8 NYC Day Trips for Spring Break 2023

8 NYC Day Trips for Spring Break

An early taste of spring weather is perfectly aligned with this year’s spring break in NYC! While there’s no shortage of things to do on any corner in the city, some of the best spring break activities are just a quick train ride away.

Here are the 8 best day trips in and near New York City to take with your family this spring break!

99 Margaret Corbin Drive

Fort Tryon Park

New York, NY

How to get there: Ride the 1 train to Dyckman Street, or take the M100 or Bx7 bus to Broadway/Sherman Ave

The famous, sprawling museum operated by the Metropolitan Museum of Art is a mainstay in NYC art. Set in Inwood, the northernmost point of Manhattan, stunning architecture, picturesque gardens, and breathtaking medieval art make this a must-see spot for all New Yorkers.

Plus, admission is pay what you want for New York residents.

How to get there: Ride the D, F, or N train all the way to the last stop. Note that it can be up to a 2 hour ride from parts of Manhattan, but is only a 40 minute to hour drive in normal traffic.

While Coney Island is world-famous for its beaches, there is so much more to offer before the summer season kicks off. Peruse the boardwalk for food, arcades, and kitschy stores, or ride the iconic rides in Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park.

For an exciting day indoors, check out the New York Aquarium, which offers discounted ticket prices during the week.

1000 Richmond Terrace

Staten Island, NY

How to get there: Take the Staten Island Ferry or the St. George Ferry, then board the S40 bus to Richmond Terrace

The Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden has so much to offer beyond its beautiful collection of plants and gardens.

Walk around the grounds for free every day of the week, or, for less than $10 a person, check out the Staten Island Children’s Museum and the Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art. Plus, you can get there on the Ferry, which is a fun adventure for kids in and of itself!

4900 Independence Ave

Bronx, NY

How to get there: Take the Metro North to Riverdale, ride the 1 train to the last stop, or take one of several buses that service the area.

Wave Hill is a huge public garden in the Bronx set atop 28 acres that will make you ask, “Am I really still in New York City?” Visit the greenhouse or wander around the 8 acre woodland and explore what the urban oasis has to offer.

The grounds are open Tuesday through Sunday, and admission is $10 for adults and $4 for children- plus, admission is free on Thursdays.

Between Grand Central Pkwy and Van Wyck Expy

How to get there: Accessible via the 7 train to 111 street

While Flushing Meadows’ Citi Field is a huge draw for Mets fans, there’s so much more to see in this massive park complex. Enjoy some exercise with mini golfing, riding kayaks or paddle boards, year-round ice skating, and wandering around the many walking trails.

For more exploring, visit the New York Hall of Science, the Queens Museum, and the Queens Zoo, all of which are situated in the grounds of the park. There’s truly something for every family!

Pelham Bay Park

Bruckner Blvd. and Westchester Ave.

Bronx, NY

How to get there: Ride the 6 train to the last stop, or take one of many buses that service the area.

At 2700 acres, NYC’s largest park is 3 times the size of Central Park. Pelham Bay Park boasts 4 playgrounds, 2 nature centers, a public beach, courts for tennis and volleyball, walking trails, and so much more. Pack a picnic and go see the city from a different point of view!

Liberty State Park

1 Audrey Zapp Drive

Jersey City, NJ

How to get there: Take the PATH train to NJ Transit Hudson-Bergen Line, or take the Ferry from Brookfield Place Terminal or South Ferry

Situated just outside of City limits, New Jersey’s Liberty State Park is just a train or ferry ride away. Open 7 days a week, this green space has killer views of Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline.

Enjoy one of many playgrounds, visit the Liberty Science Center, and tour the historic Central Railroad of New Jersey Terminal. To extend your day trip for even more fun, catch the ferry to Ellis and Liberty Islands with ease.

3 Beekman Street

Beacon, New York

How to get there: Take the Metro North to the Beacon train station

You may have visited Dia Chelsea in Manhattan, but its more remote and scenic sister site in Beacon is worth a visit too. This art museum is set in a former Nabisco box-printing factory, adding to the ambient atmosphere and collection of art inside.

The museum is closed Tuesdays through Thursdays, and admission is $20 adults, $5 kids 5-11, and free for kids under 5. You can even bundle your train ticket and admission ticket through MTA Away for a discount.