area locations.

Little Makers Studio 255 Flatbush Ave. 646-722-6229 littlemakersstudio.com At Little Makers Studio, they believe every child is an artist and creator. The studio is the perfect place to celebrate your child’s birthday, offering hands-on creativity and fun. Kids can explore their imagination with paints, clay, pastels, and more, all in a bright, colorful space designed just for them. With the craft stations and art play areas, your party guests will have a blast creating and making memories. Whether it’s painting, sculpting, or crafting, they provide everything needed for an unforgettable celebration. Plus, the flexible themes and package options ensure each party is unique.

Max Adventures

2378 Flatbush Ave.

Max Adventures is an exclusive, private and interactive kids birthday party center in Marine Park, Brooklyn. Each child’s birthday party includes unlimited access to an open play area and many activities to choose from like super blocks, glow in the dark laser tag, VR, axe-throwing (safe for kids), arcade games, beach ball pit, soft play, a photo booth, bounce house, gaming console room and much more. At Max Adventures they believe that a party is only successful if everyone has fun. No matter your age, gender, or passion, you’ll find the fun you’re looking for when you step into the world of Max Adventures. They also offer a variety of add-on items for party attendees for a truly customized experience, including goodie bags, wax hand molds, graffiti glow hats and headbands, and costumed character meet-and-greets.

NY Kids Club

Multiple locations throughout Manhattan

Celebrate your child’s special day with an unforgettable birthday party at NY Kids Club! The parties are 90 minutes of non-stop fun, creativity, and excitement filled with music, movement, and laughter, all led by enthusiastic and highly trained instructors. Choose from thrilling themes like Space Kids, Unicorn Extravaganza, or Cool Construction Crew—each crafted to spark joy and keep kids entertained! Whether it’s bouncing on trampolines or dancing up a storm, every child is sure to have the time of their life. The state-of-the-art facility is all yours for the duration of the party, giving little ones the perfect space to explore and play. NY Kids Club takes care of everything from setup to cleanup, and their team tailors every party to the birthday child’s preferences, making each celebration one-of-a-kind.

Urban Air

4422 2nd Ave, Brooklyn

347-732-5438, option 2

The best kid’s birthday parties are at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park in Brooklyn! Urban Air is the perfect place to celebrate your child’s special day! With wall-to-wall trampolines, exciting obstacle courses, and thrilling attractions, your child and their friends will bounce, climb, and have non-stop fun. At Urban Air, party planning is simple and stress-free! All party packages include a party host, digital invitations, balloons, utensils, bottled water and so much more! Urban Air is the go-to destination for birthday excitement and endless adventures every day of the week.

Wildlife Conservation Society Education

Bronx Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, New York Aquarium and Central Park Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd

800-433-4149

BZeducation@wcs.org

Celebrate your little party animal! Planning your child’s best day ever is easy with family-approved party packages in a fun and educational setting. The Wildlife Conservation Society’s aquarium and zoos each offer different educational birthday programming. Parties include park admission for your group, space to celebrate, exhibit experiences, up-close animal visits and more. WCS Educators bring learning to life with fun hands-on activities that keep kids engaged. Party package themes, prices, availability, and offerings vary at each park.

Pssst…Check Out What To Do With Leftover Candy